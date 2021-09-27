 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   The American Association of Private Train Car Owners hosted its first pandemic trip Sunday from Chicago to Vermont. Jim and Artemus were holding down the billiard table while Hercule Poirot solved puzzles in the dining car   (wcax.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bet it smells like meowschwitz in his car
vignette2.wikia.nocookie.net
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Otherwise known as NAMBLA
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I ever hit it big on a lottery or something, I am going to lease a private railroad car and travel cross country.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: bet it smells like meowschwitz in his car
[vignette2.wikia.nocookie.net image 310x282]


Came here looking for the Archer reference, leaving satisfied.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.com
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People own private rail cars?

How do they get the, from home to the tracks?
 
groppet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So what you are saying is it is time to bring back a good ole fashioned train robbery, but gotta make sure to keep the Pinkertons off our backs.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: If I ever hit it big on a lottery or something, I am going to lease a private railroad car and travel cross country.


That actually sounds like a somewhat affordable plan. It's gotta be a tiny fraction of the price to lease an airplane. And I always hear that moving freight by rail is the most affordable option, so how much could they charge to hook up one more car?

Maybe this is the next big app -- a rail version of an Uber/AirBNB mashup. Lease my private rail car from D.C. to St. Louis to San Francisco. Then find someone else that wants to bring it back the other way.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This should be a good one......where does fark fall....rich people....or trains are cool....
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: People own private rail cars?

How do they get the, from home to the tracks?


Er, they don't. Just like a yacht, you pay to store it at an appropriate facility, in this case, a railyard, usually one of Amtrak's.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Salmon: People own private rail cars?

How do they get the, from home to the tracks?


With their private helicopters, duh.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: That actually sounds like a somewhat affordable plan. It's gotta be a tiny fraction of the price to lease an airplane. And I always hear that moving freight by rail is the most affordable option, so how much could they charge to hook up one more car?


$3.67 per mile. That's after monthly storage fees.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's an ancient and grand resort hotel on the Western Slope in Colorado, on the river.  They acutally had "parking spaces" for the private rail coach parties back in the day.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Salmon: People own private rail cars?

How do they get the, from home to the tracks?


They just stash it at rail yards with all the shiat ton of other empty freight cars and such. You can rent them. Have a private fark party/orgy/drug bender combo of all three
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Show the full GD train you twats!  I wanna see all the restored cars.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: It's gotta be a tiny fraction of the price to lease an airplane. And I always hear that moving freight by rail is the most affordable option, so how much could they charge to hook up one more car?


You wouldn't hook up to a freight train, you would tag along with Amtrak. This site is pretty good to get some details:

https://www.aaprco.com/travel/cars-fo​r​-charter/
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Don't forget Cannon, Pepper, and McCloud, subby

thumbs.gfycat.com


i.ytimg.com


/get off my lawn
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: Salmon: People own private rail cars?

How do they get the, from home to the tracks?

Er, they don't. Just like a yacht, you pay to store it at an appropriate facility, in this case, a railyard, usually one of Amtrak's.


Dante Stephenson, the late Atlanta restaurant owner, had such a car. It was on a private siding next to the rail line. So in addition to maintaining the car, he had to pay for a track switch and its installation and maintenance.

My mom alleged that before he bought the rail car he had purchased the same house we had once lived in. That house is now gone, but she also claimed he had had a tunnel built from the garage to the house (the garage was at the very back of the property and to get to.it by car, we had to access a gravel lane via a driveway four doors away).
 
bigmoneygrip [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The sad part is many people will get the reference from the horrible Wild Wild West film with Will Smith and not the TV series with Robert Conrad and Ross Martin.
 
