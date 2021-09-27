 Skip to content
 
(National Today)   It's National Chocolate Milk Day. Go hug a brown cow and thank them for their service   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
schrepjm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I, uh, don't believe the gender neutral language is required when referring to dairy cows.
 
huntercr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My mother told me that I am not allowed to participate in this holiday. The Dentist told her it would rot my teeth.
She reminded me that National Carrot day is February 3rd.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm also a fan of the self-cooking variety.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wish cows really did give chocolate milk.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How now?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I had an impulse to post a relevant Steely Dan song but nipped that one in the bud. Consider yourselves saved
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yoo-hoo! I loves me a glass or two of some of that Nestle's chocolatey flavored milk in the morning!
 
