 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washingtonian)   The population of Washington DC is just under 1 million, if you count the 200,000 cats   (washingtonian.com) divider line
5
    More: Interesting, Felidae, Cat, Research, number of felines, Felis, Species, three-year effort, outdoor cats  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 4:50 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One cat for every four people doesn't seem like *nearly* enough.

Tho' cats *do* seem to like to circulate and get fed by 'adopt' multiple families...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Have the cats run the country instead of the apes. They'd do a better job.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How many will fit into the Albert Hall?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
These devices snapped photos triggered by motion-including a snapshot of a bobcat, which is not quite the kind of cat that researchers were seeking to catalog.

There's a youtube channel of a couple of idiots family domesticated two bobcats.  Imagine two unruly housecats, except they weigh 30lbs, have 3/4" claws, teeth that can take off your finger, and poops the size of your fist.  Every piece of furniture in the house is shredded and both humans constantly have claw and bite marks on them.  Oh, and the cats poop in the tub.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whither_apophis: How many will fit into the Albert Hall?


Practice, practice, practice.

Wait, that's how you fit them into Carnegie Hall.

I'll come in again.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.