(CNN)   German Social Democratic Party wins election, the Sudentenland develops a nervous twitch   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The fact is that democrats outnumber republicans in the united states too...by a sizable margin.  They just don't vote.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is great news for progressives.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: The fact is that democrats outnumber republicans in the united states too...by a sizable margin.  They just don't vote.


You aren't going to get much enthusiasm for voting when you choices are basically two Republicans.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did not not see that coming.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MBooda: Did not not see that coming.


At least we don't have to worry about Kyle, I just hope he doesn't get lost again.
 
