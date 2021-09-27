 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC New York)   City employee owes over $100,000 after failing to pay tolls for ten years. Tag is for getting caught because he bragged about it at work   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Inspector, Top transit investigators, Toll road, Chief Inspector, Inspector General, 20-page report Monday, MTA's Office, Employment  
•       •       •

919 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL
What an idiot.
Your coworkers are not your friends, they will cut your throat is given half a chance.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reviewing records between February 2011 and September 2020, investigators determined the Assistant General Superintendent owed $9,000 in tolls and $92,000 in fines to three separate tolling agencies.

We're gonna boot you
Not worried, I'll get another car.
It's not your car that's getting the boot.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: LOL
What an idiot.
Your coworkers are not your friends, they will cut your throat is given half a chance.


This.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Reviewing records between February 2011 and September 2020, investigators determined the Assistant General Superintendent owed $9,000 in tolls and $92,000 in fines to three separate tolling agencies.

We're gonna boot you
Not worried, I'll get another car.
It's not your car that's getting the boot.


They demoted him.... And let him pay only $10k.... So $92k in penalties becomes $1k, as $9k was the original tolls.

I suspect most other people wouldn't get such a great deal
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the employee received a demotion to his previous title of Superintendent, a 12-week suspension between May and August without pay, and a settlement order to pay $10,000 in restitution"

I'm assuming the dumbass tag is for the MTA because the employee got away with it.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, thanks to the old-boys network at the MTA, all he got was a one-grade demotion and he had to pay the tolls but not the fines. If Joe Average Driver had done this, the MTA would end up owning Joe Average Drivers house after he had to sell it to pay the fines.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are no tolls on Fark.
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the f*ck pays $900 a year in tolls? My car might be worth $900 on a good day.And by good day I mean it has gas and starts.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Strong unions are good for workers.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why do any MTA employees pay tolls? Shouldn't that be waived like a perq of the job?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Why do any MTA employees pay tolls? Shouldn't that be waived like a perq of the job?


Someone apparently thought so.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pfst....here is how they do it in Montgomery County, MD:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Frederick County, MD:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cumberland County, MD:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Baltimore County, MD:
Fark user imageView Full Size

And
St. Mary's County, MD
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: There are no tolls on Fark.


Then how did you get the 'Total Fark' and green 'Oh Fark' tags next to your name?
 
Shirley Ujest
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The only time I pay toll here in Michigan is either going to Canuckistan or Yooperland.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Pfst....here is how they do it in Montgomery County, MD:
[Fark user image 425x325]
Frederick County, MD:
[Fark user image 425x239]
Cumberland County, MD:
[Fark user image 275x183]
Baltimore County, MD:
[Fark user image 425x318]
And
St. Mary's County, MD
[Fark user image 252x200]


That's why there are front plates. Er, supposed to be front plates.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: mrmopar5287: Why do any MTA employees pay tolls? Shouldn't that be waived like a perq of the job?

Someone apparently thought so.


I mean, seriously?

Do bus drivers pay to ride the bus? Fark no, they get on and commute to work.
Do pilots and flight attendants pay for plane tickets? Fark no, they get on and commute to work.

Transit employees ought to get a free pass anywhere they go in the system. It's deadheading to work.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Madman drummers bummers: mrmopar5287: Why do any MTA employees pay tolls? Shouldn't that be waived like a perq of the job?

Someone apparently thought so.

I mean, seriously?

Do bus drivers pay to ride the bus? Fark no, they get on and commute to work.
Do pilots and flight attendants pay for plane tickets? Fark no, they get on and commute to work.

Transit employees ought to get a free pass anywhere they go in the system. It's deadheading to work.


Triggered?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skybird659: Madman drummers bummers: There are no tolls on Fark.

Then how did you get the 'Total Fark' and green 'Oh Fark' tags next to your name?


*tollface*
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.