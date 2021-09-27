 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Voice of San Diego)   Southern California has too much water. Wait, what?   (voiceofsandiego.org) divider line
21
    More: Awkward, Credit rating agency, Water, Credit rating, San Diego County Water Authority, Standard & Poor's, Bond, Water supply, San Diego County residents  
•       •       •

1152 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 5:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kosherkow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all want to send some of that back north then....?  our lakes have turned into ponds, but hey, at least the desert has some water for golfers
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A drop in demand and an increase in supply mean higher prices?

Wut??
 
Dodo David
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTA: "The San Diego County Water Authority, which controls most of the region's water resources from the drought-stressed Colorado River ..."

Mother Nature isn't putting Colorado River water in San Diego County. Human engineering is responsible for that, which contributes to the water shortage where the Colorado River actually flows.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bughunter: A drop in demand and an increase in supply mean higher prices?

Wut??


The new water supplier is more costly and the utility has fixed (and often increasing) infrastructure costs. So likely both the billed water usage amount will increase as will the meter connection rate.

Same has been happening with our water supplier in northern LA. We are up to $28/mo meter rate and $4.00/ccf water rate with tiered rates for excessive usage.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bughunter: A drop in demand and an increase in supply mean higher prices?

Wut??


Well somebody has to pay for all the Studies and audits.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bughunter: A drop in demand and an increase in supply mean higher prices?

Wut??


Welcome to a world where adding capacity involves building large, complex, high-cost production facilities and the high capital cost gets passed on to the consumer, rather than the world of Adam Smith where anonymous labourers from a giant pool could be added frictionlessly one at a time to small pin-making shops.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I used to live down in San Diego. It's like California's Texas. There's a really ugly conservative streak thru the place, and the "public" utilities reflect it. The whole utility ecosystem with its supposedly natural monopolies is corrupt as a motherf*cker - cousins, ex-military buddies, etc, and SDG&E already has the highest cost per KWh in the entire country - including Alaska and Hawaii. It stands to reason they'd do the same thing to water service. Buncha goddamn crooks down there.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's not a desert like the Sahara Desert you stupid redneck geeks.
 
r0rw
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Everything west of the rockies is unsustainable. Even without corporations and almond farms, there are too many people for what rainfall they get annually. Once those aquifers are drained, it's... going to be bad.
 
carlisimo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That feels a little misleading.

(Disclosure: I work at a water district in the SF Bay Area.)

A small part of Southern California has spent money on enough backup water supplies to be well covered during a dry year.That's expensive.It only proves to be a good idea during a major drought when you might be unable to deliver water to all your customers' taps.The rest of the time, it's an "unnecessary" expense.

I'd argue that it's still a good idea, and high prices are going to be the natural consequence of an increasingly unstable supply.

San Diego gets 17% of its water from the State Water Project, which sends Sierra Nevada meltwater from the Sacramento-San Joaquin river system to quite a lot of the state.My district gets 40% of our water from there.In 2015, the state told us that there was so little water to give out that we might get 0% of our allotment.It didn't turn out to be that bad; we got 15% (of our regular total supply, vs. the 40% usual).Our other external source was partially down, too, so we had to overdraw our groundwater a little and count on significant conservation by our customers.That conservation meant everyone's taps were still flowing at normal pressure, but it also cut our revenue by 20-25% when we were spending more than usual because of how crazy everything was.So we're in the same boat - spending a ton of money to guarantee future supply while people are buying less water because we asked them to, but we need at least as much revenue as before so we had to jack up our rates.It does not feel good.In retrospect, though, these last several decades we've just been winging it and that isn't good enough as dry periods become more frequent.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I used to live down in San Diego. It's like California's Texas. There's a really ugly conservative streak thru the place, and the "public" utilities reflect it. The whole utility ecosystem with its supposedly natural monopolies is corrupt as a motherf*cker - cousins, ex-military buddies, etc, and SDG&E already has the highest cost per KWh in the entire country - including Alaska and Hawaii. It stands to reason they'd do the same thing to water service. Buncha goddamn crooks down there.


I used to live there, too.  Did not expect how redneck it was.  So, after 14 years, I decided if I'm going to be stuck with rednecks, may as well move back to Oklahoma for a while to save some money.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, there is an infinite supply of water just sitting there.  It's called an ocean.

However, you have to desalt it to make it drinkable, and that ain't cheap.

SoCal will never run out of water.  It might run out of cheap water, though.
 
carlisimo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Well, there is an infinite supply of water just sitting there.  It's called an ocean.

However, you have to desalt it to make it drinkable, and that ain't cheap.

SoCal will never run out of water.  It might run out of cheap water, though.


The extra-salinated discharge is also bad for the ocean.  We've already lost most of the kelp forests off the California coast for various reasons; heavy use of desalination won't help.  That'll become a relatively larger problem as solar power makes electricity cheaper.  (Not saying desal is only expensive because of power - you go through a lot of reverse osmosis membranes too - but it's a major factor.)

The fishing industry already complains that we don't let enough river water flow into the ocean.  They'll probably lead the movement to limit desalination or otherwise keep it expensive.
 
TrevorSmith
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This highlights how insanely stupid and unsustainable the current model of "bond out every project" really is. These utilities should be using sinking funds to set up for future projects not waiting until it's "do or die" and then borrowing *65%* of the cost. And they just keep cycling that for future projects. It makes everything they do more expensive. Borrowing isn't free. It's insanely expensive when you take out a 10-30 year bond and consider the effect of compound interest.

A 30-year bond at 5% amortizes out to $932.56 in interest paid per $1000 originally borrowed.

It's NUTS.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well you don't want people drinking tainted tap water. Hoard as much of the clean stuff as you can
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

r0rw: Everything west of the rockies is unsustainable. Even without corporations and almond farms, there are too many people for what rainfall they get annually. Once those aquifers are drained, it's... going to be bad.


You realize not the entire west is the desert, right?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This happened in Spokane when I was living there. The city went on a big water conservation publicity campaign that was so successful, the water department was going broke. So they rewarded our conservation efforts by raising rates. What makes it another level of stupid is that there was no shortage of water whatsoever to begin with. The Spokane-Rathdrum aquifer is fed by drainage from a huge geographic area. Even in drought conditions, there's enough water for dozens of Spokane sized cities.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you have a idea about how to desalinate sea water cheaply and with minimal waist, you may have a billion $ idea on your hands.
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bughunter: A drop in demand and an increase in supply mean higher prices?

Wut??


Infrastructure doesn't pay for itself, unfortunately. Where I am they kept rates so low and didn't plan for e erything that needed to get fixed, so we just got a huge "replacement" fee added to our bill.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It's not a desert like the Sahara Desert you stupid redneck geeks.


In fact, it's not a desert at all.  Coastal Southern California is Chaparral.
Non-irrigated native areas don't look like this:
render.fineartamerica.comView Full Size



They look like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Gyrfalcon: It's not a desert like the Sahara Desert you stupid redneck geeks.

In fact, it's not a desert at all.  Coastal Southern California is Chaparral.
Non-irrigated native areas don't look like this:
[render.fineartamerica.com image 534x400]


They look like this:
[Fark user image 513x308]


Until it doesn't rain for a week, and then it looks like this:

patch.comView Full Size


It's still functionally a desert. You could cover the hills in Ohio and Michigan with literal Napalm and it wouldn't catch fire and we only get twice the rain SoCal gets.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.