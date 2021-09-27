 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KFOR Oklahoma City)   I was just enjoying some roadkill when a cop shows up   (kfor.com) divider line
3
    More: Strange, Oklahoma, Trooper Tony Harper, Projectile, Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper, Highway, KFOR, KFOR-TV, Harper  
•       •       •

60 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2021 at 2:05 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any idea how fast he was going?

Did he have anything to drink that day?
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Any idea how fast he was going?

Did he have anything to drink that day?


I'm wondering the same thing. Those birds are pretty adept at getting out of the way. I see self-entitled assholes around here doing 100 mph with impunity. Cops aren't going to do anything about it because they're doing 120 and don't seem to care as long as you're not passing them.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nothing to see, here. Carrion.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.