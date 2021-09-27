 Skip to content
(Amazon)   Write a funny review for this ordinary object   (amazon.com) divider line
TrollingForColumbine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The anal stimulator did not reach my prostate, the nipple piercer was dull, but at least couldn't hear myself scream.
 
retrophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Leon's getting larger!
 
mattgsx
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Crappiest electric drumset ever. I plugged them into my amp but I don't get any sound no matter how hard I bang on them.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

No one does this. Ever.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Aetre: This headphone set is like a bad hooker. I shelled out extra to try and get a full-head experience, and all I ended up with was mono.


[/now with votey]
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Great product! Their Shareport daisy-chain technology has enabled me to share my apocalyptic prophecies to my suicide cult in real time! When the comet comes, we should be long gone, thanks to OneOdio's Studio Pro headphones! The Great God Shebwabwa thanks you!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can't tell you the trouble I had with these headphones. My cousin Merlinda had a new pair and I tried them on. She had the Old Caledonia Pentecostal Nazarene Church Radio Powerful Christ hour a playin on them headphones. They was crystal clear--I felt like I was in that there church and let me tell you about the lowards workah! Destroy that which causes you to seeinn! Repeeyeent of the Loward you heathen wretch JAYZUS FIRE SHALL RAIN UPON YOU AND YOU. SHALL. BEEYA. CLEENZED!! [hallyluyay!]

Why I jumped up on Merlinda's table and began ta witnessin and churning the devil out of my hair and clothing. Merlinda says to me "Jerrryy, wut the f*ck are you a doin!?"[she talks real slow] And I says "MERLINDA, I CAST THE DEVILS OUT OF YOU--HAGADAHBLABABA!" and I grabbed her wig and yanked it off shouting "SATAN YOU GET OUT!" and Merlinda grabbed her ironing board and threw it at me. Welp, I fell off the table and split my head half open on her cast iron door stop (the one that says "bless this mess"). Well, it was not a blessed mess.

Merlinda shouted, real slow, "Git tha f*ck outta heeyar, Jurryy!" An I says "Satan's got you woman!" Then she hit me with her toaster over, then I got tha f*ck out.

Well, I left my shoes, and Merlinda won't give them back. I had to go to work in flip flops and my boss says "you can't pluck chickens in flip flops, you numb nut sunnova dog turd!" And he sent me down to the shiat shovelers for the last month. And I hate the shiat shovelers--those fellers ain't on the up and up!

Anyway, those damn headphones got me in nothing but trouble.
 
