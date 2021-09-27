 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Heroic bass player who was shot in leg while stopping gunman is able to return to stage after being given throne used by Dave Grohl, who used it on stage after breaking his leg, and by Axl Rose, who injured his SHA NA NA NA KNEEEEES KNEEEEEEES   (king5.com) divider line
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
see, that's metal.  or is it?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
HOTY contender.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE BABY, YER GONNA need to ice that leg periodically, and don't put too much weight on it.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: see, that's metal.  or is it?


You mean the pins in his leg?
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Surprised there was no picture - so here's Grohl using it:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Grohl is an awesome dude
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't think anyone has ever written "heroic bass player" before.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Grohl is competing with Dolly on who is the coolest and most thoughtful musician on the planet.
 
darch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thank You Black Jesus!: see, that's metal.  or is it?


I'm sure someone will be by shortly to let us know. Annoyingly. Repetitively. Nauseatingly.
 
Watubi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I don't think anyone has ever written "heroic bass player" before.


"heroic musician" didn't seem to fit
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I don't think anyone has ever written "heroic bass player" before.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wall's band Greyhawkwas playing a show in Boise, Idaho when a man with a gun tried to enter the venue

A man with a gun walks into a bar. Everyone ducks for cover. The man screams, "Who the fark had sex with my wife?"

Upon hearing this, the drummer of the band said, "You don't have enough bullets!" then proceeded to get shot.

The drummer was injured, the gunman arrested, and the wife savagely gangbanged by the rest of the venue.

The End.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I don't think anyone has ever written "heroic bass player" before.


Everyone knows the drummer is the hero of the band.
 
lurkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Grohl is competing with Dolly on who is the coolest and most thoughtful musician on the planet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: FrancoFile: I don't think anyone has ever written "heroic bass player" before.

Everyone knows the drummer is the hero of the band.


Not according to the video game industry.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
