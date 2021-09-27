 Skip to content
(LeedsLive)
    Silly, Leeds, West Yorkshire, West Yorkshire Police, number of a wildlife officer, Wetherby, members of the public, Rural Crime division, Kirklees  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Will they need Micro Machines to catch it?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A pig got loose in f*cking England and it's front page news. Outstanding.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Small news day?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We had one in the neighborhood years ago. It was a hefty boar. I corralled in my backyard and called animal control. He plowed through my backfence in no time. He was long gone by the time they showed up. I had to fix the pig sized hole.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mini MTG?
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good one, Subby! +1
 
engrishmajor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Micropig, you say?  It's so small, you can't even see it in the photo from the article.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...does whatever a micro-pig does.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meh, big deal. Call me when we have hordes of yocto pigs roving around. They would be inobserviably adorable
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

engrishmajor: Micropig, you say?  It's so small, you can't even see it in the photo from the article.

[Fark user image 740x513]


But you can see the writer's apathy about towards the article, its right there under the Google Maps text.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They urged members of the public to get in touch if they knew who the pig belonged to.

So, police have no Leeds.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Whoever finds it can have one piece of bacon.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Distraught owner below:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What's with the dumb font?
 
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's no such thing as a micro-pig; most of them sold under this moniker are young/underfed/malnourished pot-bellied pigs that still grow to regular size after the owner realizes it's a scam.
 
