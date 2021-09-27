 Skip to content
(CNN)   6.2 Earthquake off Crete. Captain of the S.S. Poseidon checking the radar scope   (cnn.com) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no stopping the cretins from hopping.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: There's no stopping the cretins from hopping.


X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poseidon:  Sorry.  Made a run to Taco Bell last night and today, it's more runs.  Protip:  Don't go in the water.  Brown icebergs sighted!
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All you need is a pretty wife.
I think perhaps I've been a bachelor too long.
Sure, you're too busy taking all those pills."
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: There's no stopping the cretins from hopping.


That's what you'd expect a lesbian to say.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: The Googles Do Nothing: There's no stopping the cretins from hopping.

That's what you'd expect a lesbian to say.


I'd expect them to say they'd want to go for a whirl with a pretty girl.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we really trust this news? All Cretans are liars, after all.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Can we really trust this news? All Cretans are liars, after all.


I don't know. It's all Greek to me.
 
