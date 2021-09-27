 Skip to content
(MSN)   Nine hurt when escalator malfunctions at Boston train station. Authorities say they're taking steps to ensure it never happens again but they keep reappearing   (msn.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There was a power failure at Texas A&M a while back.  Three dozen Aggies weee trapped on an escalator for nearly six hours.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Witnesses told WBZ-TV the escalator reversed direction around 6 p.m. Sunday, causing people to fall. They also saw several people injured on the ground below.
"The escalator was moving upwards and then just went backwards, and everyone just started falling like dominos," witness Krystal Tremblay said.
Sarah Aucoin and Claire Maia were both on the escalator when it abruptly started going backwards.
"When I felt it stop, we ran to the top. I looked behind me, I saw the pile of people and I saw blood everywhere," Aucoin said.

I'm betting a terrist attack fer sure.  Al Qaeda got back in to Afghanistan and this is their first attack.
From the depth of Hell, Bin Laden laughs.
 
JDIAH GDizzleCKY
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fear and respect the escalator
Brodie Bruce is available for comment
 
freidog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mitch Hedberg - Escalator can never brake joke
Guess he was wrong.
 
freidog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: [Fark user image 498x373] [View Full Size image _x_]


Shouldn't have looked up the video,
tiny fist and all.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"This little girl at the bottom, she had most of the side of her face gone, and her ear was almost off her head. And her mother had part of her scalp missing," Maia said.
Tremblay also saw some gruesome injuries.
"People were falling over each other. There was kids in there. Three people were hurt pretty bad on the ground. They were bleeding," she said.

The Grammar Nazi stirs
From the bowels, a low growl is heard.
But then it realizes this is Boston and that's pretty swell for them.  Not lousy at all.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did it escalate quickly?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In China the escalators eat people.  
Mother killed in escalator incident
PNSFW.  Gotta be an adult to sign in and view.
 
