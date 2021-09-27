 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TwinCities.com)   MNDOT isn't calling it a design flaw, but admit it might be confusing that the left exit goes right, the center lane goes left, and continuing straight requires a right exit followed by a reverse 180 and some more rights   (twincities.com) divider line
58
    More: Facepalm, I-35W Mississippi River bridge, Road, current bridge, Interstate Highway System, additional signs, years of complaints, center lane, Minnesota Department of Transportation  
•       •       •

1855 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Metro exit/entrances were designed to break our spirits.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's about 52 in St. Paul.

*Clicks link*

Nailed it!
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a shiatshow. Yes, it is a flawed design. I'm not too sympathetic with the "but but but my computer model" excuse for this shiat. I'm glad they're working to remedy this at least with signage which can indeed make a huge difference. But... a backed up highway middle lane flanked by mostly empty lanes is HORRIBLE. You just know people are going to swing out of the center lane to try to get ahead and get nailed.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://azdot.gov/adot-blog/throwback​-​thursday-i-10s-rejected-helicoils
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's a roundabout?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an interstate split like that in Tennessee, I think.

You're heading north on a 4-lane highway, and the 2 lanes that eventually go to the right start off by going to the left, and vice versa.  Back in the pre-GPS days, when all you had was printed maps, you can imagine how confusing that would be.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, they put some signs up

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: [imgs.xkcd.com image 302x900]


Curse my slow Googling fingers!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rscht: What a shiatshow. Yes, it is a flawed design. I'm not too sympathetic with the "but but but my computer model" excuse for this shiat. I'm glad they're working to remedy this at least with signage which can indeed make a huge difference. But... a backed up highway middle lane flanked by mostly empty lanes is HORRIBLE. You just know people are going to swing out of the center lane to try to get ahead and get nailed.


Or if you want to get from the left to the right it's suicide as well. You have to slam on your brakes, merge into traffic that's barely moving which is fraught with peril, and then exit as you said into a fast moving lane.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subbies flaw? Linking a Paywall.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought our obsession in New Jersey to go right in order to turn left was bad! (Jughandles)
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
their computer models were caught unawares when problems started.

In other words: we knew it would be a shiatshow the whole time, but nobody wants to own it.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Johnny Cash - The One On The Right Is On The Left
Youtube aDSN1F72QU4
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The signs also contain, as many highway signs do, road designations not commonly used by locals, such as U.S. 10 (I-94) and Minnesota Highway 5 (West and East Seventh Street).

I find Google Maps does this sort of thing constantly. It'll refer to a street or highway using some weird never-used designation. They don't realize that the road name they use need to match the signs a driver is looking at.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: There's an interstate split like that in Tennessee, I think.

You're heading north on a 4-lane highway, and the 2 lanes that eventually go to the right start off by going to the left, and vice versa.  Back in the pre-GPS days, when all you had was printed maps, you can imagine how confusing that would be.


Nashville has a million three way freeway interchanges and most of they split right goes right left goes left but at least one of them the lanes cross each other so right goes left and left goes right.
 
GrizzledVeteran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, there's one of those bad-sign headaches heading north into Chicago on I-94.

Sign says only leftmost lane is north to Wisconsin, and so tons of people in second-from-left lane brake/stop, put on blinker, and try to get over, clogging things up.

It turns out, a couple miles later, the TWO leftmost lanes are clear-through heading north (won't shunt you off to St. Louis), so all those lane changes weren't necessary.

I tried an e-mail correspondence with IL DOT about it, but couldn't convince 'em, etc. Gah!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is that why the Seahawks couldn't find the end zone yesterday?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a metaphor of life.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hmm... it's almost like DC didn't destroy Dave Thomas circle so much as they uprooted it and shipped it to Minnesota for some reason.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Diabolic: It's a metaphor of life.
[i.pinimg.com image 236x233]


I see what you did there:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
12349876 -Nashville has a million three way freeway interchanges and most of they split right goes right left goes left but at least one of them the lanes cross each other so right goes left and left goes right.

Yep. Always loved circling Nashville and also loved trying to get around the construction when they changed up the western I-24 connection. Then there is Briley... which is always fun...

But, if you MNDOT folks want to feel a bit better, please head on down to Raleigh, NC. After a few days dealing with those designs, you won't feel so bad.

/still miss Raleigh badly
//it has changed a lot since I left, but still has some of the most interesting intersections in the world
///oh... GO PACK!
 
slantsix
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Pffffft. Welcome to Winnipeg
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

payattention: 12349876 -Nashville has a million three way freeway interchanges and most of they split right goes right left goes left but at least one of them the lanes cross each other so right goes left and left goes right.

Yep. Always loved circling Nashville and also loved trying to get around the construction when they changed up the western I-24 connection. Then there is Briley... which is always fun...

But, if you MNDOT folks want to feel a bit better, please head on down to Raleigh, NC. After a few days dealing with those designs, you won't feel so bad.

/still miss Raleigh badly
//it has changed a lot since I left, but still has some of the most interesting intersections in the world
///oh... GO PACK!


A lot of interchanges in the cities show up in civil engineering manuals as examples of "What not to do"
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Atlanta has a couple of those insanities.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's never been enough room there for a proper interchange. Heading north on 52 (It's still 3 to me, dammit), once the freeway crosses the river, it needs to make a right over Shepard and meet 94 near the Mounds Boulevard overpass.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


What the actual f*CK is this crap, apparently a diverging diamond and a roundabout had hate-sex while on drugs and this is the kid.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These, and other improvements, were refined and tested by the Institute for Pinning the Tail on the Donkey
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The signs also contain, as many highway signs do, road designations not commonly used by locals, such as U.S. 10 (I-94) and Minnesota Highway 5 (West and East Seventh Street).

I find Google Maps does this sort of thing constantly. It'll refer to a street or highway using some weird never-used designation. They don't realize that the road name they use need to match the signs a driver is looking at.


Yes, google, if it's an interstate, call it by the interstate, not some local celebrity-honoring highway designation that happens to run concurrent for a few miles.

And stop sending me on unpaved "shortcuts" when I'm driving an RV. Just because you track the local farmers flying down those roads in their 4x4 pickups doesn't mean it's going to be a quick and easy ride for the rest of us.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

null: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x632]

What the actual f*CK is this crap, apparently a diverging diamond and a roundabout had hate-sex while on drugs and this is the kid.


I hope that designer got some kind of award fot that monstrosity.

A participation trophy, actually.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
From the same geniuses that encourage drivers to go all the way to the barrels before merging then wondered why traffic got way worse at work zones.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: payattention: 12349876 -Nashville has a million three way freeway interchanges and most of they split right goes right left goes left but at least one of them the lanes cross each other so right goes left and left goes right.

Yep. Always loved circling Nashville and also loved trying to get around the construction when they changed up the western I-24 connection. Then there is Briley... which is always fun...

But, if you MNDOT folks want to feel a bit better, please head on down to Raleigh, NC. After a few days dealing with those designs, you won't feel so bad.

/still miss Raleigh badly
//it has changed a lot since I left, but still has some of the most interesting intersections in the world
///oh... GO PACK!

A lot of interchanges in the cities show up in civil engineering manuals as examples of "What not to do"


"building an urban freeway" among them.  When that starts sounding smart, it's time to look at why local traffic isn't using other options like carpooling, transit, or bicycling instead and fix those infrastructure problems first.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

null: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x632]

What the actual f*CK is this crap, apparently a diverging diamond and a roundabout had hate-sex while on drugs and this is the kid.


What in St Louis Missouri is that?
 
lincoln65
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: From the same geniuses that encourage drivers to go all the way to the barrels before merging then wondered why traffic got way worse at work zones.


MN transplants: Minnesota drivers don't understand how to drive! They're always going the speed limit in the far left lane, slower than the next lane over!

MNDOT: How would you folks like some more left-hand freeway exits and on-ramps?
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

null: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x632]

What the actual f*CK is this crap, apparently a diverging diamond and a roundabout had hate-sex while on drugs and this is the kid.


Looks pretty error proof.  I'd probably make the southbound left turn a free turn by making the exit from the roundabout one lane with the free turn getting its own lane to prevent backups onto the highway or the roundabout, but I'm not seeing anything here that screams like it'd be confusing when driving it.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Never been a fan of that bridge.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

slantsix: Pffffft. Welcome to Winnipeg[Fark user image 425x318]


Are you kidding? I fine that extremely easy to follow.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A&M grads find work in Minnesota. We love the left highway exit in Texas.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Russ1642: The signs also contain, as many highway signs do, road designations not commonly used by locals, such as U.S. 10 (I-94) and Minnesota Highway 5 (West and East Seventh Street).

I find Google Maps does this sort of thing constantly. It'll refer to a street or highway using some weird never-used designation. They don't realize that the road name they use need to match the signs a driver is looking at.

Yes, google, if it's an interstate, call it by the interstate, not some local celebrity-honoring highway designation that happens to run concurrent for a few miles.

And stop sending me on unpaved "shortcuts" when I'm driving an RV. Just because you track the local farmers flying down those roads in their 4x4 pickups doesn't mean it's going to be a quick and easy ride for the rest of us.


Try Osmand or Magic Earth or the Rand McNally app instead.  Trying to use Google Maps as a map is like trying to use the map in the front of the Yellow Pages as a street atlas.  OpenStreetMap actually has good map data, Google Maps is mostly doesn't, because it's not really a map so much as a geocoded Yellow Pages.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Baloo Uriza: From the same geniuses that encourage drivers to go all the way to the barrels before merging then wondered why traffic got way worse at work zones.

MN transplants: Minnesota drivers don't understand how to drive! They're always going the speed limit in the far left lane, slower than the next lane over!

MNDOT: How would you folks like some more left-hand freeway exits and on-ramps?


That's not specific to Minnesota.  That's pretty much everywhere.  LA, Portland, San Diego, Tulsa... They all have a lot of left exits and onramps.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Russ1642: b0rscht: What a shiatshow. Yes, it is a flawed design. I'm not too sympathetic with the "but but but my computer model" excuse for this shiat. I'm glad they're working to remedy this at least with signage which can indeed make a huge difference. But... a backed up highway middle lane flanked by mostly empty lanes is HORRIBLE. You just know people are going to swing out of the center lane to try to get ahead and get nailed.

Or if you want to get from the left to the right it's suicide as well. You have to slam on your brakes, merge into traffic that's barely moving which is fraught with peril, and then exit as you said into a fast moving lane.


Take whatever exit you're in the lane for, go around the block, and try again.
 
cheap_thoughts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Baloo Uriza: pearls before swine: Russ1642: The signs also contain, as many highway signs do, road designations not commonly used by locals, such as U.S. 10 (I-94) and Minnesota Highway 5 (West and East Seventh Street).

I find Google Maps does this sort of thing constantly. It'll refer to a street or highway using some weird never-used designation. They don't realize that the road name they use need to match the signs a driver is looking at.

Yes, google, if it's an interstate, call it by the interstate, not some local celebrity-honoring highway designation that happens to run concurrent for a few miles.

And stop sending me on unpaved "shortcuts" when I'm driving an RV. Just because you track the local farmers flying down those roads in their 4x4 pickups doesn't mean it's going to be a quick and easy ride for the rest of us.

Try Osmand or Magic Earth or the Rand McNally app instead.  Trying to use Google Maps as a map is like trying to use the map in the front of the Yellow Pages as a street atlas.  OpenStreetMap actually has good map data, Google Maps is mostly doesn't, because it's not really a map so much as a geocoded Yellow Pages.


I'm finding that I like Apple Maps better than ever.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: It's about 52 in St. Paul.

*Clicks link*

Nailed it!


You're good at 52-pickup.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Czervik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrizzledVeteran: Dammit, there's one of those bad-sign headaches heading north into Chicago on I-94.

Sign says only leftmost lane is north to Wisconsin, and so tons of people in second-from-left lane brake/stop, put on blinker, and try to get over, clogging things up.

It turns out, a couple miles later, the TWO leftmost lanes are clear-through heading north (won't shunt you off to St. Louis), so all those lane changes weren't necessary.

I tried an e-mail correspondence with IL DOT about it, but couldn't convince 'em, etc. Gah!
[Fark user image 850x476]


Ah yes, i'm familiar with that cluster...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: A&M grads find work in Minnesota. We love the left highway exit in Texas.


That explains the interchange near Easterwood airport....
Another fine "Why on earth are we going left, diagonally through the opposing lane?" intersection right there...
 
TomDooley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why is everyone already merged.  Usually when traffic is backed up it's most efficient to merge at the last minute.
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/5​5​4936/why-jerk-drivers-who-merge-last-m​inute-are-actually-more-efficient
 
kb7rky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Louisville's Spaghetti Junction smugly nods in approval:

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


https:/­/­www*go­ogle*co­m/ma­ps/­[nospam-﹫-backwards]83*25­978​3​8,-85.7407373,716m/data=!3m1!1e3
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They just rebuilt that bridge! what is everyone complaining about?

/I remember holding my breath going over it after it was rated the worst bridge in MN shortly after the 35W collapse.
//It's bad, sure, but it's better than it was.  I've seen much worse designs.
///we've gone from horrible to just bad.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.