(Global News (Canada))   Rare unicorn sighted: An honest unvaccinated person as he states, "We weren't thinking about other people"   (globalnews.ca) divider line
15
    Vaccine, Vaccination, Bernie Cook, Alberta man, COVID wards  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm a healthy 250 pound 5'10" man, why do I need a vaccine?"
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No. He still does not get it.

The OTHER PEOPLE are himself.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Get the lights.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The second Twilight series had a show called Button, Button. And it was eventually made into a movie with Cameron Diaz. The movie is not so great, but the principle of the TZ show is simple and complete.

Selfish actions that provide some benefit along with externalities are not just tolerated by today's morality, such situations are SOUGHT OUT and CRAVED and REWARDED.

The trivial benefit of NOT wearing a mask is chosen over public safety from a deadly disease.
The trivial benefit of incandescent lightbulbs or a pickup truck with a never-used bed is purchased at the expense of a hot planet.
The trivial benefit of NOT being vaccinated exposes everyone to a higher probability of infection of all kinds of disease.
The trivial benefit claimed by NIMBYs prevents progress in transportation, infrastructure, and renewable energy.

In human society like this, you can count on someone screwing you over simply because you would do it to them... For a little bit of money, or for less.

The guy in the article still does not get it. His problem is not in how he thought of other people. His problem is that he thought too much of himself.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Stupid fark still doesn't "get it".
 
jerryskid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not a single trump voter should be treated for anything by a doctor.  They are not human beings.  Send them to the vet.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Not a single trump voter should be treated for anything by a doctor.  They are not human beings.  Send them to the vet.


I mean... That's kinda what they want anyway right?
 
Kazan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bowen: "I'm a healthy 250 pound 5'10" man, why do I need a vaccine?"


The normalization of morbid obesity
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He said he isn't against vaccinations,

If you don't intend to get the vaccine, or don't think everyone should have to get it, YOU ARE ANTI-VAX.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I know how to explain it.

cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Wow, like, yeah, man, that was deep an shiat
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is one unicorn who's blood I will not be drinking.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Japan has been described, by Doug MacArthur no less, as a nation of 12 year olds. OK.

So I was walking around a couple of days ago, and as I walked past a tree in my neighborhood, I saw a zip-loc baggie pinned to a tree at eye level. Inside it was a clean and folded handkerchief. Along the walk were a hundred trees, and as many houses, with people walking dogs and kids walking to and from school. And here was a baggie on a tree.

To anyone who has lived long enough in Japan, you recognize the symbol. It shines like a 100 megawatt beacon of humanity. Honest and sincere people who grew up in honest and sincere households and cultures can look at it and calmly acknowledge it. But vampires would shun and hiss and flee from it. It would burn like holy water.

Someone was cleaning the sidewalk and found a handkerchief that some stranger had lost. It could not have been discarded by its owner, because that would be littering, and people don't litter. So the sidewalk cleaning person wondered whose it must be. It was on the ground unintentionally. Therefore, the person who lost it must have valued it. But pinning it to the three is not good enough. It might get dirty or rained upon. Maybe bugs would get in it. It was on the ground, so maybe it had already been soiled. Why should the owner have their property ruined simply because they made a mistake. Best then to clean it. And put it in a baggie where the person who lost it might see it and reclaim it.

This seems ludicrous! What a waste of time and effort! But it represents consideration of others far beyond one's own conveniences and preferences. When we humble ourselves and serve others, we raise the bar while we make things better for everyone. We are making an unconditional declaration that other people do matter. What better use of one's time and effort is there?

A nation of 12 year olds indeed. These crises confronting humanity are opportunities for humans to show that they care. COVID19, climate change, war, famine, natural disasters are just so many lost hankies.

This man still thinks that "thinking of others" is sufficient. How will he ever get to the point of "assuming the best about others" and protecting them not for their sake, but for OUR sake?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This is one unicorn who's blood I will not be drinking.


Wait.

What?
 
