(AL.com)   CDC says trick-or-treating outdoors "absolutely safe" this Halloween in spite of COVID. Don't forget to X-ray candy collected for booby traps though   (al.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This headline brought to mind vague recollections of a post I thought I remembered writing. And lo and behold, Google reunited me with it.

I remember those Halloween nights as a child. We'd roam the neighborhood in noisy packs, ranging through two, three, four developments. As far as we could walk, as many houses as we could hit. We'd carry an extra pillow case tucked into our belt, just in case. We wouldn't go home until the last light on the last house on the last block had been turned off, and even then, wandering home through the dark, dodging back and forth between parked cars and trying to scare each other with a surprise BOO, we'd still stop back at any house with a light on in the window. Just in case. Just to check. Nearing home, we'd peel away from the group, one by one, as our houses came up. I'd walk inside, my nose cold and my cheeks ruddy and my legs and feet so tired I could barely stand. And then my dad would get up from his lounge chair and hold out his hand, and I'd give him my sack of candy for the Inspection. The Inspection, where he solemnly take my my night's gains to the kitchen table and dump them out and carefully sort through them, piece by piece, looking for anything that might have been tampered with or poisoned or trapped with a razor blade. The large Hershey bar, too dangerous. Two packs of M&Ms, too rumpled. A handful of Smarties, their ends suspiciously untwisted. I'd watch, mute and helpless, as my pile diminished. I tried to understand why it was always the best pieces that seemed tainted. Cursed in my mind those neighbors who would taunt me so. And then, finally, the most dangerous pieces sorted from my haul, I'd be sent to bed. And the next morning, wonder over the candy wrappers I'd discover wedged in the cushion of the lounge chair. He was a sneaky bastard, my father. That was how I first learned about taxes.

From 2009. I've been here entirely too long.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Somehow, these masks are OK? They didn't deny kids oxygen for extended periods, being oh so well made of plastic instead of life suffocating paper?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just dont go to any houses with Trump or Qanon flags, kids.

/maybe check the back of the car for an NRA or a thin blue line sticker
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The CDC is  up to its old tricks.  The idea is to scare anyone with half a brain to understand how dangerous it is.  If CDC were a person, he'd be blinking "Help Me" in Morse code while reading the statement.
 
freidog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yea, this would keep me 6 ft away
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I like it when the candy givers look at the parent and say, "These are for you.  Make sure you get them first," as they drop several tiny chocolate alcohol cordials in.

Only poison ever found in my kid's collection.  They were delicious.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not in my street. It's super dangerous in my street, there's covid farking everywhere and absolutely nobody should trick or treat on my street.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Wait, can i still virtue signal with some elaborate candy delivery system? I have 500 rolls of toilet paper and paper towels down in the basement from last year that i was hoping to get some use of the cardboard tubes out of. I just haven't come up with a clever pun for the name of it yet.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now we just need to covert all other holidays into everyone hanging outside with masks on, and we'll be set.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've got hundreds of used insulin needles.  Any ideas on what to do with them?
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [Fark user image 424x700]


Holy shiat dat smirk
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm waiting on the q-spiracy that libs will be injecting COVID in candy bars as a part of some grand plot to kill off True Trumpers or whatever. Then there's going to be a push for parents to only accept candy that a needle can't penetrate, like suckers, nerds, other hard candies.

But hey, you know if they do, that leaves more chocolate for the kids with cool parents.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Not in my street. It's super dangerous in my street, there's covid farking everywhere and absolutely nobody should trick or treat on my street.


Ooh, that sounds wonderfully scary. Where is that?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WelldeadLink: replacementcool: Not in my street. It's super dangerous in my street, there's covid farking everywhere and absolutely nobody should trick or treat on my street.

Ooh, that sounds wonderfully scary. Where is that?


new zealand so none of you americans can get here anyway :D
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm doing non-food treats this year.  Play-Doh, Silly Putty, crayons, stickers, that kind of stuff.

I set up contact-free, pre-packed bags last year.  I'll probably do that again.
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 minute ago  
OR
hear me out
We vaccinate the kids


not yet?
O well fark off and keep going
 
