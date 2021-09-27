 Skip to content
(Fox News)   In the latest bat-shiat insane speculative article about Brian Laundrie, we get a psychotherapist telling us that social media posts of images of werewolves and demons proves someone is a monster   (foxnews.com) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the ultimate antisocial act, he said, would be killing someone.

And here I thought the ultimate antisocial act was registering a Fark account.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are we supposed to care about this?  Doesn't Nancy Grace, the OG Karen, have enough money?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, wasn't she hitting him in at least one of the accounts?
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can tell you with a degree of certainty that that Laundrie fellow also doesn't like snow peas.

/  that degree is zero
// also, what sort of monster *doesn't* like snow peas?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, that's just science. Newton proved that centuries ago.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: I can tell you with a degree of certainty that that Laundrie fellow also doesn't like snow peas.

/  that degree is zero
// also, what sort of monster *doesn't* like snow peas?


One's whose parents feed them only chicken nuggets, hot dogs, and Mac and Cheese. And lots of catsup.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine that any psychotherapist worth their couch would say "I think he's a coward on the run" in public, even in a misguided attempt to taunt a suspect into the open. But, then again, John Kelly is a retired TEEVEE "criminal profiler," so I'm sure he's looking for a few SEO hits...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they hear that he listened to 80s metal albums backwards.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, I am so tempted to show my Facebook page to that psychotherapist. All my D&D posts will cause her head to explode!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingnut396: Why are we supposed to care about this?  Doesn't Nancy Grace, the OG Karen, have enough money?


The "White Woman In Trouble" alarm went off. All the dim-WWITs are circling.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: [Fark user image 320x246] [View Full Size image _x_]


wtf is even happening there? Are they having someone toss a live grenade while a bunch of people gather around to watch? That seems remarkably stupid. Then said person throws it... damn near backwards? That's all I can think of to explain the reaction.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have the over/under on him committing suicide because he can't face the consequences?
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The People's Court - Saturday Night Live
Youtube sz-Yw0c7cF0


So if I'm posting videos making fun of the devil, what does that mean?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a TV show, folks. It's about exploitation for ratings. If it's not apparent now, Lourde help you.
 
parasol
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Anyone have the over/under on him committing suicide because he can't face the consequences?


My husband cruised through the living room when the national news was on and said:

"Oh, sure. Death by sawgrass"

If he thought roughing it was the better alternative to an attorney and a white guy convoluted story of self defense or insanity or accident with time served, he's too stupid to commit suicide.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh sorry, I meant:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: And the ultimate antisocial act, he said, would be killing someone.

And here I thought the ultimate antisocial act was registering a Fark account.


The funny thing is the Fark community is probably one of the most functional on the internet.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: wingnut396: Why are we supposed to care about this?  Doesn't Nancy Grace, the OG Karen, have enough money?

The "White Woman In Trouble" alarm went off. All the dim-WWITs are circling.


And new theories today that he may have murdered 2 other white women at a campsite.

Mind the OnAir Karen splosh zone.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard he eats bread.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: I heard he eats bread.


Hitler ate bread.  Checkmate.
 
cyclonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
no
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Wait until they hear that he listened to 80s metal albums backwards.


Subby here. My tie-in was going to be how Cameron Todd Willingham basically got sentenced to death because he had some Iron Maiden posters on the wall of his bedroom. I'm pretty sure the West Memphis Three also got railroaded with some kind of blame on devil worship based on music tastes.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
God only knows what that crazy witch would think about some of Matty's wilder posts.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You see the video in the article of those two psychopaths pacing out in front of the parents' house?  Jeebus Christmas.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

parasol: inglixthemad: Anyone have the over/under on him committing suicide because he can't face the consequences?

My husband cruised through the living room when the national news was on and said:

"Oh, sure. Death by sawgrass"

If he thought roughing it was the better alternative to an attorney and a white guy convoluted story of self defense or insanity or accident with time served, he's too stupid to commit suicide.


Problem being she's pretty white girl and he was an idiot. He might've been able to pull that off easily if he had lawyered up and put the video of police stop front and center, but now he's done the running thing. That makes him look guilty no matter what, so now he's left with either face the consequences, which will be less because he's all white, but you're still talking prison. The alternative is:

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Alan McEwen, a cattle rancher in Florida that has spent the past 30 years exploring the Carlton Reserve, said, "There's no surviving out here, I don't know how to say it."

McEwen continued, "Anything dead you find in the woods, you're gonna look up, you're gonna see buzzards flying like crazy...No buzzards, no body is my theory. And I haven't seen any buzzards flying," according to Fox News Digital.

The third choice is running, but he looks like he won't last long that way either really.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When Laundrie disappeared from his parents' house last week, he left his phone and wallet behind when he vanished, leading Kelly to believe he's on the run with no intention of being found. Often when people go off the harm themselves, he said, they bring their phones so their remains can be found. But for that same reason, a phone would be a liability for someone on the run.
"Usually, to me, that means somebody that wants to be on the run and travel under the radar and then if he's stopped by the cops, he can give them a fake name," he said. "He has no ID on him, they can't readily know who he is."

softwareonastring.comView Full Size

Even Ric Romero would be staring at this guy saying "Gosh, ya think?"
 
parasol
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: parasol: inglixthemad: Anyone have the over/under on him committing suicide because he can't face the consequences?

My husband cruised through the living room when the national news was on and said:

"Oh, sure. Death by sawgrass"

If he thought roughing it was the better alternative to an attorney and a white guy convoluted story of self defense or insanity or accident with time served, he's too stupid to commit suicide.

Problem being she's pretty white girl and he was an idiot. He might've been able to pull that off easily if he had lawyered up and put the video of police stop front and center, but now he's done the running thing. That makes him look guilty no matter what, so now he's left with either face the consequences, which will be less because he's all white, but you're still talking prison. The alternative is:

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Alan McEwen, a cattle rancher in Florida that has spent the past 30 years exploring the Carlton Reserve, said, "There's no surviving out here, I don't know how to say it."

McEwen continued, "Anything dead you find in the woods, you're gonna look up, you're gonna see buzzards flying like crazy...No buzzards, no body is my theory. And I haven't seen any buzzards flying," according to Fox News Digital.

The third choice is running, but he looks like he won't last long that way either really.


It depends.

We like to talk shiat about the wetlands of Fl. They are, well, icky and dangerous but this guy knew that.
With a headstart and some basic smarts about it a person could head out into the area but end up in Vegas in dry clothes.

I heard he left his wallet and phone behind and that peaked my ears. "He's running".

I also doubt suicide because that's a dumb ass way to go about it. Nobody suicides by wading through swamps.

Five dollars says he's nowhere near the area and hooked a ride North almost immediately after kissing "I know nothing" Mom good bye.

She should have dropped a dime on his a** and saved the state the money to look where he isn't.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What if, and hear me out, what if he's actually a werewolf?

Just think, while out on their road trips one night their van hits a "dog."
Laundrie gets out to see if he can help the dog out or check if it's even alive.
That's when it jumps up, bites him and then runs off into the woods under the cover of a pale moon.
Accidentally killing the closest person to you during your first turn in just classic werewolf 101. And, if he's been cursed by a gypsy he was doomed to kill whom he loved the most in the world, that being his gf.

Now, he's fully transitioned into a werewolf. He's had his first kill, he's acclimatized to the heightened senses and strength the curse has bestowed upon him and he's trying to make his way deeper and deeper into the woods before the next full moon.

If you want to find laundrie, then follow the corpses of torn up deer, elk, coyotes... They'll lead you deeper into the darkness of the forest where the werewolf lurks.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Wolf892: What if, and hear me out, what if he's actually a werewolf?

Just think, while out on their road trips one night their van hits a "dog."
Laundrie gets out to see if he can help the dog out or check if it's even alive.
That's when it jumps up, bites him and then runs off into the woods under the cover of a pale moon.
Accidentally killing the closest person to you during your first turn in just classic werewolf 101. And, if he's been cursed by a gypsy he was doomed to kill whom he loved the most in the world, that being his gf.

Now, he's fully transitioned into a werewolf. He's had his first kill, he's acclimatized to the heightened senses and strength the curse has bestowed upon him and he's trying to make his way deeper and deeper into the woods before the next full moon.

If you want to find laundrie, then follow the corpses of torn up deer, elk, coyotes... They'll lead you deeper into the darkness of the forest where the werewolf lurks.


I read this & just howled, HOWLED, with laughter
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wolf892: What if, and hear me out, what if he's actually a werewolf?

Just think, while out on their road trips one night their van hits a "dog."
Laundrie gets out to see if he can help the dog out or check if it's even alive.
That's when it jumps up, bites him and then runs off into the woods under the cover of a pale moon.
Accidentally killing the closest person to you during your first turn in just classic werewolf 101. And, if he's been cursed by a gypsy he was doomed to kill whom he loved the most in the world, that being his gf.

Now, he's fully transitioned into a werewolf. He's had his first kill, he's acclimatized to the heightened senses and strength the curse has bestowed upon him and he's trying to make his way deeper and deeper into the woods before the next full moon.

If you want to find laundrie, then follow the corpses of torn up deer, elk, coyotes... They'll lead you deeper into the darkness of the forest where the werewolf lurks.


Write all that up in a slightly more scholarly fashion, and the "expert" from TFA might buy into it completely.
 
