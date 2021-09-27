 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Fark it, we're doing eight lanes   (bbc.com) divider line
35
    More: Scary, English-language films, American films, Driving, Police, Automobile, Traffic, 2000s American television series, Channel 4  
•       •       •

1948 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police in Australia say it's "incredibly lucky" that more people weren't injured when a car careered across eight lanes of traffic in Darwin last week.

Darwin is slipping up.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is noteworthy even by L.A or SoCal standards.
The only way to up that is do it in a single engine airplane.

Yeah, we've done that, several times.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad had an aneurysm burst while he was driving, and the result was about like. Dancing through raindrops he was that day.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you can tell it's 'shopped because all the cars are white.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine making it through all that, just to hit a storefront.

/what a waste of talent
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That lady must have played a shiatload of Frogge....

/ shiat
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For you whippersnappers who don't get the headline:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy- Asian Woman Driver
Youtube hlH9RGLJqxE
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hlH9RGLJ​qxE]


Dammit, exactly what I am sure a majority of the thread was thinking of posting!
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ColonelCathcart: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hlH9RGLJ​qxE]

Dammit, exactly what I am sure a majority of the thread was thinking of posting!


Bonus: SHE EVEN SAYS 8 LANES!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  From the way folks in Sydney talked, I assumed Darwin was all dirt roads and crocodiles.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police in Australia say it's "incredibly lucky" that more people weren't injured when a car careered across eight lanes of traffic in Darwin last week.

I don't know about anyone else, but I would love to have a career as a car. I would totally be that one from that one movie:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile I spill my water all over the place just taking a sip while eating
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I tired, or did that say "careering"? I've never seen a car career before. Is this an Aussie thing?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: For you whippersnappers who don't get the headline:

[Fark user image 425x362]


Still one of my all time favorite Onion articles.

"Your neck is going to be so friggin' soft, someone's gonna walk up and tie a goddamn Cub Scout kerchief under it."
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*that's* not a career. THIS is a career.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Am I tired, or did that say "careering"? I've never seen a car career before. Is this an Aussie thing?


It's UK English, but rarely used. More modern equivalents might be "careening" or "Karening" out of control.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
<video starts>
theres no way they went across that...
<car crosses>
wow how did they even...
<the female driver...>
oh...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

valenumr: Am I tired, or did that say "careering"? I've never seen a car career before. Is this an Aussie thing?


career verb
careered; careering; careers
Definition of career (Entry 2 of 2)
intransitive verb
: to go at top speed especially in a headlong manner
a car careered off the road
 
Snort
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: For you whippersnappers who don't get the headline:

[Fark user image image 425x362]


I thought we were doing it live.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
...when a car careered across eight lanes of traffic...

I thought that was what Australia calls a "ute."

/Did you say "ute"?
//Sorry, I meant small truck
///Three
 
Nirbo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ute shiat your pants if this happened to you.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No one tells ME to stay in my lane!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: ...when a car careered across eight lanes of traffic...

I thought that was what Australia calls a "ute."

/Did you say "ute"?
//Sorry, I meant small truck
///Three


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Huh.  From the way folks in Sydney talked, I assumed Darwin was all dirt roads and crocodiles.


I'm from Brisbane and I'm surprised Darwin has enough traffic to warrant 8 lanes.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: My dad had an aneurysm burst while he was driving, and the result was about like. Dancing through raindrops he was that day.


My aunt passed away last year.  She pulled over to the side of the road, turned to my uncle and said 'I can't keep doing this.  I have the weirdest headache.'  She lost consciousness and never regained it.

I'm glad she was able to pull over first.  :(

I once watched a man hit the car in front and back of him a few dozen times, hard, trying to get out of a parking space.  I called the police.  I was pretty sure it was a diabetic issue and the police confirmed it.  I didn't want to get close enough to figure it out though because I wasn't 100% sure he wasn't just crazy and angry.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Jersey Slide, expert level
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bondith: Raoul Eaton: Huh.  From the way folks in Sydney talked, I assumed Darwin was all dirt roads and crocodiles.

I'm from Brisbane and I'm surprised Darwin has enough traffic to warrant 8 lanes.


Darwin only needs one lane.

/double entedre
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

valenumr: Am I tired, or did that say "careering"? I've never seen a car career before. Is this an Aussie thing?


aside from regional preferences, the words (assuming you use careen instead) have a subtle difference.

"career" meant to rush recklessly and out of control, while "careen" meant to tilt, tip, or heel over (as a ship might do).
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Huh.  From the way folks in Sydney talked, I assumed Darwin was all dirt roads and crocodiles.


I had no idea that there was a road with 8 lanes in Darwin.  What is that, like, one for each resident?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A fine example of the infamous Saudi Sweep.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Careering across eight lanes requires at least eight lanes, plus one for the job interview.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well there goes all of that person's good karma.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.