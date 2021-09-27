 Skip to content
(CNN)   To help with DNA tagging police are asking for Laundrie's dirty   (cnn.com) divider line
sandbar67
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dirty Laundry by Don Henley [News Parody]
Youtube YHimia_Fxzs
 
groppet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well now that Dawg is on the case I am sure he is shaking in his boots.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That guy is nowhere near that swamp. His parents covered for him. Get the forensic accountants to have a look at their finances.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

groppet: Well now that Dawg is on the case I am sure he is shaking in his boots.


300lbs of white trash and 80's porn hot on his tail.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a farking waste, he could've killed himeself months or years ago and done everyone a huge favour.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

groppet: Well now that Dawg is on the case I am sure he is shaking in his boots.


This article is hilarious.  I'm guessing that Dog had someone write the article and a lazy and broke news station just reprinted it like a press release:  https://www.fox13news.com/n​ews/gabby-p​etito-homicide-for-dog-the-bounty-hunt​er-search-for-brian-laundrie-is-person​al

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Dog the Bounty Hunter arrived at Brian Laundrie's parents' home Saturday, knocked on the door and met silence - but he's already picked up a scent.
"The reason I went to Mr. [Christopher] Laundrie is I carry a reputation with me," he told Fox News Digital moments later. "The reputation is, 'He gives you a second chance. He's gonna get you, but he gives you a second chance.'"

The reality TV star and legendary bounty hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, is a father of 13 and lost a daughter around the same age as Gabby Petito in a car accident in 2006. He was already in Florida on a honeymoon with his wife Francie Chapman, he said, when people began reaching out to him to look into Laundrie's disappearance.

snip

Much of the information he's received points toward the Appalachian Trail - where Laundrie camped out before. So if he's not in the Carlton Reserve as many suspect, he may be up there.
"If there's anywhere out there that looks the hottest, that could be the area," he said.

The Appalachian Trail in late September is about the worst place to be.  It's packed right now as thru hikers are finishing to North Georgia.  You literally see hundreds of people a day on the AT.  "Dog" pulled this out of his ass.  It's the closest outdoorsy place he knows of.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The seat of his car should work.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That family should open a bank in the Cayman Islands. Money Laundrie Partners, Inc.
 
buntz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why are they even looking in this swamp??
Because his parents SAID he was there??

What if they said he was at WalMart?  Would they spend a week inside WalMart looking under the racks?

"We can't find him!"
"Well, his parents SAID he was here!"
"Oh, well in that case, keep looking, boys!!"
 
