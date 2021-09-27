 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Ultimate Classic Rock)   35 years ago, Cleveland tried to set a balloon launch world record and learned a harsh lesson about weather, gravity, and hubris   (ultimateclassicrock.com) divider line
33
    More: Fail, Guinness World Records, World record, Twin Galaxies, Lake Erie, Greater Cleveland, Cleveland, United Way of Cleveland, city of Cleveland  
•       •       •

1349 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I say, "Give me a balloon!.  Sometimes I say it loud, "GIVE ME A BALLOON!!!"  Most people don't pay any attention to me...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Cleveland ever suffered from hubris?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, Debris....
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They let all the stank out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The guy from the United Way who dreamed this up had been in marketing at Proctor and Gamble and was trying to rebrand Cleveland as cool," explained Tom Holowach, the project manager of Balloonfest '86, in a 2014 chat with Gizmodo.

Excellent. Another reason to continue not giving money to the United Way.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a depressing read. And they even soft-pedaled the environmental disaster of millions of rubber balloons being eaten by birds and fish and polluting waterways.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: [Fark user image image 425x405]


Shakes tiny fist!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As god is my witness, I thought balloons could fly.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Doomed Cleveland Balloonfest of '86
Youtube n0CT8zrw6lw

NOw in IM tOO Lazy to read but I still have no life format
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: That was a depressing read. And they even soft-pedaled the environmental disaster of millions of rubber balloons being eaten by birds and fish and polluting waterways.


This explains my rubbery walleye from Red Lobster last week.

I'm kidding of course. Don't ever eat fish from Lake Erie.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We love littering!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a prime example of what United Way is trying to do in terms of saying, 'Cleveland, it's your time.' It's time to say yes. It's time to say it is a happening city. We are on the move. It's no longer the butt of jokes."

At least they're not Detroit.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I mean, environmentally, is that good to just let that much garbage go up and then be littered all over the place?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"trying to rebrand Cleveland as cool."

I can understand this misunderstanding, being Cleveland and all, but most of the world didn't see putting millions of pieces of trash all over the land and waterways as cool, even in 1986.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: As god is my witness, I thought balloons could fly.


Thread.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And the part about the search and rescue. I can't even wrap my head around the level of WTF those poor search and rescue people were thinking.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Balloons - The Postmarks - Yo Gabba Gabba!
Youtube iPOnLhTtZzs
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
AuralArgument:

Fark user imageView Full Size

This guy knows cool.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I really liked the commentary where he's like
"No one will dare to call us names anymore! We are not a mistake by a lake!

We'll forever be known as the city that released a bunch of balloons!

NOW THEY HAVE TO RESPECT US!"
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TFA gets into some detail about this different ways it was so bad:

The sight distracted motorists, causing numerous car accidents in the surrounding Cleveland area. Streets and waterways were clogged with the decorations. The Burke Lakefront Airport was forced to shut down for half-an-hour due to balloons on their runaways. A mass of balloons landed on a pasture in Medina County, Ohio, spooking some Arabian horses located on the property and resulting in equine injuries.

Still, the saddest effect took place on the water of Lake Erie. The day before the event, two men, Raymond Broderick and Bernard Sulzer, had gone out fishing. When they didn't return, their families reported the men as missing. Authorities began searching the lake on Sept. 27, discovering their abandoned boat that morning. The Coast Guard's attempts at finding the missing men became seriously impeded as balloons littered the lake.

"It's like trying to find a needle in a haystack," explained one of the authorities conducting the search. "You're looking for more or less a head or an orange life jacket, and here you have a couple hundred thousand orange balloons. It's just hard to decipher which is which."

The Coast Guard suspended its search on Sept. 29, with the two men's bodies washing ashore shortly thereafter. The wife of one of the fishermen would later sue the United Way of Cleveland and Balloonfest's organizers for $3.2 million, later settling out of court for an undisclosed amount.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Balloons should be phased out.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"What happens when the balloons fall back down to the ground? Won't that create an enormous cleanup effort to remove the balloons from rivers, etc?"

"SHUT UP LARRY YOU'RE NOT COMMITTED TO REVITALIZING CLEVELAND!"
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: "trying to rebrand Cleveland as cool."

I can understand this misunderstanding, being Cleveland and all, but most of the world didn't see putting millions of pieces of trash all over the land and waterways as cool, even in 1986.


In point of fact, mass balloon launches were very much a done thing in the mid-80s. People weren't nearly as environmentally-minded then as now.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"They're hitting the ground like sacks of wet cement!"

// bonus, helicopter sounds :-)

W.....................................​...............K......................​.............................R........​......................................​....P!
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

g.fro: Don't Troll Me Bro!: "trying to rebrand Cleveland as cool."

I can understand this misunderstanding, being Cleveland and all, but most of the world didn't see putting millions of pieces of trash all over the land and waterways as cool, even in 1986.

In point of fact, mass balloon launches were very much a done thing in the mid-80s. People weren't nearly as environmentally-minded then as now.


(also: we had more helium)
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Still a better idea than Balloon Boy
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Story of Balloonfest '86 | A Short Documentary | Fascinating Horror
Youtube cUWozvJ-Ic0
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Where did they expect them to land, the Allegheny national forest?  I'm sure the feds would have loved that.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.