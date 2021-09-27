 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Hiker injured in Sandwich accident - She was delicious   (nhfishgame.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whole story sounds like a bunch of bologna.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment:

villages-news.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I bet it was those creepy farking gerbils from Quiznos that did it.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've been there. It's nice.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like a job for the:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
<Put on 3D glasses now>
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Q. Why will you never starve on a beach?
A. Because of all the sand which is there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
