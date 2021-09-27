 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   'Instagram for Kids' put on hold due to push back, potentially imperiling plans for "Baby's First Ethnic Cleansing" groups on Facebook or Twitter's After School Cthulhu Cult   (king5.com) divider line
33
    More: Followup, Facebook, bipartisan group, attorneys general, Facebook Chief Mark Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg, Development of Instagram kids, popular photo, social media app  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 27 Sep 2021 at 2:09 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In March, Facebook confirmed that the company was "exploring a parent pedophile-controlled experience."

Zuckerburg then added, "I mean without pedophiles who else is going to be old enought to buy the products for the ads we are going to show every third post?"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could just go the YouTube route and not put in any effort at all. Just have a bot run though it with a buggy profanity filter and let 'er rip.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird, I read "Instagram for fat kids"
 
oldweasel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have half the set of these, goal is to get the rest by end of the year:

https://stevenrhodes.threadless.com/
 
Quirk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The corpse of Tumblr grins, a rictus of smug satisfaction...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honeypot for pedophiles.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How silly! What could possibly go wrong with pre-teen lifestyle influencers?

/ #blessed #IHaveAPonyAndYouDont #MyParentsLoveMeEnoughToBuyMeThings
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did I think of DT Jr., when reading 'Baby's first ethnic cleansing?'
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, how am I going to get my 3 year old a following to rival that of that kid on YouTube making 22 mil a year?
Daddy needs his cash cow!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must insure the next generation of Instaidiots.
 
Butternut Squanch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they are going to do this, they are going to need some strong restrictions in place.

#NoUggos
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Honeypot for pedophiles.


Or LEO's going after pedophiles.

Honestly, it's a half-baked idea at best.

As Barney Fife (and Assistant Principal Bone) would say: "We've got to nip it in the bud."
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they were calling it "Gettr."
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mark really does hate the farking world, doesn't he?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: mark really does hate the farking world, doesn't he?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a Nyarlathotep Scout in my After School Cthulhu Club, and I turned out just fine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, except for the alcoholism, dementia, compulsive gibbering and dandruff,
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: replacementcool: mark really does hate the farking world, doesn't he?

[Fark user image 850x283]


was that legitimately made in reference to zuckerberg? because it looks like the condensed version of The Social Network.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
back before the Internet was made public, TV networks "influenced" kids...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I was a Nyarlathotep Scout in my After School Cthulhu Club, and I turned out just fine.

[Fark user image 345x506]

Well, except for the alcoholism, dementia, compulsive gibbering and dandruff,


Tea tree oil, or a tea tree oil based shampoo/conditioner. Don't know about the other three complaints but I've read tea tree works a right treat on the dandruff.
 
bittermang
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Technically speaking, it is still illegal for anyone 12 and under to use the Internet, without express written permission from a parent or guardian, sent via fax to the website operator.

Children's Online Privacy aprotection Act, passed in 96 I believe.

I trust you all have been faxing your signed permission slips to every single website your children use.
 
bittermang
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Honeypot for pedophiles.


No, that's Snapchat.

The place is rife with filth, no wonder banks advertise there.
 
Caelistis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
God, I hope they do create one because I am going to have loads of sock puppet accounts just so I can get some 7 year old to post racist shiat about mongoloid Jews destroying the country. Then you can suck them in with cartoons about Illuminati conspiracies. Pitch it slow and low to their level and make an earworm catchphrase.

Then little Tina can sing "14 Words do do dooo" to her horrified mother.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Attn Subby:
What kind of monster wants their children unethically cleaned???
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nah, they're already seeing the white power asshole videos their parents make, so they're not missing any of that.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sure, get kids addicted to social media as early as possible. They need to get a head start on posting pictures of themselves non-stop, then obsessing over how many likes they get, like their older idiot brethren.  Preferably before they learn to walk.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Better idea than the original Playskool^TM Very Busy OnlyFans playset.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well that sounds like one of the stupider ideas I've heard in a while. The fastest way to make kids not want something is to tell them you made it just for them. This is big tech just trying to groom them at a younger age for more marketing data. And, yes, I chose the word groom on purpose
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: Attn Subby:
What kind of monster wants their children unethically cleaned???


That's like when I was a kid and would see the "Uniformed Guard On Duty" sign, and would ask my mom, "Well, how do they know they're the guard if they haven't been informed??"
 
GreenSun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Instagram For Kids will still have sexy dances, like it or not. They'll just copy the sensual dance moves they learn from all other media sources. You can't really make a public picture/video social media site for kids without risking "inappropriate" content being uploaded. It's just in our human nature to upload those kinds of shameful stuff.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

replacementcool: mark really does hate the farking world, doesn't he?


He just doesn't give a fark as long as he gets paid.

Those two "philosophies" look very similar. I'd say they're essentially the same thing, but that's just me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Hello you reached Instagram for kids, Katie speaking, how may I help you? Oh you forgot your password? No problem. Just use your parent's password. You'll get in fine."
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.