(CBS News)   Which section does this fall under, "D'awww" or "Food"?   (cbsnews.com)
Valter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The meat of predators is not appealing in the least.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Aren't there breeds of dogs specifically bred for eating? Like cows? Otherwise, cool.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Valter: The meat of predators is not appealing in the least.


Leaving aside basically all seafood, chickens and ducks are pretty omnivorous
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Based on the headline I expected a guinea pig thread.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Business tab, subby.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Valter: The meat of predators is not appealing in the least.


That's why dog tastes better than wolf.
 
August11
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Valter: The meat of predators is not appealing in the least.

Leaving aside basically all seafood, chickens and ducks are pretty omnivorous


My flock of chickens eat like queens, their eggs and occasional rooster taste delicious.

Tonight we played ahi tuna football. I saved a tiny chunk of seared tuna from dinner. Threw it to the flock and off they go, the craziest omnivorific game in the universe.
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why is that dork in the glasses staring at the dogs ass?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: Aren't there breeds of dogs specifically bred for eating? Like cows? Otherwise, cool.


Dog is a fine meal.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Fark user image 850x637]Why is that dork in the glasses staring at the dogs ass?



You are what you eat?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
First we ate the horses... | Stannis Baratheon: Game of Thrones.
Youtube TXrh3W58Ibg
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now, let's ban sport and fur hunting of wolves and coyotes here in the US.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Valter: The meat of predators is not appealing in the least.


Shark is amazing.
 
seventypercent [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
mattgsx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mattgsx: Valter: The meat of predators is not appealing in the least.

Shark is amazing.


Actually, so is gator (though I think this one requires the right meal/application).
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Fark user image 850x637]Why is that dork in the glasses staring at the dogs ass?


well, just look at it!
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Main, apparently.
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mattgsx: Valter: The meat of predators is not appealing in the least.

Shark is amazing.


Lots of people eat whale, and seals.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cultured: mattgsx: Valter: The meat of predators is not appealing in the least.

Shark is amazing.

Lots of people eat whale, and seals.


Ah, memories of my Nantucket island visit's sights.  "We used to kill a lot of whales."
 
Back2Good
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Politics. Wait...no, definately politics.
 
