(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Hundreds gather for return of PotatoFest. And it isn't even an election year   (wjactv.com) divider line
10
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Important to hobbits as well.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Top Secret: Potato Farm
Youtube YA3LJialjmo
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do you need a license for your potato gun?
 
hubcity
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I thought this year's CPAC conference was in February?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Devo | Time Out For Fun | Official Video
Youtube XP-fu--VpS4
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Western PA has a potato fest, while we in Eastern PA have a garlic fest. I feel we got shortchanged on the food fests.
 
