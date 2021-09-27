 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Seven reasons why you should start to lift, bro   (npr.org) divider line
44
    More: Obvious, Weight training, sure weight training, Body fat percentage, Adipose tissue, Muscle, weight training, trainer Blanton Brown-Rowan laughs, better use of limited time  
•       •       •

1696 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MYTH: Weight lifting will make you Arnold-Schwarzenegger-huge!

This is a myth of weight lifting? That you'll do a few workouts and wake up one morning to suddenly find yourself with muscles the size of an international weight lifting champion? Like getting even anywhere in the vicinity of that ballpark doesn't take years and years of dedicated work and commitment toward a very specific goal?
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've tried to get started with various programs, but I just find the repetitive motions boring.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at 30, I was like, I ought to work out.
At 40 I was like, if I start now, I'll be buff by 50.
At 50, I was like, I should really get that bod I want.
At 60, I finally caved in and started working out.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's never too late to start and you're never too far gone to improve yourself.
 
croesius [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Room for all in the swoletariat.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It makes you way too alpha for Covid, bro.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: MYTH: Weight lifting will make you Arnold-Schwarzenegger-huge!

This is a myth of weight lifting? That you'll do a few workouts and wake up one morning to suddenly find yourself with muscles the size of an international weight lifting champion? Like getting even anywhere in the vicinity of that ballpark doesn't take years and years of dedicated work and commitment toward a very specific goal?


I sneezed right near the dumbell rack at a Dicks Sporting Goods and woke up looking like Lou Ferrigno.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot of the problems I have seen are people trying to lift too much way too soon and end up hurting themselves.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fuzzybacchus: Pocket Ninja: MYTH: Weight lifting will make you Arnold-Schwarzenegger-huge!

This is a myth of weight lifting? That you'll do a few workouts and wake up one morning to suddenly find yourself with muscles the size of an international weight lifting champion? Like getting even anywhere in the vicinity of that ballpark doesn't take years and years of dedicated work and commitment toward a very specific goal?

I sneezed right near the dumbell rack at a Dicks Sporting Goods and woke up looking like Lou Ferrigno.


Just don't sneeze while squatting. Your butthole may fall out.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just do some push-ups, every day. When you're watching tv and there's a commercial break, use it to do push-ups. You'll be surprised how many you start to tally up
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: I've tried to get started with various programs, but I just find the repetitive motions boring.


It's boring and I ended up with tennis elbow :(
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not on Chocolate Milk Day, dude.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Akuinnen: Galileo's Daughter: I've tried to get started with various programs, but I just find the repetitive motions boring.

It's boring and I ended up with tennis elbow :(


Have you tried switching hands bro?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really let myself go in my 30's but I'm back at it, and I feel so much better.

Just not sold on squats. I don't want to wreck my knees.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to do something. A year and a half of not going anywhere or doing anything has caused some major deconditioning. I have found some stuff on the Oculus that will make you sweat and is pretty interesting. If you are looking for an excuse to get a VR headset, they work out pretty well for exercise.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most people don't lift property.
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just do enough so that you can continue to do everyday real-life things with relative ease.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: fuzzybacchus: Pocket Ninja: MYTH: Weight lifting will make you Arnold-Schwarzenegger-huge!

This is a myth of weight lifting? That you'll do a few workouts and wake up one morning to suddenly find yourself with muscles the size of an international weight lifting champion? Like getting even anywhere in the vicinity of that ballpark doesn't take years and years of dedicated work and commitment toward a very specific goal?

I sneezed right near the dumbell rack at a Dicks Sporting Goods and woke up looking like Lou Ferrigno.

Just don't sneeze while squatting. Your butthole may fall out.


like i said, "Lou Ferrigno".
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm lifting right now in my home gym. We turned our cellar into a gym in Jan 2020 - elliptical for the wife (I run outside), adjustable dumbbells, weight bench, airex Hercules gym mat for stretching/yoga/calisthenics, and a few other random things. I started lifting Jan 8 2020 and track my progress in a spreadsheet and I'm almost to 2x my starting weight in most of my exercises and my goal is to hit 2x by Jan 8 2022.

If you can't get weights at home take a look at a good mat like the airex Hercules and a stretching strap. The muscles from lifting are nice but I think the stretching and yoga have had the most positive impact in my life.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: fuzzybacchus: Pocket Ninja: MYTH: Weight lifting will make you Arnold-Schwarzenegger-huge!

This is a myth of weight lifting? That you'll do a few workouts and wake up one morning to suddenly find yourself with muscles the size of an international weight lifting champion? Like getting even anywhere in the vicinity of that ballpark doesn't take years and years of dedicated work and commitment toward a very specific goal?

I sneezed right near the dumbell rack at a Dicks Sporting Goods and woke up looking like Lou Ferrigno.

Just don't sneeze while squatting. Your butthole may fall out.


that's why serious lifters use a squat plug.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: MYTH: Weight lifting will make you Arnold-Schwarzenegger-huge!

This is a myth of weight lifting? That you'll do a few workouts and wake up one morning to suddenly find yourself with muscles the size of an international weight lifting champion? Like getting even anywhere in the vicinity of that ballpark doesn't take years and years of dedicated work and commitment toward a very specific goal?


You forgot to add "and steroids"
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: MYTH: Weight lifting will make you Arnold-Schwarzenegger-huge!

This is a myth of weight lifting? That you'll do a few workouts and wake up one morning to suddenly find yourself with muscles the size of an international weight lifting champion?


I've actually heard this more from women who won't use weights because they're afraid they'll end up like looking like Arnold after week one.

CSB
At the gym, standing next to a trainer I knew and her new client, talking her hesitancy to use weights.  She was about 5'4" / 120 lbs, I was 6'2", 260 lbs.  I chimed in how weight lifting was so beneficial me:

"Before I started lifting weights, I was about your size.  And a woman."

The trainer punched me.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Just do some push-ups, every day. When you're watching tv and there's a commercial break, use it to do push-ups. You'll be surprised how many you start to tally up


one is a tally, tight?

How about 4/5ths?
 
chawco
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When I open that site, I had time to read the words reasons you should start lifting, then an ad popped up, I didn't notice the ad but I definitely picked the choice maybe later

That pretty much sums it up, didn't need to read any more
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Not on Chocolate Milk Day, dude.


But...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

starsrift: I really let myself go in my 30's but I'm back at it, and I feel so much better.

Just not sold on squats. I don't want to wreck my knees.


You don't know squats.
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

comrade: I'm lifting right now in my home gym. We turned our cellar into a gym in Jan 2020 - elliptical for the wife (I run outside), adjustable dumbbells, weight bench, airex Hercules gym mat for stretching/yoga/calisthenics, and a few other random things. I started lifting Jan 8 2020 and track my progress in a spreadsheet and I'm almost to 2x my starting weight in most of my exercises and my goal is to hit 2x by Jan 8 2022.

If you can't get weights at home take a look at a good mat like the airex Hercules and a stretching strap. The muscles from lifting are nice but I think the stretching and yoga have had the most positive impact in my life.


I didn't get into the stretching until far later. The yoga type stuff has changed my life.

I recover faster, my mobility is better than it has ever been in my life I have far less random aches and pains, it's easier to do everything. I'd recommend anyone doing the get big routine to do yoga as well. You'll be so much happier in the long run.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: MYTH: Weight lifting will make you Arnold-Schwarzenegger-huge!

This is a myth of weight lifting? That you'll do a few workouts and wake up one morning to suddenly find yourself with muscles the size of an international weight lifting champion? Like getting even anywhere in the vicinity of that ballpark doesn't take years and years of dedicated work and commitment toward a very specific goal?


Of course just anecdotal, but I have heard from some women that they prefer to do cardio/lighter workouts to avoid looking "bulky".

Getting some type of definition in the arms/shoulders area often will lead to, "looking like a man".
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I haven't had a gym membership since the pandemic started, but I've been making do with running, body-weight exercises, and yard work. I do need to install a pull-up bar around here somewhere, though.

/ The gym at my university is nice, they require vaccination, and I'd like to start again, but I'm waiting for the current COVID wave to die down
// Yeah, that's it
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Weights have done wonders for me, even in my 60s.  Combined with 4-5 miles of walking a day, slashing carbs and boosting protein, I dropped 100 lbs.  I used a couple of trainers to help too, very worth while.  I also  had some other health drivers for the motivation.  See my profile picture for what I looked like earlier this year.

Beyond just improving my health in a all aspects, I put me in much better shape to fight any adverse physical issues that could along.  Things like my cancer returning, and my chemo drug turning on me and putting me in the hospital for two weeks.  It completely wiped me out, and I could barely stand.  Further, I dropped 60 pounds in 26 days.  Bye bye muscles, but at least I had them and above level strength going into it.  It's quite possible I wouldn't have survived that without being is such good shape going into it.

I've got about 35 pounds back, and getting strong enough to use hand weights and walk more than a mile for exercise.  I'll get those muscles back.

Most people fight back against health problems, but fighting forward, before the bad stuff hits can be lifesaving.  Trust me on that.
 
trialpha
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is reason #1 because your days aren't miserable enough?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chawco: Pocket Ninja: MYTH: Weight lifting will make you Arnold-Schwarzenegger-huge!

This is a myth of weight lifting? That you'll do a few workouts and wake up one morning to suddenly find yourself with muscles the size of an international weight lifting champion? Like getting even anywhere in the vicinity of that ballpark doesn't take years and years of dedicated work and commitment toward a very specific goal?

You forgot to add "and steroids"


No shiat. Nothing like having a consistent workout regime for years, able to hit the 1000# club, but peaking out, then watch some farking Low T clinic/HGH junky blow up like a farking balloon while unable to do the traditional lifts properly.

Just play on your phone. Sit in the squat rack and do curls/ pushups for whatever reason/ then preen some more. 

If I can outbench you but your muscles are popping out like they're balloon animals, we all know what's up.

assholes.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

starsrift: I really let myself go in my 30's but I'm back at it, and I feel so much better.

Just not sold on squats. I don't want to wreck my knees.


I had patellar tendonitis starting when I was 13 so I had the same concern. My knees got quite a bit better after I started squatting. You're more likely to hurt your back than your knees so form is hugely important!
 
BetterMetalSnake
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Started up again after decades of neglecting my body. I haven't lost a damned pound, but after 4 months my body shape has shifted and I look better. Like, I've begun to get eye contact from women again with is a feat for a middle-aged brown guy in Yeehaw Texas.

A lot of my aches and pains are gone and I do a lot less old man grunting when I sit down and stuff like that. A part of me is sick that I spent that long as a fat ass, but I also recognize that I wasn't ready then and I am ready now.

So, do what you want and when you are ready for it. Heavy lifting is for me at this point in my life. Do what is right for you.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I do, since I want to get so big and strong.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: MYTH: Weight lifting will make you Arnold-Schwarzenegger-huge!

This is a myth of weight lifting? That you'll do a few workouts and wake up one morning to suddenly find yourself with muscles the size of an international weight lifting champion? Like getting even anywhere in the vicinity of that ballpark doesn't take years and years of dedicated work and commitment toward a very specific goal?


Well, it is a myth, somewhat. My wife lifts daily, and has been for years. She often hears other women talking about how they don't want to lift weights because it will make them "bulky." It's nonsense for the very reasons you suggest but that reasoning persists.
 
BiblioTech [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: at 30, I was like, I ought to work out.
At 40 I was like, if I start now, I'll be buff by 50.
At 50, I was like, I should really get that bod I want.
At 60, I finally caved in and started working out.


tmyk: It's never too late to start and you're never too far gone to improve yourself.


I didn't start lifting until I was 55 and obese.  I had dropped about 40 pounds when I discovered a lump that turned out to be breast cancer. Never would have found it without weight loss. Kept on losing and working out. Ended up on stage (masters physique) just to prove to myself I could do it, Another year later did it again because I figured I'd laid out the money for the suit so might as well. Don't need to do that to my body anymore but I love lifting and it helps counteract the bone loss side effect of the cancer meds. Yeah, I've got muscles and proud of them. Don't care if anyone thinks that makes me look like a man. Bad ass 63 now and hitting the gym for back and abs today. Never too late to start.

"I just use my muscles as a conversation piece, like someone walking a cheetah down 42nd Street." - Arnold Schwarzenegger
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The best reason of all to lift is that even a small amount of lifting makes men 1000% more attractive. And regular, heavy lifting basically drops all panties in the vicinity immediately.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I moved my home office next to my exercise equipment and now I do a set of bench presses and crunches while in boring meetings.  My observations after 2 months:

1. My shirts fits me differently. It hangs off my chest instead of clinging to my belly.
2. My ab muscle tone is great. I don't have a six pack but I can flex and hold them into a 6 pack while walking normally, without cramping after I'm done.
3. My posture has improved! This was a surprise because I stretch alot, but hands down my posture has improved. I walk taller without effort or back pain.
4. It's great for making you think. Work out while people yap and you might have an out of the box idea. Perhaps it's because of the increased blood flow, heart rate that affects your mindset.
5. It's GREAT for motivation. Lift something heavy a few times and feel that little squirt of adrenaline and you will find you are much more productive and happy later in the day. You don't have to workout for 30 mins. Go and hit the bench and lift something at 70% of your max 5 to 10 times, enough times for you to really try for that last one, and your mood INSTANTLY improves for a few hours.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: comrade: I'm lifting right now in my home gym. We turned our cellar into a gym in Jan 2020 - elliptical for the wife (I run outside), adjustable dumbbells, weight bench, airex Hercules gym mat for stretching/yoga/calisthenics, and a few other random things. I started lifting Jan 8 2020 and track my progress in a spreadsheet and I'm almost to 2x my starting weight in most of my exercises and my goal is to hit 2x by Jan 8 2022.

If you can't get weights at home take a look at a good mat like the airex Hercules and a stretching strap. The muscles from lifting are nice but I think the stretching and yoga have had the most positive impact in my life.

I didn't get into the stretching until far later. The yoga type stuff has changed my life.

I recover faster, my mobility is better than it has ever been in my life I have far less random aches and pains, it's easier to do everything. I'd recommend anyone doing the get big routine to do yoga as well. You'll be so much happier in the long run.


I'm 40, 6'3", 260, I love my weight lifting but I know I cant do it as much as I want or I will be cartoonish. What changed my life is Mari Windsor Pilates. All the stretching and little muscle work is the perfect compliment to...life...

I've got the whole DVD series from TPB, though I have them mostly muscle memorized now. Still not able to power through all of it but I've done it for a decade now. That decade has been the best health I have ever had since being able to vote.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Groupon boob job: Pocket Ninja: MYTH: Weight lifting will make you Arnold-Schwarzenegger-huge!

This is a myth of weight lifting? That you'll do a few workouts and wake up one morning to suddenly find yourself with muscles the size of an international weight lifting champion? Like getting even anywhere in the vicinity of that ballpark doesn't take years and years of dedicated work and commitment toward a very specific goal?

Well, it is a myth, somewhat. My wife lifts daily, and has been for years. She often hears other women talking about how they don't want to lift weights because it will make them "bulky." It's nonsense for the very reasons you suggest but that reasoning persists.


I love that myth...one of those rare things were I guess a little effort takes you long way.  Get some weights, get huge.

"Yeah, I don't run...I'm afraid that become an Olympic sprinter."

"Yeah, women shouldn't play basketball, do you want a wife that can dunk?"

"I don't cook, I'm afraid that I'll get a Michelin star."
 
Boudyro
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Galileo's Daughter: I've tried to get started with various programs, but I just find the repetitive motions boring.


Anything is good, but lifting heavy is best. Because you don't lift light weights over and over again. You lift heavy (for you) weights over short periods.

I started with Stronglifts 5x5: https://stronglifts.com/5x5/ and I highly recommend every beginner start there.

That's about an hour a day three days a week. For squats I started from assisted bodyweight, aka holding on to the rack. Then to holding a plate/dumbell, to just a bar (45lbs), and am about to go squat 265, bench 225, and bent over row 190. Those aren't especially impressive numbers to real lifters, but they are a massive improvement over where I was the day I decided I had to get serious about it. I weighed 335, the room would spin if I got up too fast, and I was getting winded just putting on my shoes.

I'm down to 327 since I started in April, which feels bad until I remember I've probably added somewhere between 13-26 lbs of muscle in that time. I've also got much better vigor. Mowing the lawn has gone from a six hour ordeal with multiple breaks for rest to knocking out the mowing and edging in a little more than two hours of straight work.

I've always lifted some then stopped and came back to it and I had a physically demanding job in my youth so my numbers aren't the results a true beginner will have.  But how much you're moving isn't nearly as important as the fact your moving something and that you're working on moving more than before.
 
thehobbes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: I moved my home office next to my exercise equipment and now I do a set of bench presses and crunches while in boring meetings.  My observations after 2 months:

1. My shirts fits me differently. It hangs off my chest instead of clinging to my belly.
2. My ab muscle tone is great. I don't have a six pack but I can flex and hold them into a 6 pack while walking normally, without cramping after I'm done.
3. My posture has improved! This was a surprise because I stretch alot, but hands down my posture has improved. I walk taller without effort or back pain.
4. It's great for making you think. Work out while people yap and you might have an out of the box idea. Perhaps it's because of the increased blood flow, heart rate that affects your mindset.
5. It's GREAT for motivation. Lift something heavy a few times and feel that little squirt of adrenaline and you will find you are much more productive and happy later in the day. You don't have to workout for 30 mins. Go and hit the bench and lift something at 70% of your max 5 to 10 times, enough times for you to really try for that last one, and your mood INSTANTLY improves for a few hours.


Are you a freaking alien? Maybe I'm weird, I lift out of habit, not necessarily because I enjoy it.  I don't get those bumps off weights anymore. 

TelemonianAjax: I'm 40, 6'3", 260, I love my weight lifting but I know I cant do it as much as I want or I will be cartoonish. What changed my life is Mari Windsor Pilates. All the stretching and little muscle work is the perfect compliment to...life...


I've got to put cardio back in the mix for that reason. 30 minutes of bike/stairs. Running messes with my knees anymore more than squats.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.