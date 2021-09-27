 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Shooting averted at US Open of Surfing. Val Kilmer inconsolable   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Interesting, Huntington Beach, California, armed man, Firearm, Southern California, Huntington Beach Pier, suspicious man, shooting scene, Police  
•       •       •

764 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 3:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Say what???

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, the cops shot some dude who acted like he wanted to get shot. So they didn't really avert jack shiat.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Say what???
[i.imgur.com image 320x256] [View Full Size image _x_]

God, how I loved that shot.
/ Bless your skeetin' heart
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder see how a social workers would have handled this differently.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised surfers aren't shot more often. I've never been, but looking at video clips they're never armed to defend themselves.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As an LEO if you fire your weapon you always shoot to kill."
"As an LEO if you shoot someone you must immediately administer life saving treatment."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GrinzGrimly: I wonder see how a social workers would have handled this differently.



Why do you think social workers would be called to deal with a possible shooter?

Are you OK.  Do you need 911?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say Surf Nazis are now deceased; advised the public not to do anything tromatic....
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eye. Yaman. Ef. Bea. Eye. Asian!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At worst top secret is val kilmers second best film.

It's such a tough call for me if history of the world, airplane, or top secret is my favorite movie.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jimjays: I'm surprised surfers aren't shot more often. I've never been, but looking at video clips they're never armed to defend themselves.


My brother told me that when he was surfing in Guam one time, he came back to his truck and there was a guy with a gun who told my brother that he was going to steal the truck and all his stuff. It worked out ok, though, because my brother is insane and told the guy to go fark himself, so he just left.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The man was "non-compliant to the multiple commands given and an officer involved shooting occurred," the release said.

"Hey *bang* you! Stop! *bang* Get on *bang* the *bang* ground!"
 
lurkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He heard "Gnarly bombs @ Brodeo Drive, bring your guns".
What a hodad.
 
jimjays
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: jimjays: I'm surprised surfers aren't shot more often. I've never been, but looking at video clips they're never armed to defend themselves.

My brother told me that when he was surfing in Guam one time, he came back to his truck and there was a guy with a gun who told my brother that he was going to steal the truck and all his stuff. It worked out ok, though, because my brother is insane and told the guy to go fark himself, so he just left.


(I've heard of ballsy people telling car thieves some version of, "Dude, I can see you're in a tough spot. But you don't want that car. I've got warrants, much worse than for car theft."
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

drewogatory: I mean, the cops shot some dude who acted like he wanted to get shot. So they didn't really avert jack shiat.


That's sort of what I came here to say. When the cops shot a dude how can a shooting have been averted?

Oh well, subby logic I guess.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

jmr61: drewogatory: I mean, the cops shot some dude who acted like he wanted to get shot. So they didn't really avert jack shiat.

That's sort of what I came here to say. When the cops shot a dude how can a shooting have been averted?

Oh well, subby logic I guess.


We successfully stopped a man from committing suicide with his own gun.

/cop logic
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
ar393:It's such a tough call for me if history of the world, airplane, or top secret is my favorite movie.

""¿Por que no los tres?"
"¡OLÉ!"
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Skeet Surfin'!
Youtube af9N7UhTMA8

No one?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.