 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(International Business Times)   Mosquitos, flooding, and gators. Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp   (ibtimes.com) divider line
48
    More: Dumbass, Law enforcement agency, Police, Brian Laundrie, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Alan McEwen, Laundrie's home, North Port, North Port Police Department  
•       •       •

1052 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 12:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Where a man can hide and never be found
and have no fear of the bayin' hounds
But he better keep movin' and don't stand still
If the 'skeeters don't get then the 'gaters will
Runnin' like a dog through the Everglades"


Everglades
Youtube w0TtIRpG-jE
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That motherf*cker is long gone.  And his parents sent the police on a f*cking wild goose chase after the barneys gave him a 3-day head start.  Jesus, are the police this f*cking stupid that they can't see it?
 
true okie doke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That motherf*cker is long gone.  And his parents sent the police on a f*cking wild goose chase after the barneys gave him a 3-day head start.  Jesus, are the police this f*cking stupid that they can't see it?


Yes.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp

He's a Congresscritter?
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp

He's a Congresscritter?


Unless he has a butt like a duck according to the local wordsmith.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That motherf*cker is long gone.  And his parents sent the police on a f*cking wild goose chase after the barneys gave him a 3-day head start.  Jesus, are the police this f*cking stupid that they can't see it?


Agreed.
Brian arrives home, collects cash and his back pack. His parents drive the van for him to the swamp.
He books it to Mexico and starts his new life there.

If he were going to kill himself he wouldn't have drove home, he'd of done it with her body.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody checked Matt Gaetz's basement?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe this ends with him getting eaten by an alligator?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That motherf*cker is long gone.  And his parents sent the police on a f*cking wild goose chase after the barneys gave him a 3-day head start.  Jesus, are the police this f*cking stupid that they can't see it?


He knows that if he can hold out until the next cute white instagram girl goes missing, the cops and the media will forget about him.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Keyser_Soze_Death: Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp

He's a Congresscritter?

Unless he has a butt like a duck according to the local wordsmith.


What in the world does "butt like a duck" mean?
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disagree with the general consensus.  I think he blew his brains out somewhere, maybe in the very same swamp he said he was going to....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He gonna get hung out to dry.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he's hiding out inside a python.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: FleshFlapps: Keyser_Soze_Death: Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp

He's a Congresscritter?

Unless he has a butt like a duck according to the local wordsmith.

What in the world does "butt like a duck" mean?


Not quite sure, I'm not up on floridamanese
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dumber people than him have eluded the police for years, but he's a white guy with no real survival skills, so he's either dead already or they'll catch him when he tries and fails to create a new identity.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not there.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: FleshFlapps: Keyser_Soze_Death: Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp

He's a Congresscritter?

Unless he has a butt like a duck according to the local wordsmith.

What in the world does "butt like a duck" mean?


ADHD Scientifically Accurate DUCKTALES
Youtube NBJ9mL9OJx0
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: That motherf*cker is long gone.  And his parents sent the police on a f*cking wild goose chase after the barneys gave him a 3-day head start.  Jesus, are the police this f*cking stupid that they can't see it?


Didn't y'all hear about all the pushback from police unions against vaccine mandates?

\I think that answers your question
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a news story about this the other day with all the police cars and stuff lined up outside the swamp. I instantly thought of this.

Gator opening sequence
Youtube 0-BnRhfHmgM
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: FleshFlapps: Keyser_Soze_Death: Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp

He's a Congresscritter?

Unless he has a butt like a duck according to the local wordsmith.

What in the world does "butt like a duck" mean?


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thirsty yet?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I highly doubt he is in that swamp.  One can make it through such a place but it would suck hiding there.  Slogging through a swamp sucks even when you have the gear.  I've done horrible postholeing with a 50lb+ pack in sun-softened snow and I would rather do that than the swamp....and I've done way more swamp.

Hiking through a wet, mucky, swamp is one of those things you have to convince yourself to "accept" - it's going to be nasty and tiring and horribly uncomfortable.  But the wildlife generally won't fark with you unless you piss it off.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Jesus, are the police this f*cking stupid?


Yes.
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming he actually went into the swap, there's a good chance he's dead even if he didn't kill himself. While it might be easy to hide in there, most people don't have the survival skills to last long.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: FleshFlapps: Keyser_Soze_Death: Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp

He's a Congresscritter?

Unless he has a butt like a duck according to the local wordsmith.

What in the world does "butt like a duck" mean?


Ducks have fat deposits in their butts, which are mush less dense than water.  It's what keeps them from sinking and why they don't dive completely under water - their butt will always float..  If you have a butt like a duck, you can't sink and therefore can't drown.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CheekyMonkey: Valter: FleshFlapps: Keyser_Soze_Death: Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp

He's a Congresscritter?

Unless he has a butt like a duck according to the local wordsmith.

What in the world does "butt like a duck" mean?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 142x354]


d....damn....

Benevolent Misanthrope: Valter: FleshFlapps: Keyser_Soze_Death: Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp

He's a Congresscritter?

Unless he has a butt like a duck according to the local wordsmith.

What in the world does "butt like a duck" mean?

Ducks have fat deposits in their butts, which are mush less dense than water.  It's what keeps them from sinking and why they don't dive completely under water - their butt will always float..  If you have a butt like a duck, you can't sink and therefore can't drown.


Well then. There's always room for education I suppose.
 
Chemlight Battery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's out of Tora Bora and livin' large in Pakistan by now.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's in Mexico with a debit card from mom and pops
The lawyer is preparing an Affluenza defense fighting Wyoming on everything
Some night, he'll try and strangle another girl or get in a fight with a guy, probably during spring break
Extradited back to the U S
Lawyers will insist he's no flight risk. If so, go back up. Replace Mexico with Canada.
At trial, the lawyers will bring up how violent the chick was and maybe had sex with bums and drugs.  Did they check her for drugs before they buried her?  No?  Then drugs.  Uppers, downers, screaming rage inducers.
Self defense, your honor.  Dude was too scared to admit a chick was beating on him, sad really.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Valter: FleshFlapps: Keyser_Soze_Death: Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp

He's a Congresscritter?

Unless he has a butt like a duck according to the local wordsmith.

What in the world does "butt like a duck" mean?


Ducks were one of the primary subjects of the Baroque-era painter Peter Paul Rubens. His other subjects were often girthy gals with buxom features and full-figured heft, leading to the term Rubenesque. At some point, he began to experiment by mixing the two styles together and, while it didn't help him achieve greater artistic or commercial success, the term stuck.
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you need to track a man, you'd best stop screwing around and call in Terry.

(surely not obscure on Fark)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Valter: FleshFlapps: Keyser_Soze_Death: Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp

He's a Congresscritter?

Unless he has a butt like a duck according to the local wordsmith.

What in the world does "butt like a duck" mean?


Donald Duck does not wear pants. Check it out.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Keyser_Soze_Death: Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp

He's a Congresscritter?

Unless he has a butt like a duck according to the local wordsmith.


Build a bridge out of him.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I bet that biatch Carrol Baskin killed him.
 
Grebuloner [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Swamp? Florida? Well, if Skink catches up to him, he'll either be dead and compost if guilty, or some fun plan to prove his innocence is about to take motion.

Watch for a one-eyed dude in a shower cap.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Maybe this ends with him getting eaten by an alligator?


Or he already was aten.
 
Ennzie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Grebuloner: Swamp? Florida? Well, if Skink catches up to him, he'll either be dead and compost if guilty, or some fun plan to prove his innocence is about to take motion.

Watch for a one-eyed dude in a shower cap.


If those books are ever turned into movies, skink needs to be played by jaromir jagr
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Wolf892: He books it to Mexico and starts his new life there.


...and what a new life he'll have. Constantly looking over his shoulder, wondering if he'll ever be caught, having sleepless nights, constantly paranoid someone will recognize him and turn him in. Living in a foreign land, not knowing the language...not able to get a real job, living off the back-end of society, yeah. nice new life.

But his biggest worry?

Who will play him on the new. upcoming Lifetime murder mystery movie about his life...

"Oh I hope they pick Matt Damon to play me!"
 
dryknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: He's in Mexico with a debit card from mom and pops


I'm sure the FBI is running bank checks on everyone involved.

They served a warrant to search the parents home last week right?  Got their computers and cell phones I would imagine. From there, they can do the background investigation and see if there's a money trial.

The parents would be really stupid if they helped their son escape the law and if they did, they need to serve time in a prison.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why is this in "International Business Times"?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Florida tag hiding from the law?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yank all bank transactions from that family.  See if they're paying for a hotel room in Canada.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lots of people just jealous they wouldn't be smart enough get away with killing a cute white girl.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Why is this in "International Business Times"?


It's big business when a pretty white girl goes missing. Everyone wants to get in on the story and make some cash, the story is International now because the main perp might be trying to get to another country to avoid being arrested.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CheekyMonkey: Valter: FleshFlapps: Keyser_Soze_Death: Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp

He's a Congresscritter?

Unless he has a butt like a duck according to the local wordsmith.

What in the world does "butt like a duck" mean?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 142x354]


And she's doing a strip tease, you dog.
😊
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Lots of people just jealous they wouldn't be smart enough get away with killing a cute white girl.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Valter: FleshFlapps: Keyser_Soze_Death: Here's what Brian Laundrie's life is like in the swamp

He's a Congresscritter?

Unless he has a butt like a duck according to the local wordsmith.

What in the world does "butt like a duck" mean?


Common typo
Sisqo - Thong Song (Official Music Video)
Youtube Oai1V7kaFBk
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.