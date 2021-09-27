 Skip to content
(ABC11 North Carolina)   Survivor of Montana Amtrak wreck that killed 3, injured 50 makes Doctorate level Philosophy arguments for & against trainwrecks   (abc11.com) divider line
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What in the world are you blathering about, subby?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I detect some Survivor Bias. Let's hear the opinion of those who died.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The train had about 146 passengers and 13 crew members onboard. The train had two locomotives and 10 cars, eight of which derailed, he said.

Talk about burying the lede.  146 passengers?  On Amtrak?  I blame Joe Biden.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I blame pennies on the track.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Smells like equipment failure.  That is long, straight track, and PTC would have stopped an over speed / curve derail.

BNSF owns that track, so I'm going with "something broke on one of the trailing cars" as my guess for cause.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, frankly, Me? I'm against train wrecks.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The train had about 146 passengers and 13 crew members onboard. The train had two locomotives and 10 cars, eight of which derailed, he said.

Talk about burying the lede.  146 passengers?  On Amtrak?  I blame Joe Biden.


Well, he ahs to move the illegal aliens around the country somehow.  There aren't enough buses/bus drivers to go around.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The train had about 146 passengers and 13 crew members onboard. The train had two locomotives and 10 cars, eight of which derailed, he said.

Talk about burying the lede.  146 passengers?  On Amtrak?  I blame Joe Biden.


This line is for retired people who want to want to do the motorhome tour thing, but are smart enough to realize that means owning and driving a motorhome.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm originally from Shelby, MT, which is about an hour from the wreck. This isn't exactly CSI Great Falls, but local buzz is that BNSF is going to get absolutely destroyed a slap on the wrist for not maintaining the integrity of the tracks.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Back around 1984 one of the guys I shared a big house with in Philadelphia, Scott Samuels, was playing his beater acoustic guitar on the Amtrak from Philly to Washington, I think. He was an entertainer, professionally, and the son of Jerry Samuels, a name some of you may recognize.

The guitar was originally a very expensive Martin, but had been damaged years before, which put it in his price range, and he used it when traveling.

At some point in the trip, the train derailed and many people were hurt. Scott escaped unscathed. Amtrak officials were checking with everyone to see if they were ok, and when they asked Scott if he was ok he silently showed them the big hole in the front of his Martin. They asked what kind of guitar it was and he was surprised to get a very large check about a month later.

He continued playing the broken one for years after, as far as I know.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Harry Freakstorm: The train had about 146 passengers and 13 crew members onboard. The train had two locomotives and 10 cars, eight of which derailed, he said.

Talk about burying the lede.  146 passengers?  On Amtrak?  I blame Joe Biden.

This line is for retired people who want to want to do the motorhome tour thing, but are smart enough to realize that means owning and driving a motorhome.


Travelling by rail can be quite enjoyable, especially if you have a sleeper car.
 
NEDM
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The train had about 146 passengers and 13 crew members onboard. The train had two locomotives and 10 cars, eight of which derailed, he said.

Talk about burying the lede.  146 passengers?  On Amtrak?  I blame Joe Biden.


This was the Empire Builder.  It's been Amtrak's most popular long-distance run ever since they formed.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I'm originally from Shelby, MT, which is about an hour from the wreck. This isn't exactly CSI Great Falls, but local buzz is that BNSF is going to get absolutely destroyed a slap on the wrist for not maintaining the integrity of the tracks.


People died.  There's not going to be a wrongful death lawsuit, or at least an attempt, in there somewhere?
 
BenSaw2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aaronx: Back around 1984 one of the guys I shared a big house with in Philadelphia, Scott Samuels, was playing his beater acoustic guitar on the Amtrak from Philly to Washington, I think. He was an entertainer, professionally, and the son of Jerry Samuels, a name some of you may recognize.

The guitar was originally a very expensive Martin, but had been damaged years before, which put it in his price range, and he used it when traveling.

At some point in the trip, the train derailed and many people were hurt. Scott escaped unscathed. Amtrak officials were checking with everyone to see if they were ok, and when they asked Scott if he was ok he silently showed them the big hole in the front of his Martin. They asked what kind of guitar it was and he was surprised to get a very large check about a month later.

He continued playing the broken one for years after, as far as I know.


"Yeah, I'm fine, but there's a BIG GODDAMN HOLE in my guitar!!!

/   L to the OL's
//  LOL's ?
/// threes
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Tinfoil-hat twitter has pointed out the possibility of it being intentional, like https://www.npr.org/2015/04/12/3​991599​65/20-years-later-sabotage-of-amtraks-​sunset-limited-still-a-mystery
 
Mindlock
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Well, frankly, Me? I'm against train wrecks.


Please, you anti-train wreck people make me sick.  You need the occasional train wreck to help keep people on their toes. If you don't, railway workers will get lazy and complacent.  Train wrecks also help provide passengers a valuable sense of just how fleeting life is.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I'm originally from Shelby, MT, which is about an hour from the wreck. This isn't exactly CSI Great Falls, but local buzz is that BNSF is going to get absolutely destroyed a slap on the wrist for not maintaining the integrity of the tracks.


BNSF runs freight on that track and it is in their financial interest to ensure it is inspected and in a state of good repair.    Unexpectedly stopping a freight train is expensive.   Unexpectedly stopping a freight train due to derailment is ridiculously expensive.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

aaronx: Amtrak officials were checking with everyone to see if they were ok, and when they asked Scott if he was ok he silently showed them the big hole in the front of his Martin. They asked what kind of guitar it was and he was surprised to get a very large check about a month later.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size



c.tenor.comView Full Size


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Tarl3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
/CSB

About 35 or so years ago, on two separate occassions I took that route with my grandparents to visit my uncle who was working in LA at the time.  We took that route from Wolf Point, MT to Portland, then took the train down the coast.  Super fun trips, especially for a kid who grew up in a ridiculously small town in eastern MT...
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: "Yeah, I'm fine, but there's a BIG GODDAMN HOLE in my guitar!!!


Oh, no. The sound is going to escape from his acoustic guitar! Can the EPA control those emissions?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: BenSaw2: "Yeah, I'm fine, but there's a BIG GODDAMN HOLE in my guitar!!!

Oh, no. The sound is going to escape from his acoustic guitar! Can the EPA control those emissions?


Motorcyclists and guitarists share this in common.  After a serious accident, the first thing out of their mouth is "How is my bike/guitar?"

/ Does both.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm so glad I didn't see this until I got back from my vacation, I might have thought twice about taking a train. But I'm not about to get on an airplane these days, shiat's crazy out there.

I sprung for the Amtrak roomette, and oh god it was worth every penny. It's a tiny room, but it's perfect for one person. There's also a toilet and sink right there, meals are included, and the seats convert into a bed for sleeping. I got in and didn't have to leave until I got where I was going. I thought I'd be bored, but I had books and my laptop, and I enjoyed just sitting and watching the scenery going by. If you've got the time and money, I highly recommend it.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Tinfoil-hat twitter has pointed out the possibility of it being intentional, like https://www.npr.org/2015/04/12/39​9159965/20-years-later-sabotage-of-amt​raks-sunset-limited-still-a-mystery


Yeah, straight track, nothing to hit, clear weather.  It's either equipment malfunction or sabotage, methinks.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Ivo Shandor: Tinfoil-hat twitter has pointed out the possibility of it being intentional, like https://www.npr.org/2015/04/12/39​9159965/20-years-later-sabotage-of-amt​raks-sunset-limited-still-a-mystery

Yeah, straight track, nothing to hit, clear weather.  It's either equipment malfunction or sabotage, methinks.


I have this argument within PTC circles a lot when they start crying about cyber-security on information that by design, is supposed to be available to any passing train and is already carrying a digital signature.

"If I wanted to stop trains, I could do more damage with $40 for a Home Depot sledge hammer and screw jack than I ever could by hacking into this system and faking up an authority."

And I'm not wrong.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
was rhis man onboard:
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

wanted for questioning:
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've taken that line several times, Minneapolis to Spokane or Seattle and back. Also the other way, to Chicago.

I'll travel Amtrak if there's an option and I have the time.  Takes longer than flying, but so much more comfortable.  Wish there were better N-S routes in the Midwest.  Fort Worth to Minneapolis would be nice.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Geotpf: Ivo Shandor: Tinfoil-hat twitter has pointed out the possibility of it being intentional, like https://www.npr.org/2015/04/12/39​9159965/20-years-later-sabotage-of-amt​raks-sunset-limited-still-a-mystery

Yeah, straight track, nothing to hit, clear weather.  It's either equipment malfunction or sabotage, methinks.

I have this argument within PTC circles a lot when they start crying about cyber-security on information that by design, is supposed to be available to any passing train and is already carrying a digital signature.

"If I wanted to stop trains, I could do more damage with $40 for a Home Depot sledge hammer and screw jack than I ever could by hacking into this system and faking up an authority."

And I'm not wrong.


Not to mention home depot at least used to sell a demo hammer with a bottle cap opener.

Get your exercise in. Sabotage the infrastructure and pop open your beer in one swoop!
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I'm so glad I didn't see this until I got back from my vacation, I might have thought twice about taking a train. But I'm not about to get on an airplane these days, shiat's crazy out there.


15 people per car means there's a bit of elbow room there.
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

taliesinwi: The Pope of Manwich Village: I'm originally from Shelby, MT, which is about an hour from the wreck. This isn't exactly CSI Great Falls, but local buzz is that BNSF is going to get absolutely destroyed a slap on the wrist for not maintaining the integrity of the tracks.

People died.  There's not going to be a wrongful death lawsuit, or at least an attempt, in there somewhere?


I think as part of the agreement between Amtrak and the lines they rent, in general, Amtrak assumes ALL liability from a derailment, regardless of who/what was actually at fault.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: What in the world are you blathering about, subby?


I assume this quote:

"My first thought was that we were derailing because, to be honest, I have anxiety and I had heard stories about trains derailing," said Vandervest, who is from Minneapolis. "My second thought was that's crazy. We wouldn't be derailing. Like, that doesn't happen."
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Tinfoil-hat twitter has pointed out the possibility of it being intentional, like https://www.npr.org/2015/04/12/39​9159965/20-years-later-sabotage-of-amt​raks-sunset-limited-still-a-mystery


could have been this guy:
moriareviews.comView Full Size
 
