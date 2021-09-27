 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Given that the country of Norway literally invented going berserk, what did they expect?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

630 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 4:39 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were truly locked down for a long, long time. Nobody in Murica knows what that is like.
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
now that we've got it back under control let's all go out and make it a problem again!
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My love is like a clock, Berserker!
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gonna be a lot of June/July babies next year.
 
groppet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good for them, they played by the rules, listened to the science and got shiat done. Now they get to have an orgy in the streets unlike morons here who spiked the ball at the 10 yard line and declared victory.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd like to think America could party like that, but not a chance. That's some full on Valhalla, fark tomorrow, shiat.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This pic truly seems to have captured the essence of the night

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's a lot of shiat talking online to store up and beat the crap out of the offenders.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: They were truly locked down for a long, long time. Nobody in Murica knows what that is like.


Excuse me, I had to wear a mask in Kroger's for fifteen minutes. I think I know more suffering than them.
 
zbtop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
saw some idiots on a gun forum celebrating this, cheering the removal of restrictions, going all "great example to the rest of us" and "those vikings aren't cowards" and the like.

Right up until someone pointed out that over three quarters of the population was vaxxed, the lockdowns had been intense, they still weren't allowing Americans in, and their Prime Minister was apparently fat.

Then the thread became "those emasculated Europeans".

Didn't quite click that maybe if they followed the example they could have nice things too.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
JFC people you're acting like Britons, show some decorum.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: They were truly locked down for a long, long time. Nobody in Murica knows what that is like.


Been married for 35 years, brah.


\ rimshot
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"There was an impromptu street party in Stavanger, a mass brawl in Tønsberg and no less than 50 fights in Oslo"

That's farking hilarious!

Makes me think there's some Norwegian chick saying, "Yeah, me and Helga over here were waiting 18 months to kick someon's ass!". *** swigs beer ***
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Forgive the stereotyping, but I am betting there are more good looking people in those crowds than in similar gatherings in most other cities.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How to tell a good bar or nightclub:  the losers pass out drunk before they even get in.

/ It's the Farker Way, she said.

// Wicked!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby, Norwegians actually invented a second word for crazy -- "Texas."
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: now that we've got it back under control let's all go out and make it a problem again!


You're right. better to stay locked down forever and never return to normal. That way no one will ever die again. Forget the fact that there is a vaccine and effective therapeutics now. Just force people to stay home forever and nothing bad will ever happen again. This is over, people aren't going to stand for mass lockdowns anywhere again, no matter how much vaccinated farkers who are at almost zero risk yell and moan.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Forgive the stereotyping, but I am betting there are more good looking people in those crowds than in similar gatherings in most other cities.


Blond(e)s are over-rated in my book, but then, only one in four Swedes are blond(e). Most are dark or red-headed and good looking. They kid-napped slaves from all over Europe, from Iceland to Byzantium, so they are genetically very mixed and thus very average, which is the secret to beauty.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Subby, Norwegians actually invented a second word for crazy -- "Texas."


This is true.

But it would still be hilarious if it weren't.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: This pic truly seems to have captured the essence of the night

[Fark user image 425x428]


They have some might fine Silly Walkers in Norway, and I am sure that John Cleeves would back me up on this.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Going Berserk (1983) · DiPasquale!
Youtube poZ2c4BGLBs
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.