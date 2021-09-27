 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Mary Sue)   No, you can't win a night with Grimace from McDonald's. NTTAWWT. Although since he's a taste bud he's probably only down for oral   (themarysue.com) divider line
26
    More: Weird, McDonaldland, Ronald McDonald, McDonald's, Big Mac, McDonald's characters, MyMcDonald's Rewards App, H.R. Pufnstuf, absurd amount of points  
•       •       •

661 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 27 Sep 2021 at 11:35 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're eating the wrong mushrooms.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ.

Grimace is a Grimace.

Ronald went to Grimace Island and everything with Grimace to seeing Grimace's family, who are all Grimaces
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
C'mon he/she/it is just so damn tempting. The screwability factor cannot be measured
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait. I thought he was a buttplug.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Grimace is a taste bud?  Is his name Grimace because that's what other burgers make him do?  You're making me look up Grimace lore?

Originally, Grimace was the "Evil Grimace", with two pairs of arms with which to steal milkshakes. After that first campaign, the character was revised to be one of the "good guys", and his number of arms was reduced by two. These commercials and merchandise generally portray him as a well-meaning simpleton, whose clumsy antics provide a comic foil to Ronald McDonald.

He has an unnamed mom, an unnamed dad, a grandma named "Winky", a great, great grandma named Jenny Grimace, and a possible brother named King Gonga (who rules over all Grimaces).

Good.  Good to know.  There's also an active comment section from which I gleaned a lot:

Lava Tide·8/21/2021
-.-/- --- /..- .-/. / ./-/ /. /.-/ .-/. /. - /-.-- /// /../ /../ / -. -/--/ /- / ./-/. / .-/ .-/ ./-./-/.- // -./--/ --/-/ ../- // ./- .-. /. // -/.-. /--/-/ ./-/. . .-/-.- // .--/ .- /-.- ./ // /.- ./-/-/. .-.-/.-/ // -/ /.... ./ / ../. -/-- ..-/ ... / / ..-. /.. /.-/ . / .-/- /- ../. / -. --- - / -/.-/-/ --- ..-/ /-/ / ..-. /-/ ../-/ ./-/.. - ./-.-/.- // /../-/-/- / /--- /.-/. / -.--/ /-/--/ ./.-/ .-/. / -.-/ ./.../ /.. /.-/. -./ .-. / /-./ // /../ ../- /.-. ../.- ./. ...- /. /-.. // ./- /-./ -/.. // - /.../. /. -/.-/-/ /// -/-/ .. ./../ ../. // /-./-/-/ --/-/ /../-/ /-./-/--.-/- --- /..- .-/. / ./-/ /. /.-/ .-/. /. - /-.-- /// /../ /../ / -. -/--/ /- / ./-/. / .-/ .-/ ./-./-/.- // -./--/ --/-/ ../- // ./- .-. /. // -/.-. /--/-/ ./-/. . .-/-.- // .--/ .- /-.- ./ // /.- ./-/-/. .-.-/.-/ // -/ /.... ./ / ../. -/-- ..-/ ... / / ..-. /.. /.-/ . / .-/- /- ../. / -. --- - / -/.-/-/ --- ..-/ /-/ / ..-. /-/ ../-/ ./-/.. - ./-.-/.- // /../-/-/- / /--- /.-/. / -.--/ /-/--/ ./.-/ .-/. / -.-/ ./.../ /.. /.-/. -./ .-. / /-./ // /../ ../- /.-. ../.- ./. ...- /. /-.. // ./- /-./ -/.. // - /.../. /. -/.-/-/ /// -/-/ .. ./../ ../. // /-./-/-/ --/-/ /../-/ /-./-/--.-/- --- /..- .-/. / ./-/ /. /.-/ .-/. /. - /-.-- /// /../ /../ / -. -/--/ /- / ./-/. / .-/ .-/ ./-./-/.- // -./--/ --/-/ ../- // ./- .-. /. // -/.-. /--/-/ ./-/. . .-/-.- // .--/ .- /-.- ./ // /.- ./-/-/. .-.-/.-/ // -/ /.... ./ / ../. -/-- ..-/ ... / / ..-. /.. /.-/ . / .-/- /- ../. / -. --- - / -/.-/-/ --- ..-/ /-/ / ..-. /-/ ../-/ ./-/.. - ./-.-/.- // /../-/-/- / /--- /.-/. / -.--/ /-/--/ ./.-/ .-/. / -.-/ ./.../ /.. /.-/. -./ .-. / /-./ // /../ ../- /.-. ../.- ./. ...- /. /-.. // ./- /-./ -/.. // - /.../. /. -/.-/-/ /// -/-/ .. ./../ ../. // /-./-/-/ --/-/ /../-/ /-./-/--.-/- --- /..- .-/. / ./-/ /. /.-/ .-/. /. - /-.-- /// /../ /../ / -. -/--/ /- / ./-/. / .-/ .-/ ./-./-/.- // -./--/ --/-/ ../- // ./- .-. /. // -/.-. /--/-/ ./-/. . .-/-.- // .--/ .- /-.- ./ // /.- ./-/-/. .-.-/.-/ // -/ /.... ./ / ../. -/-- ..-/ ... / / ..-. /.. /.-/ . / .-/- /- ../. / -. --- - / -/.-/-/ --- ..-/ /-/ / ..-. /-/ ../-/ ./-/.. - ./-.-/.- // /../-/-/- / /--- /.-/. / -.--/ /-/--/ ./.-/ .-/. / -.-/ ./.../ /.. /.-/. -./ .-. / /-./ // /../ ../- /.-. ../.- ./. ...- /. /-.. // ./- /-./ -/.. // - /.../. /. -/.-/-/ /// -/-/ .. ./../ ../. // /-./-/-/ --/-/ /../-/ /-./-/--.-/- --- /..- .-/. / ./-/ /. /.-/ .-/. /. - /-.-- /// /../ /../ / -. -/--/ /- / ./-/. / .-/ .-/ ./-./-/.- // -./--/ --/-/ ../- // ./- .-. /. // -/.-. /--/-/ ./-/. . .-/-.- // .--/ .- /-.- ./ // /.- ./-/-/. .-.-/.-/ // -/ /.... ./ / ../. -/-- ..-/ ... / / ..-. /.. /.-/ . / .-/- /- ../. / -. --- - / -/.-/-/ --- ..-/ /-/ / ..-. /-/ ../-/ ./-/.. - ./-.-/.- // /../-/-/- / /--- /.-/. / -.--/ /-/--/ ./.-/ .-/. / -.-/ ./.../ /.. /.-/. -./ .-. / /-./ // /../ ../- /.-. ../.- ./. ...- /. /-.. // ./- /-./ -/.. // - /.../. /. -/.-/-/ /// -/-/ .. ./../ ../. // /-./-/-/ --/-/ /../-/ /-./-/--.-/- --- /..- .-/. / ./-/ /. /.-/ .-/. /. - /-.-- /// /../ /../ / -. -/--/ /- / ./-/. / .-/ .-/ ./-./-/.- // -./--/ --/-/ ../- // ./- .-. /. // -/.-. /--/-/ ./-/. . .-/-.- // .--/ .- /-.- ./ // /.- ./-/-/. .-.-/.-/ // -/ /.... ./ / ../. -/-- ..-/ ... / / ..-. /.. /.-/ . / .-/- /- ../. / -. --- - / -/.-/-/ --- ..-/ /-/ / ..-. /-/ ../-/ ./-/.. - ./-.-/.- // /../-/-/- / /--- /.-/. / -.--/ /-/--/ ./.-/ .-/. / -.-/ ./.../ /.. /.-/. -./ .-. / /-./ // /../ ../- /.-. ../.- ./. ...- /. /-.. // ./- /-./ -/.. // - /.../. /. -/.-/-/ /// -/-/ .. ./../ ../. // /-./-/-/ --/-/ /../-/ /-./-/--.-/- --- /..- .-/. / ./-/ /. /.-/ .-/. /. - /-.-- /// /../ /../ / -. -/--/ /- / ./-/. / .-/ .-/ ./-./-/.- // -./--/ --/-/ ../- // ./- .-. /. // -/.-. /--/-/ ./-/. . .-/-.- // .--/ .- /-.- ./ // /.- ./-/-/. .-.-/.-/ // -/ /.... ./ / ../. -/-- ..-/ ... / / ..-. /.. /.-/ . / .-/- /- ../. / -. --- - / -/.-/-/ --- ..-/ /-/ / ..-. /-/ ../-/ ./-/.. - ./-.-/.- // /../-/-/- / /--- /.-/. / -.--/ /-/--/ ./.-/ .-/. / -.-/ ./.../ /.. /.-/. -./ .-. / /-./ // /../ ../- /.-. ../.- ./. ...- /. /-.. // ./- /-./ -/.. // - /.../. /. -/.-/-/ /// -/-/ .. ./../ ../. // /-./-/-/ --/-/ /../-/ /-./-/--.-/- --- /..- .-/. / ./-/ /. /.-/ .-/. /. - /-.-- /// /../ /../ / -. -/--/ /- / ./-/. / .-/ .-/ ./-./-/.- // -./--/ --/-/ ../- // ./- .-. /. // -/.-. /--/-/ ./-/. . .-/-.- // .--/ .- /-.- ./ // /.- ./-/-/. .-.-/.-/ // -/ /.... ./ / ../. -/-- ..-/ ... / / ..-. /.. /.-/ . / .-/- /- ../. / -. --- - / -/.-/-/ --- ..-/ /-/ / ..-. /-/ ../-/ ./-/.. - ./-.-/.- // /../-/-/- / /--- /.-/. / -.--/ /-/--/ ./.-/ .-/. / -.-/ ./.../ /.. /.-/. -./ .-. / /-./ // /../ ../- /.-. ../.- ./. ...- /. /-.. // ./- /-./ -/.. // - /.../. /. -/.-/-/ /// -/-/ .. ./../ ../. // /-./-/-/ --/-/ /../-/ /-./-/--.-/- --- /..- .-/. / ./-/ /. /.-/ .-/. /. - /-.-- /// /../ /../ / -. -/--/ /- / ./-/. / .-/ .-/ ./-./-/.- // -./--/ --/-/ ../- // ./- .-. /. // -/.-. /--/-/ ./-/. . .-/-.- // .--/ .- /-.- ./ // /.- ./-/-/. .-.-/.-/ // -/ /.... ./ / ../. -/-- ..-/ ... / / ..-. /.. /.-/ . / .-/- /- ../. / -. --- - / -/.-/-/ --- ..-/ /-/ / ..-. /-/ ../-/ ./-/.. - ./-.-/.- // /../-/-/- / /--- /.-/. / -.--/ /-/--/ ./.-/ .-/. / -.-/ ./.../ /.. /.-/. -./ .-. / /-./ // /../ ../- /.-. ../.- ./. ...- /. /-.. // ./- /-./ -/.. // - /.../. /. -/.-/-/ /// -/-/ .. ./../ ../. // /-./-/-/ --/-/ /../-/ /-./-/-
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Wait. I thought he was a buttplug.


Anything is a buttplug if you're brave enough.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

berylman: C'mon he/she/it is just so damn tempting. The screwability factor cannot be measured


Not with conventional math, anyway. Grimace's allure does give hope to those of us who share that particular shape. Size and color too, come to think of it.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Grimace isn't available? Jeeze, it was bad enough I couldn't get that Harrier with Pepsi points.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cagey B
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how I envisioned my day starting today, but I'm pretty sure it didn't involve Grimace molestation.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My night.  My rules, Grimace
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The Irresponsible Captain: Wait. I thought he was a buttplug.

Anything is a buttplug if you're brave enough.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
25 years ago I sued Pepsi for a Harrier jump jet. McD you're on notice
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can taste the floor!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
iodized attic salt:
What part of "K TO UA E E T  E A A E ET Y    I  I  NT M  T E T E A A E N T A  N M M T I T  E TR E  T R M T E T EEA K  W A KE    AE T T EÄ A   T  HE  I ET MU S  F I A E A T TI E NOT T A T OU  T  F T I T E T ITE K A   I T T T  O A E Y  T M E A A E K E S  I A EN R  N    I I T RI AE EV E D  E T N T I  T S E ET A T    T T IE I I E   N T T M T  I T  N T Q TO UA E E T  E A A E ET Y    I  I  NT M  T E T E A A E N T A  N M M T I T  E TR E  T R M T E T EEA K  W A KE    AE T T EÄ A   T  HE  I ET MU S  F I A E A T TI E NOT T A T OU  T  F T I T E T ITE K A   I T T T  O A E Y  T M E A A E K E S  I A EN R  N    I I T RI AE EV E D  E T N T I  T S E ET A T    T T IE I I E   N T T M T  I T  N T Q TO UA E E T  E A A E ET Y    I  I  NT M  T E T E A A E N T A  N M M T I T  E TR E  T R M T E T EEA K  W A KE    AE T T EÄ A   T  HE  I ET MU S  F I A E A T TI E NOT T A T OU  T  F T I T E T ITE K A   I T T T  O A E Y  T M E A A E K E S  I A EN R  N    I I T RI AE EV E D  E T N T I  T S E ET A T    T T IE I I E   N T T M T  I T  N T Q TO UA E E T  E A A E ET Y    I  I  NT M  T E T E A A E N T A  N M M T I T  E TR E  T R M T E T EEA K  W A KE    AE T T EÄ A   T  HE  I ET MU S  F I A E A T TI E NOT T A T OU  T  F T I T E T ITE K A   I T T T  O A E Y  T M E A A E K E S  I A EN R  N    I I T RI AE EV E D  E T N T I  T S E ET A T    T T IE I I E   N T T M T  I T  N T Q TO UA E E T  E A A E ET Y    I  I  NT M  T E T E A A E N T A  N M M T I T  E TR E  T R M T E T EEA K  W A KE    AE T T EÄ A   T  HE  I ET MU S  F I A E A T TI E NOT T A T OU  T  F T I T E T ITE K A   I T T T  O A E Y  T M E A A E K E S  I A EN R  N    I I T RI AE EV E D  E T N T I  T S E ET A T    T T IE I I E   N T T M T  I T  N T Q TO UA E E T  E A A E ET Y    I  I  NT M  T E T E A A E N T A  N M M T I T  E TR E  T R M T E T EEA K  W A KE    AE T T EÄ A   T  HE  I ET MU S  F I A E A T TI E NOT T A T OU  T  F T I T E T ITE K A   I T T T  O A E Y  T M E A A E K E S  I A EN R  N    I I T RI AE EV E D  E T N T I  T S E ET A T    T T IE I I E   N T T M T  I T  N T Q TO UA E E T  E A A E ET Y    I  I  NT M  T E T E A A E N T A  N M M T I T  E TR E  T R M T E T EEA K  W A KE    AE T T EÄ A   T  HE  I ET MU S  F I A E A T TI E NOT T A T OU  T  F T I T E T ITE K A   I T T T  O A E Y  T M E A A E K E S  I A EN R  N    I I T RI AE EV E D  E T N T I  T S E ET A T    T T IE I I E   N T T M T  I T  N T Q TO UA E E T  E A A E ET Y    I  I  NT M  T E T E A A E N T A  N M M T I T  E TR E  T R M T E T EEA K  W A KE    AE T T EÄ A   T  HE  I ET MU S  F I A E A T TI E NOT T A T OU  T  F T I T E T ITE K A   I T T T  O A E Y  T M E A A E K E S  I A EN R  N    I I T RI AE EV E D  E T N T I  T S E ET A T    T T IE I I E   N T T M T  I T  N T Q TO UA E E T  E A A E ET Y    I  I  NT M  T E T E A A E N T A  N M M T I T  E TR E  T R M T E T EEA K  W A KE    AE T T EÄ A   T  HE  I ET MU S  F I A E A T TI E NOT T A T OU  T  F T I T E T ITE K A   I T T T  O A E Y  T M E A A E K E S  I A EN R  N    I I T RI AE EV E D  E T N T I  T S E ET A T    T T IE I I E   N T T M T  I T  N T T" don't you understand?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He Can't Say "No" to Anything
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'd rather hang with Gritty.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cagey B: I'm not sure how I envisioned my day starting today, but I'm pretty sure it didn't involve Grimace molestation.


And now it does. Your day is complete.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Grimace had four arms. Then suddenly he only had two arms.

I'm can only assume that there was some horrible industrial accident that McDonalds paid a fortune to cover up.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevecore
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One time me and my friends wanted to start a band named "Skinny Grimace" and shut up if that's not the best band name ever
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
According to Rule 34 Grimace is up for anything.

Most often with Ronald, Wendy, and the Burger King.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: I'd rather hang with Gritty.


Fark user imageView Full Size

As much as I like the boys, I'd rather swing with his hot sister.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cagey B: I'm not sure how I envisioned my day starting today, but I'm pretty sure it didn't involve Grimace molestation.


So...you're saying there's still a chance?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: Cagey B: I'm not sure how I envisioned my day starting today, but I'm pretty sure it didn't involve Grimace molestation.

And now it does. Your day is complete.


Dammit, you said it better, and first.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: The Irresponsible Captain: Wait. I thought he was a buttplug.

Anything is a buttplug if you're brave enough.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.