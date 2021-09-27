 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Old and busted: America will get flying cars by 2021. New hotness: half a million US households lack indoor plumbing   (theguardian.com) divider line
37
    More: Murica, Toilet, Drinking water, Plumbing, Water supply, San Francisco's Chinatown, fastest growing cities, basic indoor plumbing, Plumbing Poverty Project  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 5:53 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We do not want flying cars. get that through your heads. Nothing good can come from flying cars. They look cool in sci-fi movies but that's it,
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I spent most of a year in a log cabin with no running water. Luckily there was a bath house at the campground but it was an added difficulty to cooking, keeping clean, and using the toilet.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Half a million? That's pretty shiattty
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

Just get bootstrappy and go in the ice cube tray drain.
 
lunchlady55
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Even though plumbing poverty appears to have declined in several major cities including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago over the past two decades, tens of thousands of residents continue to rely on public restrooms, school showers and chamber pots."

Chamber pots?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Electric Monk has lost his horse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And probably a million or so more that technically have the indoor plumbing, but the water has been turned off for non-payment.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: We do not want flying cars. get that through your heads. Nothing good can come from flying cars. They look cool in sci-fi movies but that's it,


What if the flying cars had toilets in them like large airplanes do? Poor people could buy one and kill 2 birds with one stone.
 
nytmare
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess this is how people who aren't ridiculously wealthy manage to live in grossly overpriced cities. By forgoing basic needs. To address the indoor plumbing issue you're first going to have to address the fact that the average person can't afford to live in an average apartment there.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
First person in TFA lives in SF.  A blue city.  Not maga country.  A place where people wear masks unless Tony Toni Tone are having a reunion concert (understandable.  Nobody wants to wear a mask to tony toni tone).  Why are there any homes in a non maga city without plumbing?  Which parts of the collective didn't get the memo?  Accounting for PG&E vaporizing whole city blocks once in a while, which might disrupt plumbing.  That can't be helped.

So, back to the plumbing in SF.  Just have the SF collective mandate all apartments get plumbing.
Problem solved.

After the mandate, (and do the same for all non maga cities) do the same survey and show that the maga cities are literally shiat holes, and then we send in the military to unmaga maga country.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There are about 345,000 Amish in the U.S.  That'll account for a good percentage of the number.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When I was a kid in, the people that lived next door to us didn't have indoor plumbing. They had an outhouse with a leach field and took bucket baths outside. The people that lived there were an older couple that had lived in the house since the 40's and it just wasn't a priority for them. They both lived into their 90's and when they did finally pass sometime around 20 years ago, the house still didn't have plumbing inside (it's since been torn down and a new place built on the property).

/the house that I grew up in and which my sister still lives in, was originally built without indoor plumbing too, sometime in the 30's/40's, but my grandparents had it installed when they moved in in ~1950.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, every year the regional Health District addresses our Board of Supervisors. And every year they mention there are a few families in the hollers who don't have indoor plumbing - and don't want it - even though the Health District will put it in for free. They figure they've lived without it this long, that they don't need it. (And I'm pretty sure I'm smelt some of them in front of me at the Dollar General when I go there to buy some quicky items.)
 
Gulper Eel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No self-respecting moneyed hipster would forgo a slick new outhouse.
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And to think the Romans had indoor plumbing 2000 years ago, how far we've come.
 
woodjf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: There are about 345,000 Amish in the U.S.  That'll account for a good percentage of the number.


They feed it to us lol. Good work if you can get it
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: So, every year the regional Health District addresses our Board of Supervisors. And every year they mention there are a few families in the hollers who don't have indoor plumbing - and don't want it - even though the Health District will put it in for free. They figure they've lived without it this long, that they don't need it. (And I'm pretty sure I'm smelt some of them in front of me at the Dollar General when I go there to buy some quicky items.)


Should people be "free" to turn down upgrades for health that are free?  I think not.  Have the local military wing of the collective force the indoor plumbing on them, for the good of the collective.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: First person in TFA lives in SF.  A blue city.  Not maga country.  A place where people wear masks unless Tony Toni Tone are having a reunion concert (understandable.  Nobody wants to wear a mask to tony toni tone).  Why are there any homes in a non maga city without plumbing?  Which parts of the collective didn't get the memo?  Accounting for PG&E vaporizing whole city blocks once in a while, which might disrupt plumbing.  That can't be helped.

So, back to the plumbing in SF.  Just have the SF collective mandate all apartments get plumbing.
Problem solved.

After the mandate, (and do the same for all non maga cities) do the same survey and show that the maga cities are literally shiat holes, and then we send in the military to unmaga maga country.


You've already hit the bottle today, haven't you?
 
darch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Catsaregreen: So, every year the regional Health District addresses our Board of Supervisors. And every year they mention there are a few families in the hollers who don't have indoor plumbing - and don't want it - even though the Health District will put it in for free. They figure they've lived without it this long, that they don't need it. (And I'm pretty sure I'm smelt some of them in front of me at the Dollar General when I go there to buy some quicky items.)

Should people be "free" to turn down upgrades for health that are free?  I think not.  Have the local military wing of the collective force the indoor plumbing on them, for the good of the collective.


You keep using the word "collective". Why? What's your angle?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Huh, no indoor plumbing in a blue city. Well, why not just make it illegal?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
in 2019 there were like 122 million house holds in america, 1/2 a million is very close to a rounding error

it's really like amazingly good
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Renters and people of color are most likely to be living without water or flushing toilets in some of America's wealthiest cities, new research shows

Dang they're doing better than me, I don't have a place at all in America's wealthiest cities.  If I go to an America's wealthiest city I'm essentially homeless.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
toss out the Navajos and Louisiana and it's probably pretty much zero
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abox: Renters and people of color are most likely to be living without water or flushing toilets in some of America's wealthiest cities, new research shows

Dang they're doing better than me, I don't have a place at all in America's wealthiest cities.  If I go to an America's wealthiest city I'm essentially homeless.


This, if I sold everything I owned (including my house) and moved to NYC, I could afford like, 6 months of a basic ass apartment. I think the poor there are doing quite well. Maybe they should do the reverse? Sell everything they own and move to Michigan.

Hell, you could buy an entire house for what they spend on rent ... each month. After a year, they could own an entire neighborhood in Detroit.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Catsaregreen: So, every year the regional Health District addresses our Board of Supervisors. And every year they mention there are a few families in the hollers who don't have indoor plumbing - and don't want it - even though the Health District will put it in for free. They figure they've lived without it this long, that they don't need it. (And I'm pretty sure I'm smelt some of them in front of me at the Dollar General when I go there to buy some quicky items.)

Should people be "free" to turn down upgrades for health that are free?  I think not.  Have the local military wing of the collective force the indoor plumbing on them, for the good of the collective.



Okay Quixote, time to stop tilting at windmills and go enjoy some nice hot cocoa.  Those giants aren't coming to terrorize you.  There's a Snuggie and re-runs of Matlock waiting for you at the couch.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: There are about 345,000 Amish in the U.S.  That'll account for a good percentage of the number.


There may be 345,000 Amish, but that's like 100 house holds.
 
maxheck
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sooooo... 0.4%?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: AmbassadorBooze: First person in TFA lives in SF.  A blue city.  Not maga country.  A place where people wear masks unless Tony Toni Tone are having a reunion concert (understandable.  Nobody wants to wear a mask to tony toni tone).  Why are there any homes in a non maga city without plumbing?  Which parts of the collective didn't get the memo?  Accounting for PG&E vaporizing whole city blocks once in a while, which might disrupt plumbing.  That can't be helped.

So, back to the plumbing in SF.  Just have the SF collective mandate all apartments get plumbing.
Problem solved.

After the mandate, (and do the same for all non maga cities) do the same survey and show that the maga cities are literally shiat holes, and then we send in the military to unmaga maga country.

You've already hit the bottle today, haven't you?


Never stopped!  And yes.  3 natty daddy's in.  maybe 4.  already losing count.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We do not want flying cars. We have enough trouble with people using shiat terrestrial vehicles.
 
EL EM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you move in knowing the whole floor shares the bathroom, expecting it to be anything less than a "shiatshow" is letting optimism overpower common sense.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

darch: AmbassadorBooze: Catsaregreen: So, every year the regional Health District addresses our Board of Supervisors. And every year they mention there are a few families in the hollers who don't have indoor plumbing - and don't want it - even though the Health District will put it in for free. They figure they've lived without it this long, that they don't need it. (And I'm pretty sure I'm smelt some of them in front of me at the Dollar General when I go there to buy some quicky items.)

Should people be "free" to turn down upgrades for health that are free?  I think not.  Have the local military wing of the collective force the indoor plumbing on them, for the good of the collective.

You keep using the word "collective". Why? What's your angle?


The objectively best form of governance is a borg collective.  Part machine, part biological.  100% unified in goal.  SF has a collective.  Sure it isn't fully unified like the borg in fiction, but the local SF collective should be able to mandate plumbing via decree to all residences.

problem solved.
 
Gramma
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My parents' cottage didn't have indoor plumbing. We had an outhouse.  i spent summer vacations there until about 2000.  It was on a lake, and I would take my soap and bathe in the lake every morning.
It was okay for a couple weeks in the summer, but if it hadn't been July or August it would have been miserable.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

zepillin: toss out the Navajos and Louisiana and it's probably pretty much zero


So, you didn't see TFA and that there are people in the SF collective that are without plumbing?
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Abox: Renters and people of color are most likely to be living without water or flushing toilets in some of America's wealthiest cities, new research shows

Dang they're doing better than me, I don't have a place at all in America's wealthiest cities.  If I go to an America's wealthiest city I'm essentially homeless.

This, if I sold everything I owned (including my house) and moved to NYC, I could afford like, 6 months of a basic ass apartment. I think the poor there are doing quite well. Maybe they should do the reverse? Sell everything they own and move to Michigan.

Hell, you could buy an entire house for what they spend on rent ... each month. After a year, they could own an entire neighborhood in Detroit.


That happened after the '08 crash. A bunch of rich farks bought out entire neighborhoods of foreclosed homes and then rented them back to the community at a healthy profit. They're basically lords of feudal villages in places like Arizona or Florida. I didn't think I'd ever see Bob Dole in the news again but this is exactly what he's spending his sunset years doing.

I know a few folks who tried taking advantage of the vast disparities in the cost of living during Covid, but then their offices set up policies that you either had to be in the office x number of days a week or at least geographically live in the same area where you're employed. Turns out that it's a lot harder for a corporate lawyer to pull in $400K a year in Detroit or bum-fark Tennessee than in NYC or LA.
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: There are about 345,000 Amish in the U.S.  That'll account for a good percentage of the number.


Gonna say there's enough hillbillies and Amish for 500k in a population of 300 million to be a rounding error
 
Shamrock1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Several of spouse's cousins don't have indoor plumbing, and a few still have dirt floors. Pennsyltucky. Not Amish, just very, very poor.

/ Enough cash to buy a bunch of MAGA hats though.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Electric Monk has lost his horse: And probably a million or so more that technically have the indoor plumbing, but the water has been turned off for non-payment.


That or have failed septic systems and just spew waste into ditches, etc. That is increasingly common.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Huh, no indoor plumbing in a blue city. Well, why not just make it illegal?



Depending on the structure, it might already be.  Building codes are things that do exist.  Doesn't mean slum lords don't ignore them.

Funny thing about the US legal system: you don't have access to it without money.  If you're living in a slum, you don't have money.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.