scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does Ja Rule think about this?
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Urine trouble, R Kelly.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a pisser.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe he can fly his way out of this one.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well... bye.mp4
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weeeeeeeee.  Weeeeeeeeeeee.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wouldn't he take a pee bargain!?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he have enough money to go to rich people prison?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW!
Chappelle's Show - R. Kelly's trial
Youtube sHQljMOQdJ4
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Science_Guy_3.14159 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolf892: Does he have enough money to go to rich people prison?


I think the child rape negates that.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More famous people need to be held accountable for their actions.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many years have I been reading about R Kelly peeing on people? Don't say 18
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ain't no criminal defense law talking guy, but I think the federal conviction on kidnapping alone means he will die in jail.

Whomp whomp.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before some Farker comes in to tell us that it doesn't count/the sentencing will be light/he'll win on appeal/etc.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RICO!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jury to R. Kelly:  Piss on you
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecutors, however, called dozens of witnesses to the stand to refute defense testimony and poke holes throughout. Some of the prosecutors' witnesses straight-up said Kelly had a small team made up of managers, bodyguards and assistants who rounded up Kelly's potential victims before the singer groomed them for unwanted sex, among other things.

These witnesses also testified saying Kelly's entourage would recruit potential victims ... either at his concerts, malls and even fast-food joints.

Hope all these other shiatbags also spend some time in jail.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jury to R Kelly - Urine prison.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spending time in a jail cell is like being trapped in a closet.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's gotta be pissed.
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's also still on the hook for state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.  I sincerely hope he never sees the outside of a prison cell again for the rest of his life.  Given his crimes and the general prison attitude towards them, it may be a short life.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I love Fark.

/Bravo Subby~!
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Non-TMZ link:  https://www.cnn.com/us/live-ne​ws/r-kel​ly-trial-verdict-09-27-21/index.html
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone make a pee joke yet?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chappelle's Show - R. Kelly's "Piss on You" Video
Youtube eafRE74JGZ8
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: I ain't no criminal defense law talking guy, but I think the federal conviction on kidnapping alone means he will die in jail.

Whomp whomp.


And Kelly still has to come back to Chicago for trial on other charges.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

squidloe: He's gotta be pissed.


And this time its off!
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet he's really pissed off now.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enjoy protective custody(aka, solitary confinement).  Be sure to check your food for glass.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Anyone make a pee joke yet?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Anyone make a pee joke yet?


Urine luck!
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Remix to Conviction
 
alaric3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure why this is on the Entertainment tab. Was anyone ever entertained by R. Kelly?
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bury him under the prison. Actually, send him to ADX Florence out in Colorado where Aurora theater shooter and the Boston Marathon bomber are. Oh, and El Chapo is out there as well. He's trash, he's filth, so let him rot with the other filth and trash.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tjsands1118 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what they say "record yourself pissing on a child one, same on you. Record yourself pissing on a child a second time, shame on us for not convicting you the first time."
 
Barnstormer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the difference between Will I. Am and R.Kelly?
... One is the star of The Bkack-Eyed Peas
... The other one starred in The Black Guy Pees
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Kelly:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: khitsicker: Anyone make a pee joke yet?

Urine luck!


hopefully there will be a steady stream throughout the thread.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: How many years have I been reading about R Kelly peeing on people? Don't say 18


I can't name a single one of his songs.  All I ever knew about him was that he pee'd on people.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, was the courtroom sketch artist trolling?  Every sketch looks like it was done with a coating of urine on everything?
 
