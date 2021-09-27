 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Florida woman accused of firebombing a Buddhist temple. On the bright side, she now knows the sound of two hands clapped in handcuffs   (clickorlando.com) divider line
5
    More: Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, Sheriff, West Palm Beach, Florida, English-language films, Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies, South Florida metropolitan area, Viscount, Monday  
•       •       •

117 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 7:58 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gotta be some bad karma in that.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man who stand on toilet is high on pot.

/And so am I
 
SirMadness
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The sound of one hand clapping is "cl-," obviously. I don't see the difficulty.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is not the woman I expected.
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Man who stand on toilet is high on pot.

/And so am I


Baseball is wrong, man with four balls cannot walk.

He who goes to sleep with itchy bum wakes with smelly finger.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.