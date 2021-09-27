 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) From the "yeah, they knew what they were doing" files, marketing campaign for coffee chain tells customers to flick the bean. Subby tried but couldn't find it so gave up and had instant instead
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Extra foamy scares me.

A latte.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just found out I am old, or been married too long, since I thought that phrase was totally innocent
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least they didn't change the name to "Costa Leprosy"

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Richard Hards, 39, from Surbiton...

Really? Really??
For this story, they decided to interview Dick Hards..
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extra sploosh please...
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Daily Fail so I am beginning to doubt the existence of The Bean
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Java for two, please.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer to wax the dolphin.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The BBC sent a reporter called Phil McCann to cover the petrol shortage....
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Misch: It's the Daily Fail so I am beginning to doubt the existence of The Bean


Many's the man who agrees with you.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

At least it wasn't Gene Masseth. . .
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The media is just screwing with people at this point, the BBC has this guy covering the gas shortages,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dammit beaten to it.

Well I spent time tracking a pic down, so mine's still better.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Yep, I thought "shall I find the photo?" and then thought "Sod it".
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I prefer 'tossing the salad' myself. Flicking the bean sounds painful...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I think he was the first man in a boat they could find.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We liked to call "scrolling the mouse."
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Instant is the Magic Wand, right
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

You and most Farkers.
 
ongbok
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Could have been worse, it could have been Jack Hoff coffee. The brand for the single man.
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Their next ad.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Jill Enhoffer
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ackshually, it's called Cloud Gate.
 
