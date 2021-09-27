 Skip to content
(Fark)   Summer is gone, Fall is upon us... anyone still growing anything? Come inside to discuss whether we should wind down your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday September 28, 2021   (fark.com) divider line
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Thanks to everyone so far for sharing your lovely gardens and gardening advice!

Well, with our short growing season up here, I'm transitioning to hydroponics and indoor pots for the winter.  Is anyone still interested in continuing a container gardening thread?  Or a wintering over thread?  I'[m game iff you are, otherwise we can just bag it and come back in the Spring.  What say you, farkers?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I grow a concerning amount of nose hair
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I should hang some oregano.
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
It's all I got. Dang rabbits
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I'm not serious at all
 
EatenTheSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
It may be time for lettuce and stuff around here.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
With the helpful advice of a lovely lady on YouTube last year, I kept a hanging basket of portulaca (also known as "moss roses") over the winter last year, and it has again been a source of delight this spring and summer.   I'm looking forward to doing the same with it and a new one I purchased this spring, this winter.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
This week, I'm pulling cherry pits out of the fridge.
Picked them in July in Vermont.
If they germinate, they over winter inside, and become Pennsylvania cherry trees.
Pie cherries.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
The one plant is probably going to get processed into butter, the other is going to be ok for flower.
As luck would have it they ended up being two different strains. I got plenty of seed for next year when I will pay a lot more attention to pH.
Been looking into the rules and laws for selling the seeds and pretty much there aren't any. So once I get a bit more established, that can work.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I've still got basil, peas, squash and beets going. Maybe take a break in a couple of weeks until the seed catalogues arrive after Christmas?
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'm getting a second growth of beans, including some in my back lawn where I dropped seeds while sorting them.

And a volunteer tomato plant that I'm sure must have come from where a ripe tomato dropped earlier this season. Can that even happen? I thought tomato seeds had to freeze first. Maybe it was an ungerminated seed from earlier in the season.

I want these threads to just keep going.

I'd like to do corn next year. How little corn can I plant and still have it pollinate properly?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Honest Geologist: I'm getting a second growth of beans, including some in my back lawn where I dropped seeds while sorting them.

And a volunteer tomato plant that I'm sure must have come from where a ripe tomato dropped earlier this season. Can that even happen? I thought tomato seeds had to freeze first. Maybe it was an ungerminated seed from earlier in the season.

I want these threads to just keep going.

I'd like to do corn next year. How little corn can I plant and still have it pollinate properly?


I think it's fermentation that's required for tomatoes.  But also sometimes being eaten by birds?
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I live in the Garden State. And despite the jokes I have a ton of fresh fruit, veggies etc at several farms and orchards less than ten minutes from my house.

/we placed the highways for muggles just passing through in the ugly parts
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
With the weather turning bearable, I'm finally set to get started digging up the wildly overgrown flowerbed in front of the house. Plan is to pull up whatever I can pull up, then take a pickaxe to it to break it all up, then dig out a few inches deep. Fill in the thing with fresh soil and peat moss, then maybe plant some bushes or something.

/Rototiller might also be in play here, but there are heating oil pipes in the vicinity and don't know that I wanna risk hitting one
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
And the tiller...did I say I got it running? Changed fuel lines and probably fouled the carb, but it was the old carb because I expected it to foul.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Good for flower beds
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

cretinbob: And the tiller...did I say I got it running? Changed fuel lines and probably fouled the carb, but it was the old carb because I expected it to foul.

[Fark user image 425x566]

Good for flower beds


I'm pea-green with envy.  WANT
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Summer is gone, Fall is upon us...  

Benevolent Misanthrope: otherwise we can just bag it and come back in the Spring.


FWIW, I was taught not to capitalize the names of seasons.

budawold: I should hang some oregano.


Yes, and without a fair trial.  I death, we capitalize the names of seasons.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Tomatoes and peppers are about played out.  Okra and tomatillos are coming in now.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: Summer is gone, Fall is upon us...  Benevolent Misanthrope: otherwise we can just bag it and come back in the Spring.

FWIW, I was taught not to capitalize the names of seasons.

budawold: I should hang some oregano.

Yes, and without a fair trial.  I death, we capitalize the names of seasons.


Damnit, the whole thing was trying to lead up to a stupid Fight Club joke, and I typo'ed
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might get a last small crop of tomatoes and peppers before the frost.  Lots and lots of hot peppers.  Flowers are looking ragged but ill miss them when they're gone
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't been out to the garden in a few days but the tomatoes are growing gnarly looking. My wax peppers just did so well, which is weird because I'm the only one who eats them. Still, I'll probably be pulling everything this  weekend. I've got to go borrow the rototiller again, then figure out where my next batch of fertilizer is coming from next year.
 
havocmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bell peppers are rotting on the vine before maturing, still have 80,000 cayenne peppers with no real purpose for them.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm growing discontent.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still have some peppers growing, bell and jalapeno. I will have to harvest what I can soon.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
jesuspants
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I harvested on Saturday
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
In my newly built gardens this year, I produced many zucchini, tons of tomatoes, herbs out the yingyang, and 5 different types of peppers, and Asian eggplant.

I'm still producing peppers.  I've pickled most of them because hot or not, they are great sammiches.

All in all it was a very successful season!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There is a contest being run in my yard between apples and tomatoes to see which can ripen as close to the first frost as possible without going over.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 499x536]


Those things are WAY too big.  Utterly useless unless you just want the seeds for next year.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why was the tomato surprised?

It saw the salad dressing.

scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cretinbob: The one plant is probably going to get processed into butter, the other is going to be ok for flower.
As luck would have it they ended up being two different strains. I got plenty of seed for next year when I will pay a lot more attention to pH.
Been looking into the rules and laws for selling the seeds and pretty much there aren't any. So once I get a bit more established, that can work.


What strains?
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I still have my Lone eggplant to harvest; I forgot how big this variety is meant to grow. And a dozen or so cowhorn peppers. Then the herbs will be fine except I'll bring in Rosemary for a few weeks later on.

I put a tiny juniper bush in one corner of my balcony, and a tiny soft touch Japanese holly in the other. And I have caladiums and a begonia to bring in next week to live with the fellowship of house plants.

I miss nature, don't get enough because of my stressful job and now living in an upstairs apartment. The woodpeckers were scared off by some house sparrows that barreled through, but I scared those
off by attaching curly gift ribbons to the suet feeder. Now I got nobody.

Except you guys, to lurk at mostly. I will try to be patient for whatever comes next.
 
ifky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'll be moving my tangerine tree into the house in the next couple of days. In the old days I'd plant new lettuce, but the aero garden does such a great job with lettuce I just grow that in the kitchen now. Almost all of the yard work (stone work, new shed, new fence) is finally done. The fence came last week. I wasn't able to extend a concrete area for the sheds side door though. At this point I'll wait for March/April to do that. I can finally plant my peach tree with the fence installed. Just have to figure out where I want it. I'm just glad the construction stuff is done I can focus on growing things next year.

/got Mums on Friday so the front step flowers have been swapped out.
 
Unmatched Brutality
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The only things I've still got going is my red Ghost pepper and my Carolina Reaper plant.  Both still have about 10-12 pods that are turning an angry red, should be ready to pick in a few days.  Otherwise, Time to turn the soil I guess.
 
Kegovitch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Grew some lettuce and swiss chard, roma tomatoes and cherry tomatoes.   Planted some squash from last years seeds, most of those grew and were devoured by animals, although I did just notice this week that one had started growing, hanging from a vine that had climbed the giant hyacinths. 160 cups of rhubarb cut this season and, for the first time, I planted peppers. Serrano to be exact.  They're still green so I coloured them to be more obvious.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does feeding a cat count? She'd been hanging around the house, hanging out under a porch, meowing like crazy. Did everything she could do endear herself to me but I wouldn't cooperate. She charged inside with the dog, twice, the second time racing to her food bowl she'd apparently smelled with the previous trip. It broke my heart. I took to feeding her at the far end of the yard.

Did some reading on what to do. Among the repellant plans, the cat groups said to confer with neighbors and work as a team. I was feeling guilty that my nearest neighbor might resent my feeding the cat and giving him the problem too. Just a couple hours later I realized he'd been out of town. I did recognize the cat after all. That's HIS cat he left out!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Does aging cheese in the basement constitute "growing"?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd like to start a garden come 2023 but there's only one thing I want to grow. If you live in Florida you can help by signing the petition to legalize weed.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Uprooted the rest of my cayenne and habaneros yesterday, only thing left is the row of absolutely prolific San Marzano tomatoes that i planted quite late in June but still yielded at least 200+ pounds of perfection. We still have of week of warm sunny days so i left the plants in the soil for now, but with upcoming nights of near-freezing temps i don't expect much more from the still plentiful but unripe fruits. We'll see.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The weed crop is almost ready to come in. I've picked and speed-cured some jussst-on-this-side-of-ready samples, and I have to say, home-grown beats the dealer every time.

/warms my cold black heart, it does
//green jays are my favourite
///more fun than tomatoes
////well not those tomatoes
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Still have three bigger ones to weigh, but it's been a good season.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Thanks to everyone so far for sharing your lovely gardens and gardening advice!

Well, with our short growing season up here, I'm transitioning to hydroponics and indoor pots for the winter.  Is anyone still interested in continuing a container gardening thread?  Or a wintering over thread?  I'[m game iff you are, otherwise we can just bag it and come back in the Spring.  What say you, farkers?


got any advice for a first-time hydrop grower? i'm intimidated by the overwhelming amount of options to the newb, and my intrinsic compulsion to min-max ALL of my hobbies
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think it makes sense to take a break while most of us are dealing with the dormant season, but I also wouldn't be opposed to just seeing pictures of everybody's indoor Christmas cactus and outdoor citrus trees blooming in a couple of months. Houseplants and zone 8-11 gardeners deserve love too.

Over here in zone 6 my second planting of bush beans is actually fruiting, to my surprise. I should have enough for at least a batch of three bean salad and maybe some to toss in a shoulder-season soup in a couple of weeks. The peppers and eggplant seem to have revived a little now that the horrible tropical rainforest weather is over, but I know I should just pick off the eggplant blossoms to direct more energy into existing fruit since anything flowering now has no hope of setting before frost. I'm leaving the volunteer squash vines (everything I actually planted is long dead thanks to vine borers) and stunted pole beans that are mixed in with them because they'll both keep flowering until frost and the bees need all the food they can get this time of year.

The radish/spinach/kale seeds I planted just before last week's four day deluge (I remembered to check my rain gauge yesterday. It was completely full. Based on the 5-gallon bucket I accidentally left out it looks like we got about 10" over the week) didn't wash away! They've almost all sprouted and I'm looking forward to watermelon radishes as the cold weather sets in. I'm apprehensive about the multicolor radish mix I planted this spring and then forgot to harvest, though. Some of those things are absolutely beastly, like if the leaves weren't distinctive I would think I accidentally planted sugar beets beastly. I'll try to remember to pull one and get a picture this afternoon.

And! And and and. The front landscape bed is finally taking shape! House painting is almost complete and I spent my Sunday afternoon digging up grass and learning how to properly lay retaining wall bricks. Just need to track down about half a yard of topsoil to fill in the rest of the space and then I can go crazy planting.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
have given away nearly all of my gardening supplies.

Deer have made it impossible to grow anything outdoors.

I has a sad, used to have Chocolate Jalapeno Peppers that I lost stock of.  It was a happy accident between a jalapeno and chocolate pepper.  Had really neat coloring, heat and flavor.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My green beans, tomatoes, and cukes are still going strong.  The blueberries are done for the year and the raspberries are almost there.
 
jd99 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I just got a couple roses in the mail yesterday, potted them in larger pots. The plan is to move them around next year, see where they like it, before planting. Stanwell Perpetual, my favorite (for odor).
Otherwise, there is goldenrod, one oddball azalea, native ageratum, and the begonias still in bloom.
I usually order seeds from a British catalog, but with Brexit they cannot ship overseas (no regulations or treaties in place, still). Anyone have a favorite full of funky perennials? I'm in NC.
 
