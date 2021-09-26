 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Remove Covid-19 and it is still a valid headline   (cnn.com) divider line
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you just lie, everything will work itself out.
 
acouvis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said it before and I'll say it again: those covid checks sent out last year... anyone who refuses to get vaccinated should be required to pay them back.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What Justice and West Virginia are teaching us is that politics is trumping public health, even when things are truly dire.

Oooh, good one. I see what you did.
/really i see it.
 
daffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's just today's disaster.
 
falkone32 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: If you just lie, everything will work itself out.


And when it doesn't, you can just lie about that too. It's a win/win.
 
Diminished First
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not that many West Virginians will be reading this piece from the known subversive and socialist rag CNN, but it would help to at least refer to W.V. as the "Mountain State" not the "Mountaineer State."
 
