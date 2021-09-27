 Skip to content
 
(NBC Chicago)   Some Indiana Beaches closed after US Steel plant leaks a rusty discharge. Your mom joke is in there somewhere   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last squirt for Mary Jane
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Look, I know that state technically borders on a lake or something but... "Indiana beaches" just sounds oxymoronic.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Rusty Discharge" is the name of my 30s jazz John Mellencamp cover band.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Isn't it ironic?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Never underestimate the power of a rusty trombone to clear a beach, Subby.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Rusty Discharge" is the name of my 30s jazz John Mellencamp cover band.


Jazz Cougar Mellencamp
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Look, I know that state technically borders on a lake or something but... "Indiana beaches" just sounds oxymoronic.


indianadunes.comView Full Size


indianadunes.comView Full Size


So oxymoronic....
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

What the results of a Rusty discharge might look like
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

umm... sorry
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/J1-S4QNsaFE
Indiana wants me...
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's a beautiful day out here. Now, there's no evidence this discharge injured any bathers. Indiana, as you know, means "No liability insurance."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
 Not really, my mom is very well lubricated and ain't no rust getting on them girders.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That Jeep with the homeless masterbater had some rusty discharge.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jesus, the cancer rate in Ogden Dunes must be "Yes"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

robodog: Madman drummers bummers: Look, I know that state technically borders on a lake or something but... "Indiana beaches" just sounds oxymoronic.

[indianadunes.com image 850x478]

[indianadunes.com image 850x566]

So oxymoronic....


There isn't much, but there's a reason that it's called the Indiana Dunes National  Lakeshore. And for once, Indiana is dumping shiat into the water and closing their own beaches rather than Illinois/Michigan ones.

But seriously, the dunes are worth a trip.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Look, I know that state technically borders on a lake or something but... "Indiana beaches" just sounds oxymoronic.


The Indiana Dunes and beaches are actually really nice.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was afraid this was the Indiana Beach, one of my favorite memories of my early childhood in small town Indiana.

\I also enjoyed the burning crosses, but only because my parents didn't want to tell me why some people got surprise lawn parties but we didn't
\\my neighbors threw me a surprise birthday party at 12:01 am my first year there and I assumed it was normal to have midnight parties, was jealous that I just got 5 puny candles on my cake but others got big farking crosses
\\\we should have had a lawn party, we attended the same Catholic church as the ones who did, but we were discriminated against because we also attended the Lutheran church in town
\\\\sometimes I wish I could be innocent again
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My mom died in a rusty US Steel plant leak. Thanks a lot, submitter.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We named the dog Indiana.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Wanted for questioning
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rusty discharge is what you get after you get involved with a rusty trombone.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How is US steel even still open? They have been scaring the local peasants that US STEAL IS CLOSING AND THE FILTHY COLOREDS FROM SOUTH CHICAGO AND GARY WILL COME RAPE YOUR HUSBANDS AND EAT YOUR CHILDREN since i was a kid.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Look, I know that state technically borders on a lake or something but... "Indiana beaches" just sounds oxymoronic.


I get that but several beaches in Indiana are better than "real" beaches I've been to like Galveston, Vero Beach, Tybee Island, Barecelonetta, etc.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]


venturebrosblog.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
