(Benzinga)   The good news: pot is waaay better than it used to be. The bad news: people who can't hang are going to the hospital more because of it. The who knews: They now have a drug to inhibit the effects if you overserve   (benzinga.com) divider line
    Cannabinoid receptor, THC levels, trend of cannabis legalization, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, ratio of THC, United States, further complication of this story, perceived potency of different cannabis strains  
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not go to the hospital, but I did take a 30 year hiatus from the devil's lettuce, and the first time I smoked legal weed, I was... Surprised.

And really, really high.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were over 1.5 million estimated ER visits associated with cannabis in 2017, approximately 1% of all ER visits that year

Now do alcohol.
 
This is a late parrot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't you got any Allman Brothers?
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I smoked up the last of my weed on Thursday around 2:30 PM after being a daily heavy smoker.  It wasn't doing a thing for me, seemed to be linked to my migraine rebounds and I can think of much better things to do with the 300-500 a month I was spending on weed.  Guitars, comic books, tattoos come to mind.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's an ad

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Weed isn't benign, especially if you smoke it.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I did not go to the hospital, but I did take a 30 year hiatus from the devil's lettuce, and the first time I smoked legal weed, I was... Surprised.

And really, really high.


Same here, except I thought someone slipped me angel dust.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Unintended Consequences of Ever-Increasing Marijuana Potency

Oh farking eat shiat.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Quoting an old friend.

You know you're coming down [from the acid] when the weed starts getting you high again.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I smoked up the last of my weed on Thursday around 2:30 PM after being a daily heavy smoker.  It wasn't doing a thing for me, seemed to be linked to my migraine rebounds and I can think of much better things to do with the 300-500 a month I was spending on weed.  Guitars, comic books, tattoos come to mind.


I'll pick up your slack then.

/I blow $25k a year on the stuff.
//Worth it!
///And despite my best attempts, I am still a productive member of society.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/about as insightful as the article.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On the other hand, if you micro-dose like me (roll pinner, take two puffs, put out pinner and cache it) the new high yield stuff lasts a wonderfully long time.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But I've been assured you can't overdose on weed. In fact, it will cure any ailment you may have too!
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"They now have a drug to inhibit the effects if you overserve"

what is it? Is it a panty liner???
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: But I've been assured you can't overdose on weed. In fact, it will cure any ailment you may have too!


Then you musy take a lot of what you hear at face value.

/chronic smoker
//under no illusions
///Lungs are made for oxygen, at the end of the day
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Then why don't they use it to save Becky??? Whyyyyy?

*sobbing*
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I became eligible for medical marijuana at the beginning of this year. After the third try, I went back and asked if they had anything substantially weaker? I ended up buying a full ounce of at a substantially reduced discount because nobody wanted the stuff that 'only' had 7% THC. I've cut my opiate intake by half, and I sleep better than I have in many years. Say what you will about pot, but when used properly it really does work.
 
0lorin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JAYoung: namegoeshere: I did not go to the hospital, but I did take a 30 year hiatus from the devil's lettuce, and the first time I smoked legal weed, I was... Surprised.

And really, really high.

Same here, except I thought someone slipped me angel dust.


I used to roll to group bike rides with my portable dab rig... one girl got the "how often do you smoke?" warning before i sized up her dab... her friends who also dabbed had to reassure her it was in fact not laced... lol
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's extract of myex.

/she was a buzz kill
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cannabis use and the risk of developing a psychotic disorder

We briefly review the evidence that cannabis use in adolescence and young adulthood is a contributory cause of schizophreniform psychoses, by summarising longitudinal studies that: a) have examined relationships between cannabis use and the risk of psychosis or psychotic symptoms; and b) have controlled for potential confounders, such as other forms of drug use and personal characteristics that predict an increased risk of psychosis. There is now reasonable evidence from longitudinal studies that regular cannabis use predicts an increased risk of schizophrenia and of reporting psychotic symptoms. These relationships have persisted after controlling for confounding variables such as personal characteristics and other drug use. The relationships did not seem to be explained by cannabis being used to self-medicate symptoms of psychosis. A contributory causal relationship is biologically plausible because psychotic disorders involve disturbances in the dopamine neurotransmitter system with which the cannabinoid system interacts, as has been shown by animal studies and a human provocation study. We briefly explore the clinical and public health implications of the most plausible hypothesis, that cannabis use precipitates schizophrenia in persons who are vulnerable because of a personal or family history of schizophrenia.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A buddy of mine insists that the weed we got in the 80s was way more potent than it is today.  I've tried to argue that's objectively, demonstrably incorrect; that selective breeding over the decades has made it far more potent than the relative ditch weed we used to suffer through in high school.

Beyond data, anecdata for me proves it indisputably.  I get way higher off a small amount of weed now than I ever did back in the day.  Also, a friend of mine got out of the military a few years back, and smoked weed with us for the first time since high school.  We practically had to pull him out from under the car.  He was so high it scared him off ever trying it again; he says today's weed is too potent for his tastes.

Anyway it occurred to me there's nothing wrong with a little wistful nostalgia.  Now when my buddy goes on about the alleged superiority of the weed in the 80s, I just smile and nod and let it go.
 
JRoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh no, I overdosed on weed.

Now I HAVE TO EAT THIS WHOLE PIE!
 
GRCooper
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Then why don't they use it to save Becky??? Whyyyyy?

*sobbing*


I'm pretty sure they used it all to save Taylor Swift
 
0lorin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JRoo: Oh no, I overdosed on weed.

Now I HAVE TO EAT THIS WHOLE PIE!


in the dorms i used weed as a performance enhancing drug for a pie eating contest... and I won!
 
lincoln65
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I swear I've been reading this same article my entire life
 
LineNoise
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: I did not go to the hospital, but I did take a 30 year hiatus from the devil's lettuce, and the first time I smoked legal weed, I was... Surprised.

And really, really high.


I think probably the lamest conversation i will ever have with my kid is going to be the one about how much better they have it with weed than we did.

Its seriously going to be something along the lines of, "well we did it, but ours sucked...yours is soooooo much better...uhhhh...but where was i going with this? Oh yeah.....our sucked so we could actually turn out some barely functional people....you guys....good luck...."
 
lincoln65
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lincoln65: I swear I've been reading this same article my entire life


But my perception of time might be off
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I tried edible gummies for the first time over a recent vacation. I was told they were potent, so I only ate half of one. After an hour and a half it still hadn't triggered, so I took the other half. Bad idea.I spent the night the highest I'd ever been and dry heaving into a bucket. I didn't panic and go to the hospital because I knew that would be pointless, and my only hope was to sleep it off.

Lesson learned. From now on, I'm only eating a quarter at a time.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OMG_ItAteEveryThing: abhorrent1: But I've been assured you can't overdose on weed. In fact, it will cure any ailment you may have too!

Then you musy take a lot of what you hear at face value.

/chronic smoker
//under no illusions
///Lungs are made for oxygen, at the end of the day


I say this as someone who does enjoy weed but there have been people like that on Fark in the past. It was as annoying as those who are against weed because they'd treat you like a heretic if you questioned them
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My barber had an edible for pain. An hour in he was rolling around thinking he was on fire. Really mellow about being on fire though.
 
woodjf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't know what the thc percentage was in the 80's. today's weed is stronger than it was 2 years ago. Then there's concentrates. Some getting close to 100%thc.
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Aar1012: OMG_ItAteEveryThing: abhorrent1: But I've been assured you can't overdose on weed. In fact, it will cure any ailment you may have too!

Then you musy take a lot of what you hear at face value.

/chronic smoker
//under no illusions
///Lungs are made for oxygen, at the end of the day

I say this as someone who does enjoy weed but there have been people like that on Fark in the past. It was as annoying as those who are against weed because they'd treat you like a heretic if you questioned them


Cults come in all shapes, right? The "but cannabis is harmless" crowd frustrate me, along with the "excessive pot leaves on every item I own" sort do.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: There were over 1.5 million estimated ER visits associated with cannabis in 2017, approximately 1% of all ER visits that year

Now do alcohol.


Capitalism has had plenty of time to optimize alcohol delivery systems and society's acceptance of alcohol, as well as maximizing population consumption thereof.  Give Wall Street a few decades to do the same with THC and come back.

/where are the tobacco/weed hybrids?
//expect somebody to come up with addictive weed sooner or later
///nonaddictive chemicals aren't nearly as profitable
 
replacementcool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: But I've been assured you can't overdose on weed. In fact, it will cure any ailment you may have too!


you can't overdose on weed. you can be a lightweight pansy who has never smoked weed before and panics at it's effects and rushes to the hospital, and there are a couple of illnesses associated with heavy use, but you cannot overdose on it. You fall into a very pleasant sleep long before you could read the LD50, and you'll probably wake up hungry.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I smoked up the last of my weed on Thursday around 2:30 PM after being a daily heavy smoker.  It wasn't doing a thing for me, seemed to be linked to my migraine rebounds and I can think of much better things to do with the 300-500 a month I was spending on weed.  Guitars, comic books, tattoos come to mind.


$500/month?! Do you not have a card for the dispensary (or are you in a non-legal State)?

Where I buy it it seems like they practically give it away. I use the vape cartridges which last for a LONG time and go for about $30-40 apiece. $100 can last me months despite being a daily smoker (not during the day when I'm working, though).
 
woodjf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: namegoeshere: There were over 1.5 million estimated ER visits associated with cannabis in 2017, approximately 1% of all ER visits that year

Now do alcohol.

Capitalism has had plenty of time to optimize alcohol delivery systems and society's acceptance of alcohol, as well as maximizing population consumption thereof.  Give Wall Street a few decades to do the same with THC and come back.

/where are the tobacco/weed hybrids?
//expect somebody to come up with addictive weed sooner or later
///nonaddictive chemicals aren't nearly as profitable


You can get thc edibles,drinks, mints, vapes transdermal patches infused sugar etc etc. You don't need to smoke anything.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I became eligible for medical marijuana at the beginning of this year. After the third try, I went back and asked if they had anything substantially weaker? I ended up buying a full ounce of at a substantially reduced discount because nobody wanted the stuff that 'only' had 7% THC. I've cut my opiate intake by half, and I sleep better than I have in many years. Say what you will about pot, but when used properly it really does work.


Was there a bonus that it was seedy?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I smoked up the last of my weed on Thursday around 2:30 PM after being a daily heavy smoker.  It wasn't doing a thing for me, seemed to be linked to my migraine rebounds and I can think of much better things to do with the 300-500 a month I was spending on weed.  Guitars, comic books, tattoos come to mind.

$500/month?! Do you not have a card for the dispensary (or are you in a non-legal State)?

Where I buy it it seems like they practically give it away. I use the vape cartridges which last for a LONG time and go for about $30-40 apiece. $100 can last me months despite being a daily smoker (not during the day when I'm working, though).


300-500 for an ounce in my country, which farking idiotically voted against legalizing it last year, and while it's legal medicinally, there's only one legal product available and I believe it's roughly $1000 for a month's supply, so I stick with the criminals who give me better value for money and I get high too, since it's not just a boring CBD strain.
 
wild9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hadn't smoked in probably 5 years or so and was visiting a buddy. Three puffs and I was floored, visited him about six months later and was like..gimme that dirt weed this time, that high end stuff is just way overkill. Dirt weed was much better as it didn't paralyze my ass and I could still play videogames.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

/where are the tobacco/weed hybrids?
//expect somebody to come up with addictive weed sooner or later
///nonaddictive chemicals aren't nearly as profitable


Fortunately most of the saner places have put in measures ahead of time to prevent that.

In many cases to the consternation of people who don't want to wait, which kind of shows it can be addictive in itself.

/support legalization
//don't let your vices\escapes\etc be the defining part of your life
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jtown: [external-preview.redd.it image 598x579]


oblig 
Cop eats pot brownies and calls 911 (full version)
Youtube RY8jywTuyaw
 
NINEv2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I tried edible gummies for the first time over a recent vacation. I was told they were potent, so I only ate half of one. After an hour and a half it still hadn't triggered, so I took the other half. Bad idea.I spent the night the highest I'd ever been and dry heaving into a bucket. I didn't panic and go to the hospital because I knew that would be pointless, and my only hope was to sleep it off.

Lesson learned. From now on, I'm only eating a quarter at a time.


Quit smoking it over 25 years ago, but recently decided to try delta 8 edibles. I didn't like getting baked in the first place, but a half of a 20mg gummy is perfect for me. Cept for the munchies of course.

The missus otoh? Holy shiat, never smoked weed in her life. Snarfs one and a half of de gummies now. Its hilarious. She spit out a 5 minute stream of two word sentences a couple weeks ago.

/"But I.. Why did,.. Now who... Hey you... Should we... etc"
//I have to be careful though, lest she find out I'm laughing at her
///also spent 15 minutes standing in a doorway fiddling with her PJ pants ties. She "forgot" how to tie them XD
 
atomic-age
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: One study showed roughly a doubling in the potency of cannabis plants (from 8.9% to 17.1%) between 2008 and 2017.

Ha-ha, they think mid-mids are high potency. That's cute. I like mids a lot if the terpenes are good, but 17% is ludicrous as a scare tactic. THC isn't the only thing that matters.

Another factor that can influence the perceived potency of different cannabis strains is the ratio of THC to CBD. CBD can temper or reduce the effects of THC (while independently having its own biological impact), and over the same 2008 to 2017 period the THC:CBD ratio quadrupled from 23 to 104.

Ha-ha, they think CBD doesn't amplify my high. Precious. And while CBD does reduce intoxication for some / most, it's not the case for a lot of the women I know.

They also think CBD is commonly present across all strains. Equally precious.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JRoo: Oh no, I overdosed on weed.

Now I HAVE TO EAT THIS WHOLE PIE!


THAT'S NO PIE!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
recreational use levels have increased making higher THC content product more available on the market.  previously high level THC content product was limited to high end costumers.  Tommy Chong discussed this in an interview a few years ago.  basically, that ditch you you had in high school was more a factor of your supply chain and the reality that few users could afford or knew to demand higher THC content... you got what you got and were farking happy with it.

in the 90's the BC hydroponic was THE high end luxury weed of college campuses, few could afford it but they had a friend who could and shared it.  i believe that marked the end of the ditch weed bag of seeds and stems as the market had to evolve as more people demanded the hydroponic puffballs.

the luxury stuff has always been available, just not available to you.  now more people are using legal product in the 12-14% THC range and getting stupid because they are used to lower end black market product at 7-9%. 

people will demand more THC content for the dollar/euro/yen and as more growers get better at production, the more the market will shift to meet that demand.  i love it when my stoner friends rail against capitalism yet are benefiting greatly from it with each bong hit.
 
Airius
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer: I smoked up the last of my weed on Thursday around 2:30 PM after being a daily heavy smoker.  It wasn't doing a thing for me, seemed to be linked to my migraine rebounds and I can think of much better things to do with the 300-500 a month I was spending on weed.  Guitars, comic books, tattoos come to mind.


Tattoos of comic book heroes playing guitar to economize ?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harlee: Hey Nurse!: I became eligible for medical marijuana at the beginning of this year. After the third try, I went back and asked if they had anything substantially weaker? I ended up buying a full ounce of at a substantially reduced discount because nobody wanted the stuff that 'only' had 7% THC. I've cut my opiate intake by half, and I sleep better than I have in many years. Say what you will about pot, but when used properly it really does work.

Was there a bonus that it was seedy?


No. Pre-chopped, though. The high potency stuff that they sell is all buds. I'm sure ended up getting some stems and leaves mixed in this. But I admit I'm a lightweight. Getting high was a lot more fun as a teenager than it is an old man.  I still have some of the three varieties that I bought. Sometimes I mix in a little bit just to experiment. I am officially retired last Friday. I smoked so much on Saturday, I heard the color purple.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why the fark would you go to the ER? I OD'd on the marijuana a few times with edibles. Vomited a shiatload, saw shiat and slept like a bear then felt fine the next day. I've also OD'd on booze a lot more times. Minor alcohol poisoning the usual stuff that goes with it (didn't go to the hospital because I wasn't that far gone... or maybe I was but I lived). Woke up usually on a floor feeling like straight up shiat for the next day+.
 
adj_m
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
With weed getting legalized everywhere and more potent than ever before, I'm surprised Bud Light hasn't done the obvious yet.
 
