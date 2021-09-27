 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Are you under 40 years old? Thanks to your elders you can expect an 'unprecedented' life of extreme heat waves, droughts and floods due to climate change
92
    More: Obvious, Climate change, Greenhouse gas, Flood, Weather, Attribution of recent climate change, extreme events, climate change, Global warming  
•       •       •

573 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 27 Sep 2021 at 9:53 PM



92 Comments
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was always going to happen, even without people involved at all.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But I thought it was a Chinese Hoax.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Also good luck ever owning a home!
Or retiring!
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whidbey: But I thought it was a Chinese Hoax.


That's what THEY want YOU To BeLiEvE!?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If by "Elders" you mean Republicans. Yes.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someday in the future...
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm well over 40 years old. I majored in meteorology. I knew it was coming. Bought rural acreage for the house and have been growing 14+ acres of trees to store some carbon.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reap what you sow
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm at 40! I'm safe!!

/No I'm not :-/
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's so obvious and nobody with power cares. It's all about money, not the future.

I just turned 42 so hopefully I will miss the really bad stuff.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But will Michigan water finally stop being ice?  I need a 20 year period where it's not ice and also not boiling.  When will that happen?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course.


*Rolls eyes again*
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: reap what you sow


Hahahahaha Madagascar!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of a question I always had. What is the median age of farkers?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dark future for them. Too bad, when I was under forty it was all like:
Timbuk 3 - The Future's So Bright
Youtube 8qrriKcwvlY
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're welcome
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: Someday in the future...[live.staticflickr.com image 612x612]


Elitch Gardens really upping their game.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just my luck. I missed the cut off by a little more then 1.5 years.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I'm at 40! I'm safe!!

/No I'm not :-/


You're a farker so we can safely assume you drink heavily and your body is aged to 45, congrats, you're safe!
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It was always going to happen, even without people involved at all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, Subby has never heard of the Roman Warm Period or Milankovitch Cycles.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking duh. I'm 40, and I've already seen it. Fires all the time, a heat wave where it was 118° where I'm at. I know this is going to be a yearly normal thing, because the fires keep getting worse. It isn't a fluke, it isn't going to get better.

I wasn't really lined up for a comfortable retirement but now I'm certain by the time I reach retirement age it won't matter much anyway.

We have to take this seriously if we want to avoid a collapse, and I'm seeing nothing that looks like "taking this seriously".
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dwayne Johnson - You're Welcome (from Moana/Official Video)
Youtube 79DijItQXMM
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It was always going to happen, even without people involved at all.


Millions of years from now when the sun expanded. Right-wing assholes who have refused to listen to sensible people for decades are bringing it to us now.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: Apparently, Subby has never heard of the Roman Warm Period or Milankovitch Cycles.


^
Where'd this new brainless fu*k come from?
 
Coronach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm... subby?...
Could you by chance go fark yourself?
I'm a long slide past 40, but I didn't do this...
Be a realist and blame the ones that did.., ya numpty...
 
Abox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The droughts and floods should balance out
 
Flincher
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Future is so bright, I gotta wear shades"
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Will this mean, more chicks in bikinis 🔥🔥🔥
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Coronach: Ummm... subby?...
Could you by chance go fark yourself?
I'm a long slide past 40, but I didn't do this...
Be a realist and blame the ones that did.., ya numpty...


Long ago I said that my Boomer generation is going to die in the nick of time.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Major corporations knew we would be destroying ourselves fifty years ago and hid what they knew.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whidbey: But I thought it was a Chinese Hoax.


You misspelled Gina
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: This reminds me of a question I always had. What is the median age of farkers?


By what metric? As far as I can tell, emotionally we're a bunch of 14 year olds, politically we're 20 year olds, and we listen to the music of 55 year olds.

I imagine your typical farker being a balding 30-something living in mom's basement whose favourite activity is rocking out to Genesis when not writing naïvely liberal screeds online.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Coronach: Ummm... subby?...
Could you by chance go fark yourself?
I'm a long slide past 40, but I didn't do this...
Be a realist and blame the ones that did.., ya numpty...


Look everyone at the boomer, singing the intro to his favourite tune !

🎶 We didn't start the fire 🎶
 
guinsu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

optikeye: If by "Elders" you mean Republicans. Yes.


Yeah, cause no democrat helped get us to this point.
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I fully expect my 11-year-old son to turn to me one day and say "You mean you all farking knew and did NOTHING?"
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cretinbob: It was always going to happen, even without people involved at all.


This has been on the radar of the scientific community for over 100 years; the original reports on this were dated in the late 1800's.  Scientists started letting governments know it needed to be looked at seriously in the 70's.

There was roughly 20 years where something could have been done to fully mitigate the damage that was expected, but instead the world collectively laughed at those trying to warn them this was coming.  So no, this wasn't an inevitability, bar the objective point that most humans are self-centred idiots with no capacity for foresight.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Love the denialists here, selectively quoting information provided by the very same scientists who also provide the bigger picture.

Yes, it was always going to happen... on vastly different time scales.  Yes, there are natural climate cycles and the Earth has been hotter before and the Sun is hotter than it's ever been before... which makes us making things worse a bigger deal, not a smaller one.  And you'd think you'd check if those cycles line up to explain current climate change before mouthing off about them.

There's no reason to believe the global climate couldn't have remained effectively static for another 10K years if we hadn't decided it was such a great idea to release hundreds of millions of years' worth of captured carbon into the atmosphere.  No reason to think that despite the Sun heating up the planet didn't have tens of millions of years left before that was a significant factor.

We did this.  We need to fix it if we want the planet to remain comfortable for large numbers of humans across large swaths of the planet's surface.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Coronach: I didn't do this...
Be a realist and blame the ones that did.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The ongoing carbon footprint of this flick is off the charts.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sorry, tried our best. But the dark side of the Boomers was too much for Gen X. Whatever, we're leaving you the tools to avenge us.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Of course.


*Rolls eyes again*


Case in point.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aungen: But will Michigan water finally stop being ice?  I need a 20 year period where it's not ice and also not boiling.  When will that happen?


Typically, late August through mid September.
*Offer not valid in the UP
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hey, it's your own damn fault if you're not moving to Svalbard or Alaska. It'll be mild and mediterranean there in 20 years. I just bought my first igloo.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Earth's viral load has gotten too high and she's taken to fever.

Overpopulation is a much bigger threat than climate change. Overharvesting and habitat destruction and depletion of biodiversity is the biggest threat. Climate change kind of solves it, if you think about it in a certain way.

Climate change will kill a ton of people. Though to be honest, probably not us. So its cool. We will migrate to the poles where it will become temperate, and the reduction of human population will allow to the oceans to recover. Species will adapt to higher temperatures and wilderness (a different wilderness, but still wilderness) will return to the world.

That's how I'm choosing to look at it anyway.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Threads like this make me miss the science Farkers like Jon Snow and Felgraf.  I know Fel is still around, just nowhere near as often as he was back in the day.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
but guys it was cold today
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I never expected it to be easy. I just figured it wouldn't change so quickly.

But I will miss meat that has a bone in it, and unrationed water, hunting unicorns for their horns and driving an 18 liter V-12 powered compact car a block and a half so I could get a cigarette for a nickel.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

optikeye: If by "Elders" you mean Republicans. Yes.


Right because all Democrats have been carbon-neutral for decades.   You, for instance, have never driven a car, purchased any goods made in a factory, used electricity, heat, hot water, air conditioning, and you selflessly go out and plant trees in all of your spare time.

Or maybe you just blame all of the world's problems on an American political party, which, along with the proper medication, help you to feel self-righteous, excusing you from any culpability from the worsening climate and setting your simple mind at ease.

I'm betting the latter.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

shinji3i: DarkSoulNoHope: I'm at 40! I'm safe!!

/No I'm not :-/

You're a farker so we can safely assume you drink heavily and your body is aged to 45, congrats, you're safe!


Unfortunately that assumption is incorrect. I'm a white Muslim who hasn't drunk, smoked, nor did any drugs any day in my life. By Allah's will I am going to live long enough to see the Earth's ecosystem no longer able to sustain the life of humankind, and all in the name of profits.
 
