(Twitter)   President Biden gets shot live on TV   (twitter.com) divider line
101
    More: News  
•       •       •

101 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
fark you subby.

I mean, yeah Team Vaccine,

But fark you.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Of course he didn't flinch. There is no needle. Secret Service won't allow the 5G tracker to be inserted in the president. Duh!
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If he can handle a little prick like Trump then a booster should be a breeze
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hooray!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anyone who does flinch getting it is a coward.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah Biden took that shot like a champ, shame he kept rocking back and to the left...back and to the left.
 
sunsawed
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Silly Subby. He's been dead for ages!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He didn't flinch because he is sleepy joe and he doesn't even know where he is. His handlers told him he is getting ice cream later if he is a good boy.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They told him he could have Ice Cream after if he was a good boy. You're not going to flinch if you don't know where you are at.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
- Thanks, Ma'am. So what's your name again? Doctor... Doctor...

- Kevorkian.

- Uh oh!
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pfizer is usually in a 25 gauge, Moderna 23... They're barely noticeable. This is a little too much fawning and a little worship-y.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is that a grassy knoll behind him?
 
BlueVet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now do Trump
 
replacementcool
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Pfizer is usually in a 25 gauge, Moderna 23... They're barely noticeable. This is a little too much fawning and a little worship-y.


Yup, I felt the nurse grab my arm more than the needle.
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Anyone who does flinch getting it is a coward.


If they were cowards they wouldn't get it at all.

Bravery is not the absence of fear, it's doing what must be done *despite* fear.
 
NEDM
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I mean it's cool he's getting this on live TV to try to boost confidence in it.  That's upstanding and a prime example of how a farking leader SHOULD act.

But come the fark on twitter person, of course he doesn't flinch.  The Covid vaccine barely needs to break the skin to be administered.  I didn't even feel either of my shots, Biden obviously didn't feel this booster, and I bet you didn't feel yours when you got it either.
 
Into The Water With Rocks In Your Pockets
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sunsawed: Silly Subby. He's been dead for ages!

[Fark user image image 850x976]


I don't care who you are, that's funny right there.

/s
/ns
/sns
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: He didn't flinch because he is sleepy joe and he doesn't even know where he is. His handlers told him he is getting ice cream later if he is a good boy.


Ben Enya: They told him he could have Ice Cream after if he was a good boy. You're not going to flinch if you don't know where you are at.


One of you needs more original material.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anyone whose excuse is 'I don't like needles' should be thrown into a cactus patch.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
HOTY
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's outdone JFK. The third shooter is right there in the open.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Deucednuisance: replacementcool: Anyone who does flinch getting it is a coward.

If they were cowards they wouldn't get it at all.

Bravery is not the absence of fear, it's doing what must be done *despite* fear.


sure, but also the shot is unnoticeable.
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: He didn't flinch because he is sleepy joe and he doesn't even know where he is. His handlers told him he is getting ice cream later if he is a good boy.


Ben Enya: They told him he could have Ice Cream after if he was a good boy. You're not going to flinch if you don't know where you are at.


And the talking points have been issued!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
HAS ANYONE CHECKED ON BUCKWHEAT?!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Of course he didn't flinch.

You get TWO for flinching
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Doesn't even flinch" from a shot. What an absolute beast.

For god's sake Rupar, wipe your chin.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Anyone who does flinch getting it is a coward.


Because of my work they wanted a picture of everyone getting their vaccinations.  I was a mess for the first one, it was not a good photo at all.  For the second one I looked fine, but when I explained that I wanted a photo for work, she said that's not a problem, got ready and then said, as she started, "I'll push the needle in really slowly so we can get a few pictures and you can choose one!".
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bondith: Officer Barrelroll: He didn't flinch because he is sleepy joe and he doesn't even know where he is. His handlers told him he is getting ice cream later if he is a good boy.

Ben Enya: They told him he could have Ice Cream after if he was a good boy. You're not going to flinch if you don't know where you are at.

One of you needs more original material.


What makes you think those are two different people?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Anyone whose excuse is 'I don't like needles' should be thrown into a cactus patch.


Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the only thing I know about Needles, California.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bondith: Officer Barrelroll: He didn't flinch because he is sleepy joe and he doesn't even know where he is. His handlers told him he is getting ice cream later if he is a good boy.

Ben Enya: They told him he could have Ice Cream after if he was a good boy. You're not going to flinch if you don't know where you are at.

One of you needs more original material.


Simulignoraneous
 
jst3p
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ben Enya: You're not going to flinch if you don't know where you are at.

Is that the best you could do? Seriously? I mean let's go along with the stupid premise that he has dementia. How would not knowing where you are prevent someone from flinching at pain? It doesn't even make any sense. Your premise is dumb, your joke is dumber.

I give you an F.

Please put some effort into it next time.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought we were just told boosters were only for those whose health leaves them at risk?
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
HEYYYYYY MAAAAAAANN

/you did not get me subby
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bondith: Officer Barrelroll: He didn't flinch because he is sleepy joe and he doesn't even know where he is. His handlers told him he is getting ice cream later if he is a good boy.

Ben Enya: They told him he could have Ice Cream after if he was a good boy. You're not going to flinch if you don't know where you are at.

One of you needs more original material.


Or a few more brains. Dumb f*cks.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well played, Sunny!
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's one way to avoid having to look.  Maybe I should invite a press gaggle to my flu shot and COVID booster.
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Deucednuisance: replacementcool: Anyone who does flinch getting it is a coward.

If they were cowards they wouldn't get it at all.

Bravery is not the absence of fear, it's doing what must be done *despite* fear.

sure, but also the shot is unnoticeable.


I know that.  I got both.  I still looked away.  Fear is real.  I'll be getting the booster as soon as I am able.

And I'm a multi-gallon blood donor, and was a plasma donor for years, so I know from larger gauge needles.  I still grit my teeth and look away.

Because donating is the right thing to do.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure needles for my allergy testing were bigger than the Pfizer needle.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jst3p: Ben Enya: You're not going to flinch if you don't know where you are at.

Is that the best you could do? Seriously? I mean let's go along with the stupid premise that he has dementia. How would not knowing where you are prevent someone from flinching at pain? It doesn't even make any sense. Your premise is dumb, your joke is dumber.

I give you an F.

Please put some effort into it next time.


Have you considered that that's his best effort?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: He didn't flinch because he is sleepy joe and he doesn't even know where he is. His handlers told him he is getting ice cream later if he is a good boy.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sunsawed: Silly Subby. He's been dead for ages!

[Fark user image 850x976]



I love how the party that worshipped braindead Ronald Reagan, and dipshiats like Dubya and Quayle, thinks they're clever in making fun of Biden's age/mind.
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: I thought we were just told boosters were only for those whose health leaves them at risk?


I believe they were approved by the CDC for everyone over 65, and also other groups in excess of what the FDA recommended.
 
jst3p
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Envoy: jst3p: Ben Enya: You're not going to flinch if you don't know where you are at.

Is that the best you could do? Seriously? I mean let's go along with the stupid premise that he has dementia. How would not knowing where you are prevent someone from flinching at pain? It doesn't even make any sense. Your premise is dumb, your joke is dumber.

I give you an F.

Please put some effort into it next time.

Have you considered that that's his best effort?


Maybe he would do better if someone promised him ice cream afterward.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Pfizer is usually in a 25 gauge, Moderna 23... They're barely noticeable. This is a little too much fawning and a little worship-y.


Nah, this is how leadership is supposed to be done. Trump would have been re-elected had he taken Covid serious, right out of the gate and encouraged masking and getting vaccinated, when vaccines became available. Biden, getting the shot in public, is showing that our leadership trusts the vaccine and is taking this shiat serious.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bondith: Officer Barrelroll: He didn't flinch because he is sleepy joe and he doesn't even know where he is. His handlers told him he is getting ice cream later if he is a good boy.

Ben Enya: They told him he could have Ice Cream after if he was a good boy. You're not going to flinch if you don't know where you are at.

One of you needs more original material.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NEDM: I mean it's cool he's getting this on live TV to try to boost confidence in it.  That's upstanding and a prime example of how a farking leader SHOULD act.


No can't you see he's using reverse psychology to trick trump voters in to not getting vaccinated?
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bondith: Officer Barrelroll: He didn't flinch because he is sleepy joe and he doesn't even know where he is. His handlers told him he is getting ice cream later if he is a good boy.

Ben Enya: They told him he could have Ice Cream after if he was a good boy. You're not going to flinch if you don't know where you are at.

One of you needs more original material.


"He'll use the 5G to access Hunter's laptop!"
 
Nirbo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: sunsawed: Silly Subby. He's been dead for ages!

[Fark user image 850x976]


I love how the party that worshipped braindead Ronald Reagan, and dipshiats like Dubya and Quayle, thinks they're clever in making fun of Biden's age/mind.


It's trickle down humour.
 
