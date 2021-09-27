 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Man, girlfriend drive from Chattanooga to Nashville, stopping for coffee, food, gas along the way with his dead mother in back. When asked why he drove his mom's corpse to Nashville, he explained Chattanooga VA hospital was closed   (al.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know if I want to see the photos of the guy and girlfriend or not.  I'm envisioning some rednecks or something.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coulda taken her to New Orleans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's getting to be a more and more common occurrence that I have to check a Fark article to see if it's somebody I know.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was like "They should have stopped at Jim Oliver's Smoke House.  That place is good."

But I guess this happened last April.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mossberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Coulda taken her to New Orleans.

[Fark user image 318x466]


Glad to see someone else knows of this under appreciated movie!
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: I don't know if I want to see the photos of the guy and girlfriend or not.  I'm envisioning some rednecks or something.


"...when interviewed by detectives, Henshall told them he was 'right next to his mother when she shot herself,' police said."

Yup, Nashville love story. Still better than "Sleepless in Seattle".
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a country music song in this story someplace. Just needs a dog.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: There's a country music song in this story someplace. Just needs a dog.


♫ I was drunk the day my mama got out of prison...♫
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had hours during that drive to plan his alibi and story. He caved within five minutes of talking to the police. I need to get on the Internet and find a picture of this guy.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: He had hours during that drive to plan his alibi and story. He caved within five minutes of talking to the police. I need to get on the Internet and find a picture of this guy.


That was easy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I bet his Girlfriend still complains he never takes her anyplace.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Hey Nurse!: He had hours during that drive to plan his alibi and story. He caved within five minutes of talking to the police. I need to get on the Internet and find a picture of this guy.

That was easy
[Fark user image image 374x500]


37 going on 60...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Merltech: I don't know if I want to see the photos of the guy and girlfriend or not.  I'm envisioning some rednecks or something.


Spoiler alert: the guy and the girlfriend are the same person.  And mom had been dead for years.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: There's a country music song in this story someplace. Just needs a dog.


The stand used "Don't fear the Reaper"
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dolly wood's closed, rack out front should have told ya
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's very convenient.   The state owns your body the instant you die.   Who knows?  You may own them money.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
(Reads headline)
"... Now let me get this straight..."
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 400x224] [View Full Size image _x_]


MrHormel: [Fark user image 425x557]


...and we're done here.
 
