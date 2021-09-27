 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Wildfire in California started by A: Lightning? B: A carelessly tossed cigarette? or C: A shaman boiling bear urine?   (nypost.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, she does look like she could be an extra for The Clan of the Cave Bear.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That class really needs to be nerfed.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How does one collect bear urine?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I started a fire in a high hazard area and didn't make sure it was completely out before I left; but I'm all into nature and bear urine and shaman and green leafy substances so we're good, right? I can just go?"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I seriously had to check if it was someone I know who was an actress but at age 50 decided to become a shaman instead.  She administers ayahuasca now.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Stress of everyday living got you down. Boiled bear urine! It's not crazy if you believe it's not crazy.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?


Very carefully.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?


Very carefully.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?


Beer, bear?
(glug glug)
Beer, bear?
(Glug glug)
Beer, bear?
(glug glug)
Beer, bear?
(Glug glug)
Beer, bear?
(glug glug)
Beer, bear?
(Glug glug)

Naw, bear, Just use this bucket.  It's cool.  I won't even watch you.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I like how the article puts "shaman" in quotes in their headline. Would they put "priest" or "rabbi" in quotes as well? It's all the same made-up bullshiat.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bear urine
Not even once
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why couldn't she just warm up a couple of cans of Coors?  Gotta be equal amounts of Coors based piss and bear piss in the woods now.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That person seems like a stable individual. I'm sure they could continue to function as a productive member of society upon release.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?


With a very absorbent Sham-WoW!
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?


Like this but bigger.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?

With a very absorbent Sham-WoW!


Before and after collection photos:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?

Very carefully.


...and only with the bear's consent!
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She found it was "too wet for the fire to start,"

Clearly she was wrong
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: I like how the article puts "shaman" in quotes in their headline. Would they put "priest" or "rabbi" in quotes as well? It's all the same made-up bullshiat.


But since they made it up themselves recently (or on the Reddit occult or wicca forums), it has to have air quotes to separate them from bullshiat that was invented centuries ago.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?


Turns out "The PeeMart.com" exists.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I hope you all appreciate the info, considering the conversation I'm gonna have to have with HR now.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shawoman.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: [Fark user image 850x566]

Bear urine
Not even once


Yeah, those eyes are definitely in the dangerous part of the hot/crazy matrix. :P
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?


Place its paw in water while it is hibernating.
 
Valter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Would the plural be Shamen or Shamans?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?

Very carefully.


And the urine they got from Redd Foxx.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daer21
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: I like how the article puts "shaman" in quotes in their headline. Would they put "priest" or "rabbi" in quotes as well? It's all the same made-up bullshiat.


Theyre not the ones collecting urine from dangerous animals and causing forest fires.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know a guy that insists he's a shaman, apparently all you need to do is be unemployed and read motivational memes on instagram all day.

Drinking bear piss is tryhard shiat.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Daer21: NuclearPenguins: I like how the article puts "shaman" in quotes in their headline. Would they put "priest" or "rabbi" in quotes as well? It's all the same made-up bullshiat.

Theyre not the ones collecting urine from dangerous animals and causing forest fires.



I'd rather a few forest fires than centuries of priests diddling kids.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?


She wasn't there for the hunting. Don't kink shame her.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jtown: lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?

Like this but bigger.

[Fark user image 509x379]


You're supposed to milk the cat to get the antidote, Thufir.

[that's-not-how-any-of-this-works.jpg]
 
docilej
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She will be the inspiration to my new Deadlands pc...a shaman by the name Paleface Yellowbear !!!
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?

Turns out "The PeeMart.com" exists.

[Fark user image 434x292]

I hope you all appreciate the info, considering the conversation I'm gonna have to have with HR now.


Tell them you have rats in your attic (and not bats in your belfry) and you need coyote urine to deter them.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
dodecahedron:
Tell them you have rats in your attic (and not bats in your belfry) and you need coyote urine to deter them.

But then the coyote urine attracts coyotes, so you need to get wolf urine to deter the coyotes. Then we're back to bear urine to deter the wolves.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: dodecahedron:
Tell them you have rats in your attic (and not bats in your belfry) and you need coyote urine to deter them.

But then the coyote urine attracts coyotes, so you need to get wolf urine to deter the coyotes. Then we're back to bear urine to deter the wolves.


That's okay, when wintertime rolls around, the gorillas simply freeze to death.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Pretty easy to tell if she's a real shaman or a Sears shaman.
 
sporkupine [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They found CO2 cartridges?  For what?  If it were NO2, I'd understand...
 
Daer21
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Daer21: NuclearPenguins: I like how the article puts "shaman" in quotes in their headline. Would they put "priest" or "rabbi" in quotes as well? It's all the same made-up bullshiat.

Theyre not the ones collecting urine from dangerous animals and causing forest fires.


I'd rather a few forest fires than centuries of priests diddling kids.


How many diddled children equals a forest fire? I'm sure as hell not answering that.
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did she move any mountains?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
clearly she skipped the fire safety section of her , for profit, Shaman Certification Program.

this is why the free market is not the right system for certify our shaman, sense people cannot be trusted when higher profits are on the table to be getting after.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is she single ?? Asking for a friend ..
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sporkupine: They found CO2 cartridges?  For what?  If it were NO2, I'd understand...


Don't tell me you drink your bear urine still... sparking bear urine is so much better.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: jtown: lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?

Like this but bigger.

[Fark user image 509x379]

You're supposed to milk the cat to get the antidote, Thufir.

[that's-not-how-any-of-this-works.jpg]​


www2.pictures.zimbio.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's so smokey here that my lapsang souchong just tastes like tea.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Valter: Would the plural be Shamen or Shamans?


You must not remember the early '90s.

Shamen - Move Any Mountain
Youtube bfQ98A-6mG8
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lawd jesus its a fire: How does one collect bear urine?


Carefully
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Why couldn't she just warm up a couple of cans of Coors?  Gotta be equal amounts of Coors based piss and bear piss in the woods now.


i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
