(Al Jazeera)   Bad: Fired by email. Talibad: fired by letter sent to UN Secretary-General   (aljazeera.com) divider line
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst: Actually returning to Afghanistan.  He should claim asylum.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, I think I'd fire ANY member of the taliban by email.
Then, alert security.
Then, lock the doors.
Then, hide the women and children.
Then, put on freebird.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Worst: Actually returning to Afghanistan.  He should claim asylum.


Yeah. Hope he doesn't fall for the 'Come back to the office to pick up your stuff' trick.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't let your government be overthown by the taliban.  Have every man, mxn, woman, womxn, child, chxld, fight the death if the taliban threatens to take over.  No surrender.  No mercy.  No stopping until every taliban is killed and then fed to the captured taliban and then make the captured taliban eat each other, until there is only one.  Then make the one last taliban eat himself.

Problem solved.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's going back to Afghanistan, I would recommend he unsubscribe from the Shave Club for Men.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Don't let your government be overthown by the taliban.  Have every man, mxn, woman, womxn, child, chxld, fight the death if the taliban threatens to take over.  No surrender.  No mercy.  No stopping until every taliban is killed and then fed to the captured taliban and then make the captured taliban eat each other, until there is only one.  Then make the one last taliban eat himself.

Problem solved.


Ya, they *want* the Taliban. They want Sharia as explicitly written in the Quran.
 
wejash
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Don't let your government be overthown by the taliban.  Have every man, mxn, woman, womxn, child, chxld, fight the death if the taliban threatens to take over.  No surrender.  No mercy.  No stopping until every taliban is killed and then fed to the captured taliban and then make the captured taliban eat each other, until there is only one.  Then make the one last taliban eat himself.

Problem solved.


OK, Rambo.

Thanks for the advice.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: AmbassadorBooze: Don't let your government be overthown by the taliban.  Have every man, mxn, woman, womxn, child, chxld, fight the death if the taliban threatens to take over.  No surrender.  No mercy.  No stopping until every taliban is killed and then fed to the captured taliban and then make the captured taliban eat each other, until there is only one.  Then make the one last taliban eat himself.

Problem solved.

Ya, they *want* the Taliban. They want Sharia as explicitly written in the Quran.


So why is the UN guy sad then?  They got what they want.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

wejash: AmbassadorBooze: Don't let your government be overthown by the taliban.  Have every man, mxn, woman, womxn, child, chxld, fight the death if the taliban threatens to take over.  No surrender.  No mercy.  No stopping until every taliban is killed and then fed to the captured taliban and then make the captured taliban eat each other, until there is only one.  Then make the one last taliban eat himself.

Problem solved.

OK, Rambo.

Thanks for the advice.


How well did not fighting to the last drop of blood go for them?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: wejash: AmbassadorBooze: Don't let your government be overthown by the taliban.  Have every man, mxn, woman, womxn, child, chxld, fight the death if the taliban threatens to take over.  No surrender.  No mercy.  No stopping until every taliban is killed and then fed to the captured taliban and then make the captured taliban eat each other, until there is only one.  Then make the one last taliban eat himself.

Problem solved.

OK, Rambo.

Thanks for the advice.

How well did not fighting to the last drop of blood go for them?


Never tried.

Last drop of oil didn't go to plan.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nirbo: AmbassadorBooze: wejash: AmbassadorBooze: Don't let your government be overthown by the taliban.  Have every man, mxn, woman, womxn, child, chxld, fight the death if the taliban threatens to take over.  No surrender.  No mercy.  No stopping until every taliban is killed and then fed to the captured taliban and then make the captured taliban eat each other, until there is only one.  Then make the one last taliban eat himself.

Problem solved.

OK, Rambo.

Thanks for the advice.

How well did not fighting to the last drop of blood go for them?

Never tried.

Last drop of oil didn't go to plan.


afghanistan has oil?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: wejash: AmbassadorBooze: Don't let your government be overthown by the taliban.  Have every man, mxn, woman, womxn, child, chxld, fight the death if the taliban threatens to take over.  No surrender.  No mercy.  No stopping until every taliban is killed and then fed to the captured taliban and then make the captured taliban eat each other, until there is only one.  Then make the one last taliban eat himself.

Problem solved.

OK, Rambo.

Thanks for the advice.

How well did not fighting to the last drop of blood go for them?


The Taliban negotiated a surrender of the military leaders. And the "troops" were given no ammo and fed rotten potatoes before Taliban. Swept in

Maybe you should go over there and lead them in battle
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Get lost, Talibum!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Don't let your government be overthown by the taliban.  Have every man, mxn, woman, womxn, child, chxld, fight the death if the taliban threatens to take over.  No surrender.  No mercy.  No stopping until every taliban is killed and then fed to the captured taliban and then make the captured taliban eat each other, until there is only one.  Then make the one last taliban eat himself.

Problem solved.


FYI, the problem is that most of them are the Taliban.  The Taliban didn't "take over".  The people of Afghanistan got what they wanted - the Taliban.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kkinnison: AmbassadorBooze: wejash: AmbassadorBooze: Don't let your government be overthown by the taliban.  Have every man, mxn, woman, womxn, child, chxld, fight the death if the taliban threatens to take over.  No surrender.  No mercy.  No stopping until every taliban is killed and then fed to the captured taliban and then make the captured taliban eat each other, until there is only one.  Then make the one last taliban eat himself.

Problem solved.

OK, Rambo.

Thanks for the advice.

How well did not fighting to the last drop of blood go for them?

The Taliban negotiated a surrender of the military leaders. And the "troops" were given no ammo and fed rotten potatoes before Taliban. Swept in

Maybe you should go over there and lead them in battle


It aint my country.  If they don't want the Taliban, they should fight to the last drop of blood.  If they do want the Taliban, don't fight.  As has been pointed out above, this is what Afghanistan wants.  They want Taliban.  So why is this UN envoy sad?  His country got what it wanted.
 
Bread314
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: AmbassadorBooze: Don't let your government be overthown by the taliban.  Have every man, mxn, woman, womxn, child, chxld, fight the death if the taliban threatens to take over.  No surrender.  No mercy.  No stopping until every taliban is killed and then fed to the captured taliban and then make the captured taliban eat each other, until there is only one.  Then make the one last taliban eat himself.

Problem solved.

FYI, the problem is that most of them are the Taliban.  The Taliban didn't "take over".  The people of Afghanistan got what they wanted - the Taliban.


Its no coincidence the former president fled the country with literally several million dollars of physical US currency and left behind unemployment, continued bombing by a supposed ally, poverty, and corruption.   At the end of the day, people will support a totalitarian government that is trying to help its people over a corrupt one that only claims it is.  When your children are dead from a bombing, you're a farmer but your crop is ruled illegal so you can't buy food, and the local court systems always rule for who provides the biggest bribe, Sharia law's covenants that all are judged equally and a government that actually spends the international money earmarked for food food is a huge improvement.  You may not agree with the rules but you know they will be applied the same to everyone and as long as you follow them, you will prosper.   Many may think their daughters may lose their education but at least they won't die from COVID or a bomb from 30,000 feet.  The COVID part - China just sent them 2 million vaccine doses in one shipmment which is 75% of what the entire world had sent them under old regime  in 9 months.
 
