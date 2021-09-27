 Skip to content
'Customer finds naked woman in Jeep for sale.' Hopefully it's the Jeep that's for sale
    Florida, Jeep Wrangler, Florida auto dealership, Convertible, Automobile, dealership manager, Alexis King, Vehicle, naked woman  
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's why Florida needs better public transit, so people can masturbate on the subway like a normal person.
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One witness told cops that the auto smelled "so horrible" that it "went straight to detailing."


 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
employees noticed damage to the car's interior, including a broken radio and a "period stain" on the back seat. A manager estimated that King caused $1300 in damages to the Jeep.  One witness told cops that the auto smelled "so horrible" that it "went straight to detailing."

FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a really particular masturbation fetish she has.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the comment about the smell and the stains on the seat.

Imagine the smell.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A receptionist reported that the suspect was "pulling at her vagina."

That's pretty impressive
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I like the comment about the smell and the stains on the seat.

Imagine the smell.



 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was increasing the resale value.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King caused $1300 in damages to the Jeep

Total loss.
 
T-Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully it's the jeep for sale

How much for the girl?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SurfaceTension: One witness told cops that the auto smelled "so horrible" that it "went straight to detailing."

[y.yarn.co image 400x225] [View Full Size image _x_]


Nothing a little Hydrogen Peroxide can't remove.

Better run it through a bleach rinse, to be sure, though.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand there was a crime committed, and reading the comments there was apparently damage to the vehicle and financial loss, but is a masturbating woman really cause to call 911? Shouldn't they take an extra minute or two and call a non-emergency number?
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse
Could be worse
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the convertible Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport, which has logged nearly 84,000 miles, is available for $23,116.


Bumped the price a few thousand dollars because the "right customer" will pay extra for it now.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleanse it with fire
Cleanse it with fire
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if she were attractive?

What if she were attractive?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WhyNotBoth.gif
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dirty Work (5/12) Movie CLIP - A Whole Lotta Dead Hookers (1998) HD
Youtube BlWpx55Mo5s
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at least she picked a car no one wants.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's a Jeep thing
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

anuran: 84,000 miles, is available for $23,116.


Holy shiat  84 thousand miles and they want a full $23K for it?

...$23k ?  what a rip-off.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: It's a Jeep thing


I don't understand people that think people have anything in common because they own the same brand or model of car.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"A receptionist reported that the suspect was 'pulling at her vagina'."

 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: at least she picked a car no one wants.


'I know you're looking for something affordable. We do have one here that's a bit flawed.'
'What's wrong with it?'
'We found a naked homeless woman masturbating in it. It still smells horrid no matter what we do.'
'I don't mind a bit of a pong.'
'She also broke the radio.'
'Not a problem. I don't need a radio.'
'There's menstrual blood on the back seat.'
'Stains don't bother me. Is there anything else I should know.'
'No, that's it. It's that Jeep Wrangler over there.'
'A Jeep Wrangler? I'm not buying that. I have standards.'
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: anuran: 84,000 miles, is available for $23,116.

Holy shiat  84 thousand miles and they want a full $23K for it?

...$23k ?  what a rip-off.


I have a 2013 Rubicon that got in a wreck a few months ago.  155,000 miles. And the insurance company chose to pay the $17,000 repair bill rather than total it.  They hold onto resale value like crazy, even the ones without canoe ticklers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BenjaminGrimm: They hold onto resale value like crazy, even the ones without canoe ticklers.


Amazing.

I have a 2009 Hyundai Tucson with over 160k miles on it. I think I can get a few grand for it.

I hope.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd like to hear more about how a stereo head unit in an 11-model-year-old car could possibly have $1300 in damage.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [pbs.twimg.com image 750x675]


Well... I'll never look at that painting the same way again.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SMB2811: johnny_vegas: It's a Jeep thing

I don't understand people that think people have anything in common because they own the same brand or model of car.


well if they own jeeps they have bad judgement in common.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SMB2811: johnny_vegas: It's a Jeep thing

I don't understand people that think people have anything in common because they own the same brand or model of car.


In this particular case I agree, but in broader terms it could depend on the vehicle:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


And then, of course, there are Range Rover owners NSFW
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wrangler? I don't even know her!
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

oopsboom: SMB2811: johnny_vegas: It's a Jeep thing

I don't understand people that think people have anything in common because they own the same brand or model of car.

well if they own jeeps they have bad judgement in common.


And we have a wave.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You can put your lipstick all over my designer jeans.

Talking Heads - Love for Sale (Official Video)
Youtube I4IiGBwSBUE
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That article contained a metric fark ton of information that I really did not need. all I want to know is, did the guy by the jeep or not?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: SMB2811: johnny_vegas: It's a Jeep thing

I don't understand people that think people have anything in common because they own the same brand or model of car.

In this particular case I agree, but in broader terms it could depend on the vehicle:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 330x377]

And then, of course, there are Range Rover owners NSFW



 
dyhchong
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bronskrat: What if she were attractive?


Then you get a friend to video it and you turn up with a pizza to fix the plumbing.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: SMB2811: johnny_vegas: It's a Jeep thing

I don't understand people that think people have anything in common because they own the same brand or model of car.

In this particular case I agree, but in broader terms it could depend on the vehicle:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 330x377]

And then, of course, there are Range Rover owners NSFW


NSFSanity
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: That article contained a metric fark ton of information that I really did not need. all I want to know is, did the guy by the jeep or not?



 
woodjf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For sale "as is"
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One witness told cops that the auto smelled "so horrible"...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably smells like a homeless person jerked off on a Christmas tree.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: smells like a homeless person jerked off on a Christmas tree.


yuck, the smell of pine and semen.

no thank you.


although some semen smells like bleach...so pine and bleach wouldn't be too bad....
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Never every buy a naked woman you find in a Jeep.  The cost of clothing her will be astronomical, especially at the end of any season.  Nothing will fit and nothing will be returnable.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: BenjaminGrimm: They hold onto resale value like crazy, even the ones without canoe ticklers.

Amazing.

I have a 2009 Hyundai Tucson with over 160k miles on it. I think I can get a few grand for it.

I hope.


I have an 07 Elantra with 160k that I was thinking about trading in but the 2021 body styles of the Elantra/Sonata are atrocious.
 
