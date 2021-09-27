 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   People see the musical "Hamilton" for the fighting, but not for the anti-masker fight with theater staff   (abc15.com) divider line
    Misdemeanor, Arrest, theater's house manager, Resisting arrest, Criminal law, Connor Loretz, Crime, Court records  
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're an anti-masker I hope you just suffer and die at this point because there's no hope for you.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he threw away his......shot...
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Sounds like he threw away his......shot...


You quick bastage
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: If you're an anti-masker I hope you just suffer and die at this point because there's no hope for you.


It's past time for folks to start pepper spraying belligerent anti-maskers and declaring that it's their religious mandate to do so.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, an anti-masker went to see Hamilton?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another asshole Trumper goes to jail.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

You'll be back like before
I will fight the fight and win the war
For your love, for your praise
And I'll love you till my dying days
When you're gone, I'll go mad
So don't throw away this thing we had
'Cause when push comes to shove
I will kill your friends and family to remind you of my love
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? People watched Hamilton for the fights?

Yeah?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would totally fight with theater staff if it got me out of sitting through a musical.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: What? People watched Hamilton for the fights?

Yeah?


The Anjelica v Eliza mud wrestling was pretty good
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have covid than watch a musical
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maudibjr: I'd rather have covid than watch a musical


I'd rather watch a musical than have COVID. So you stay home and I'll go wearing a mask. And this moron wasn't smart enough to take that sweet deal.
 
wetrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to a Broadway show this week so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.

/ The bouncer enforcing the mask rule at the Broadway theater wasn't of a size that would be possible to knock over with "simple" assault and battery.
// F around and find out
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Wait, an anti-masker went to see Hamilton?


WWF must have been sold out.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather have Alexander Hamilton alive today than these forgettable morons.
 
Valter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Salmon: El_Dan: Wait, an anti-masker went to see Hamilton?

WWF must have been sold out.


The World Wildlife Foundation at least does some good compared to jobbers who pretend to wrestle.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sounds like he threw away his......shot...


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He is not goin' to take his shot,
He is not goin' to take his shot,
Hey yo, he's just like the Trumpy
He's stupid, belligerent, and dumpy,
And he's not goin' to take his shot!
 
Valter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Valter: Salmon: El_Dan: Wait, an anti-masker went to see Hamilton?

WWF must have been sold out.

The World Wildlife Foundation at least does some good compared to jobbers who pretend to wrestle.


Christ. How many names am I going to get wrong this month?

It's the World Wide Fund for Nature.

I hope you can understand how I may have made that mistake.

Now then, who's up for some roller derby?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I got preview tickets to Hamilton on the cheap. When I took friends a year later, they were pretty expensive. If I pay that much for a show, I can deal with a mask for a few hours.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If I'm the bouncer enforcing mask management
Fark user imageView Full Size

You see that? You see that, don't you? That's a can of mace. If you do not put on a mask right now I'll empty the whole thing into your EYEBALLS!  BURN THEM RIGHT OUT OF YOUR SKULL!!!!
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Story of Tonight is that a man was asked to wear a mask. He Said No to This. He told the staff, "Meet Me Inside". The police came and told him to leave One Last Time. He refused and started a Cabinet Battle. The police arrested him and you would think That Would Be Enough, but Wait For It. He did not have Washington On His Side. After he left it was Quiet Uptown. At the police station he asked, "What'd I Miss?"
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: MillionDollarMo: What? People watched Hamilton for the fights?

Yeah?

The Anjelica v Eliza mud wrestling was pretty good


... and Peggy.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Wait, an anti-masker went to see Hamilton?


Maybe he was just confused, and thought there would be something to grift.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
