(Yahoo)   A Black Google employee said he was 'escorted' off the campus by security because they didn't 'believe' he worked there. If only they had some sort of Internet search engine to--oh, wait   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Awkward, Employment, Security guard, Black Google employee, Security, Angel Onuoha, Google's campus, stronger sense, Mountain View, California  
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Like what?  Lycos?  InfoSeek?  Mindspring?
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

HighOnCraic: Like what?  Lycos?  InfoSeek?  Mindspring?


Please. With Altavista's acquisition of Excite, I think we all know who's going to be top dog on the information superhighway from now on.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Etchy333: HighOnCraic: Like what?  Lycos?  InfoSeek?  Mindspring?

Please. With Altavista's acquisition of Excite, I think we all know who's going to be top dog on the information superhighway from now on.


Yeah.

DuckDuckGoGo.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Etchy333: HighOnCraic: Like what?  Lycos?  InfoSeek?  Mindspring?

Please. With Altavista's acquisition of Excite, I think we all know who's going to be top dog on the information superhighway from now on.

Yeah.

DuckDuckGoGo.


You guys forgot netscape.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another 3 years, and it might graduate college.
 
RocketRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask Jeeves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like you ran into trouble with racist farks!  How can I help?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why are people such dicks for no reason? There's a good reason some racist douche has seen this guy riding his bike many times and one day decided to call security. For what? I'll bet it wasn't over any real concern for the company or coworkers.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've been assured by the US Supreme Court racism doesn't exist.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Google ID card?

All the company have them now.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
James Damore must be happy that Google has instated those conservative right-wing policies he wanted.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Google is caught being old fashioned.

Texas has moved the goal post so that everyone is now a Jim Crow target for vigilante Karens whether it be keeping track of a woman's periods for profit or standing guard at the polling booth so that "their kind" can't possibly be allowed to vote.

Just did a Google search on "things that require vigilantes" and got 4,160,000 results in less than a second.  There's a lot of work for the company to do to attain 21 century standing.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Or he was a newer hire based on the article saying he was a recent graduate and his badge didn't check out so security did their job.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Riding my bike around Google's campus and somebody called security on me because they didn't believe I was an employee,"

"And that was after holding me up for 30 minutes, causing me to miss my bus ride home,"


Fortunately he had a bike handy
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A lot of the high end security companies, the ones that employ veterans and ex cops, and are basically the domestic arm of merc companies, have strong ties to white supremacist groups.  Same with merc groups.  That is not say that all private contractors are white supremacists, it's just that both the KKK, the militia movement, and private security companies tend to recruit from the same shallow waters.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Riding my bike around Google's campus and somebody called security on me because they didn't believe I was an employee," Onuoha said in the viral tweet posted on September 20. "Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge."
Two days later, Onuoha tweeted that security "ended up taking my ID badge away from me later that day, and I was told to call security if I had a problem with it."

So he called security?
Called his manager who called his manager who called their 9th level manager who called security and threatened each and everyone of them with their jerbs.  Security hauled ass over to the guy's cubicle with his ID and a load of apologies.   Guy no longer has to flash his ID when going through the gate.  Every guard knows his as "that guy who can get you fired."
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They probably just forgot.
cdn.searchenginejournal.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: A lot of the high end security companies, the ones that employ veterans and ex cops, and are basically the domestic arm of merc companies, have strong ties to white supremacist groups.  Same with merc groups.  That is not say that all private contractors are white supremacists, it's just that both the KKK, the militia movement, and private security companies tend to recruit from the same shallow waters.


Bored security guy
"Black guy" "riding around" the campus (you know, from the building he works in to the bus stop)
Security Guard has a report to report
Pulled his ID

When I gave my two weeks notice at the airplane factory, they turned off my ID and issues a BOLO (Be On the Look Out.  The next morning, I went through the gate (guard looked at my ID) but the HID (swipe panel) wouldn't let me in to the building.  I went over to badging.  A guy there I worked with explained what the assh*** manager did and I gave him my ID and enjoyed 2 weeks paid vacay.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Black Google is a bit of a niche search engine, don't you think?
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: "Riding my bike around Google's campus and somebody called security on me because they didn't believe I was an employee," Onuoha said in the viral tweet posted on September 20. "Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge."
Two days later, Onuoha tweeted that security "ended up taking my ID badge away from me later that day, and I was told to call security if I had a problem with it."

So he called security?


What?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Onuoha, who is an associate product manager at the company and a recent Harvard University graduate tweeted that he was stopped by security staff who didn't believe he worked for the company

bobcesca.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Or he was a newer hire based on the article saying he was a recent graduate and his badge didn't check out so security did their job.


Fark user image

Should have used Metacrawler.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"We learned that the employee was having issues with his badge due to an administrative error and contacted the reception team for help," the spokesperson told Forbes."After they were unable to resolve the issue, the security team was called to look into and help resolve the issue."

Sounds like there is more to the story than just riding his bike around and getting hauled off for it. That doesn't excuse detaining him, though. They aren't cops. They should have let him go home and just banned him from the campus while they resolved the ID issue (possibly by just contacting his manager. That might take several seconds and that's a lot of work).

The best part is they will probably learn the wrong lessons from this. Now if you want to engage in corporate espionage, hire a black guy to do it. Google security will be hesitant to check a fake ID after this incident. Time is short to act. I bet these creatures of habit that have the memory of goldfish.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Harry Freakstorm: "Riding my bike around Google's campus and somebody called security on me because they didn't believe I was an employee," Onuoha said in the viral tweet posted on September 20. "Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge."
Two days later, Onuoha tweeted that security "ended up taking my ID badge away from me later that day, and I was told to call security if I had a problem with it."

So he called security?

What?


Google's story and the guys story don't match up. Google says he contacted security about badge issues. I don't know where the bike riding incident fits in to all this.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Or he was a newer hire based on the article saying he was a recent graduate and his badge didn't check out so security did their job.


You think Google, that Google, the nearly two trillion dollar market cap Google has a broken security system.  Sure, it's possible, but not the first, second, or third thing that comes to my mind.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
For anyone else wondering why his ID didn't stop them:

"Riding my bike around Google's campus and somebody called security on me because they didn't believe I was an employee," Onuoha said in the viral tweet posted on September 20. "Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge."
Two days later, Onuoha tweeted that security "ended up taking my ID badge away from me later that day, and I was told to call security if I had a problem with it."

Then the rest is Google saying they're "taking it very seriously" and also trying to spin it as an ID badge issue.
 
A'isha P.
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: SimonElectric: Harry Freakstorm: "Riding my bike around Google's campus and somebody called security on me because they didn't believe I was an employee," Onuoha said in the viral tweet posted on September 20. "Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge."
Two days later, Onuoha tweeted that security "ended up taking my ID badge away from me later that day, and I was told to call security if I had a problem with it."

So he called security?

What?

Google's story and the guys story don't match up. Google says he contacted security about badge issues. I don't know where the bike riding incident fits in to all this.


Google didn't say he called security.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: "Riding my bike around Google's campus and somebody called security on me because they didn't believe I was an employee,"

"And that was after holding me up for 30 minutes, causing me to miss my bus ride home,"


Fortunately he had a bike handy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
millsapian87
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
White  boy here.  Not to minimize this man's experience, but I work in a highly-secured environment, which I'm sure Google is also.  We are required to have our ID badges with us at all times, even when exercising on site.  If we are caught without our badges, we will be immediately escorted to the entrance gate, our supervisor will be notified, and a notation made in our employee jacket.  Additional violations incur increasing penalties, up to and including termination.  So while it's possible there's some racism involved here, this can easily happen to the melanin-challenged too.  Security drones are dicks to everybody.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: A lot of the high end security companies, the ones that employ veterans and ex cops, and are basically the domestic arm of merc companies, have strong ties to white supremacist groups.  Same with merc groups.  That is not say that all private contractors are white supremacists, it's just that both the KKK, the militia movement, and private security companies tend to recruit from the same shallow waters.


Look, it's hard work to go out, find the right ground with a clean source to drill a new well just to fill a leaky pool. Far easier to just get the water from that murky pond over there and do your mediocreist to get the most visible scum out of the bucket.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: "We learned that the employee was having issues with his badge due to an administrative error and contacted the reception team for help," the spokesperson told Forbes."After they were unable to resolve the issue, the security team was called to look into and help resolve the issue."

Sounds like there is more to the story than just riding his bike around and getting hauled off for it. That doesn't excuse detaining him, though. They aren't cops. They should have let him go home and just banned him from the campus while they resolved the ID issue (possibly by just contacting his manager. That might take several seconds and that's a lot of work).

The best part is they will probably learn the wrong lessons from this. Now if you want to engage in corporate espionage, hire a black guy to do it. Google security will be hesitant to check a fake ID after this incident. Time is short to act. I bet these creatures of habit that have the memory of goldfish.


Was he actually detained or asked to wait for the badge issue to be fixed.

Security is probably run by security company and they don't exactly hire the best and brightest. On my (probably much smaller campus) there isn't a single security person who can type with more than on finger. Forgetting my badge means at being a half hour late to my desk while they issue a temp badge.

I've had access issues before as well and after close to an hour was escorted to my desk by security while they figured out the badge issue. You need to be escorted because you can't access the buildings/areas without a badge. I then needed a coworker to escort me back to security to get my new badge.

This sounds like regular stupidity being mistaken for malice.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Or he was a newer hire based on the article saying he was a recent graduate and his badge didn't check out so security did their job.


How does a badge issued by the very company not "check out?" For jobs I've worked at with a badge they issue it to me and immediately *BOOP* it on a scanner to verify that the RFID works, is in the computer, and has the appropriate access assigned to it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: big pig peaches: SimonElectric: Harry Freakstorm: "Riding my bike around Google's campus and somebody called security on me because they didn't believe I was an employee," Onuoha said in the viral tweet posted on September 20. "Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge."
Two days later, Onuoha tweeted that security "ended up taking my ID badge away from me later that day, and I was told to call security if I had a problem with it."

So he called security?

What?

Google's story and the guys story don't match up. Google says he contacted security about badge issues. I don't know where the bike riding incident fits in to all this.

Google didn't say he called security.


"We learned that the employee was having issues with his badge due to an administrative error and contacted the reception team for help," the spokesperson told Forbes."After they were unable to resolve the issue, the security team was called to look into and help resolve the issue."

Reception team is security. At least on every business campus I have worked on.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Merltech: Cafe Threads: Etchy333: HighOnCraic: Like what?  Lycos?  InfoSeek?  Mindspring?

Please. With Altavista's acquisition of Excite, I think we all know who's going to be top dog on the information superhighway from now on.

Yeah.

DuckDuckGoGo.

You guys forgot netscape.


We didn't forget.

/nor forgive.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: RTOGUY: Or he was a newer hire based on the article saying he was a recent graduate and his badge didn't check out so security did their job.

How does a badge issued by the very company not "check out?" For jobs I've worked at with a badge they issue it to me and immediately *BOOP* it on a scanner to verify that the RFID works, is in the computer, and has the appropriate access assigned to it.


To be fair, I work in a secure gov't contract facility and after I lost my badge due to a bad snap on my badge holder and had to get a new one, it took them literally all day to get the access right, despite all they needed to do was copypaste from the old badge profile to the new one...
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

millsapian87: White  boy here.  Not to minimize this man's experience, but I work in a highly-secured environment, which I'm sure Google is also.  We are required to have our ID badges with us at all times, even when exercising on site.  If we are caught without our badges, we will be immediately escorted to the entrance gate, our supervisor will be notified, and a notation made in our employee jacket.  Additional violations incur increasing penalties, up to and including termination.  So while it's possible there's some racism involved here, this can easily happen to the melanin-challenged too.  Security drones are dicks to everybody.


TFA says he had his badge, or at least really sounds like it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: A'isha P.: big pig peaches: SimonElectric: Harry Freakstorm: "Riding my bike around Google's campus and somebody called security on me because they didn't believe I was an employee," Onuoha said in the viral tweet posted on September 20. "Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge."
Two days later, Onuoha tweeted that security "ended up taking my ID badge away from me later that day, and I was told to call security if I had a problem with it."

So he called security?

What?

Google's story and the guys story don't match up. Google says he contacted security about badge issues. I don't know where the bike riding incident fits in to all this.

Google didn't say he called security.

"We learned that the employee was having issues with his badge due to an administrative error and contacted the reception team for help," the spokesperson told Forbes."After they were unable to resolve the issue, the security team was called to look into and help resolve the issue."

Reception team is security. At least on every business campus I have worked on.


Same company / contractor I mean. I assumed they were the same. Still he made contact first  about issues he was having with his badge.
 
TSA agent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My job takes work ID seriously. Though, there are exceptions.

I worked with a new hire who didn't get an ID issued to him for over a year. Yes, AN ENTIRE YEAR. The machine that makes the ID is kept at major airports and the woman in HR was a complete failure, so she never scheduled the guy to make a trip in a government vehicle to get his ID issued. Time passed and I believe it became such an embarrassing issue for the HR lady that every time it was brought up to her she just ignored it and buried it. Finally, someone higher up in management visited our airport and asked the guy "Hey, why don't you have an ID?" He told him he was a newer hire and the guy asked how long he had worked here. "Wait, did you say ELEVEN MONTHS?! And you don't have an ID?!" Phone calls were made and the next week he showed up to work one day where the boss handed him car keys and said "Today you are driving to [major airport hub] and getting your ID made. Leave now and you're paid for all the time until you get back and clock out."

For security, we verify airport IDs in secure areas when we see people. An electrician were here doing a job once and the guy had been issued an airport ID in the past for his work. When I found him doing something the ID was expired. I called the security director to ask how the guy got in and it turns out they didn't want to spend the money to issue the guy a new unexpired ID so they just reactivated his old ID for that day. I made the security director personally come escort the guy everywhere he had to go inside the secure area because he didn't have a valid (unexpired on its face) ID.
 
6M
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Attention: incident at google reported by yahoo.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: RTOGUY: Or he was a newer hire based on the article saying he was a recent graduate and his badge didn't check out so security did their job.

You think Google, that Google, the nearly two trillion dollar market cap Google has a broken security system.  Sure, it's possible, but not the first, second, or third thing that comes to my mind.


Yes I can believe a huge organization  could have made an admin error. I can also entertain the idea that a person would exaggerate an incident at work on social media expecting some sympathy from friends only to have it spread across the Internet.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

millsapian87: White  boy here.  Not to minimize this man's experience, but I work in a highly-secured environment, which I'm sure Google is also.  We are required to have our ID badges with us at all times, even when exercising on site.  If we are caught without our badges, we will be immediately escorted to the entrance gate, our supervisor will be notified, and a notation made in our employee jacket.  Additional violations incur increasing penalties, up to and including termination.  So while it's possible there's some racism involved here, this can easily happen to the melanin-challenged too.  Security drones are dicks to everybody.


does white privilege include  getting to comment on a article without having read it  first?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: A'isha P.: big pig peaches: SimonElectric: Harry Freakstorm: "Riding my bike around Google's campus and somebody called security on me because they didn't believe I was an employee," Onuoha said in the viral tweet posted on September 20. "Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge."
Two days later, Onuoha tweeted that security "ended up taking my ID badge away from me later that day, and I was told to call security if I had a problem with it."

So he called security?

What?

Google's story and the guys story don't match up. Google says he contacted security about badge issues. I don't know where the bike riding incident fits in to all this.

Google didn't say he called security.

"We learned that the employee was having issues with his badge due to an administrative error and contacted the reception team for help," the spokesperson told Forbes."After they were unable to resolve the issue, the security team was called to look into and help resolve the issue."

Reception team is security. At least on every business campus I have worked on.


So, translating the org-speak, they f'ed up his badge somehow and it didn't read right? Which doesn't explain how he was able to get in all the other times. So they'll issue him a new badge (correctly this time, one hopes) and all will be good.

Never ascribe to malice that which can be explained by incompetence.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fireproof: millsapian87: White  boy here.  Not to minimize this man's experience, but I work in a highly-secured environment, which I'm sure Google is also.  We are required to have our ID badges with us at all times, even when exercising on site.  If we are caught without our badges, we will be immediately escorted to the entrance gate, our supervisor will be notified, and a notation made in our employee jacket.  Additional violations incur increasing penalties, up to and including termination.  So while it's possible there's some racism involved here, this can easily happen to the melanin-challenged too.  Security drones are dicks to everybody.

TFA says he had his badge, or at least really sounds like it.


*re-reads TFA*
Good point.  I missed that the first time.
 
mfsst10
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Almost everywhere I've worked has required you to have your badge visible at all times while on campus or in an office. If you spotted someone without a badge, you were asked to ask them for one. If they refused you were asked to call the police or security.

I don't know Google's policy, but I would assume it is similar. Since TFA stated he had to retrieve his badge, I'm going to assume it wasn't displayed for security to see. I fail to see the outrage other than Google needs to train their new hires better on operational security.

/Grab a clipboard
//hard-hat too
///no questions asked
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TSA agent: My job takes work ID seriously. Though, there are exceptions.

I worked with a new hire who didn't get an ID issued to him for over a year. Yes, AN ENTIRE YEAR. The machine that makes the ID is kept at major airports and the woman in HR was a complete failure, so she never scheduled the guy to make a trip in a government vehicle to get his ID issued. Time passed and I believe it became such an embarrassing issue for the HR lady that every time it was brought up to her she just ignored it and buried it. Finally, someone higher up in management visited our airport and asked the guy "Hey, why don't you have an ID?" He told him he was a newer hire and the guy asked how long he had worked here. "Wait, did you say ELEVEN MONTHS?! And you don't have an ID?!" Phone calls were made and the next week he showed up to work one day where the boss handed him car keys and said "Today you are driving to [major airport hub] and getting your ID made. Leave now and you're paid for all the time until you get back and clock out."

For security, we verify airport IDs in secure areas when we see people. An electrician were here doing a job once and the guy had been issued an airport ID in the past for his work. When I found him doing something the ID was expired. I called the security director to ask how the guy got in and it turns out they didn't want to spend the money to issue the guy a new unexpired ID so they just reactivated his old ID for that day. I made the security director personally come escort the guy everywhere he had to go inside the secure area because he didn't have a valid (unexpired on its face) ID.


...and, hopefully, the HR lady was encouraged to find another job?
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I Nominate Not Racist Butt for Time's "Person of the Year".
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Jumpthruhoops: "We learned that the employee was having issues with his badge due to an administrative error and contacted the reception team for help," the spokesperson told Forbes."After they were unable to resolve the issue, the security team was called to look into and help resolve the issue."

Sounds like there is more to the story than just riding his bike around and getting hauled off for it. That doesn't excuse detaining him, though. They aren't cops. They should have let him go home and just banned him from the campus while they resolved the ID issue (possibly by just contacting his manager. That might take several seconds and that's a lot of work).

The best part is they will probably learn the wrong lessons from this. Now if you want to engage in corporate espionage, hire a black guy to do it. Google security will be hesitant to check a fake ID after this incident. Time is short to act. I bet these creatures of habit that have the memory of goldfish.

Was he actually detained or asked to wait for the badge issue to be fixed.

Security is probably run by security company and they don't exactly hire the best and brightest. On my (probably much smaller campus) there isn't a single security person who can type with more than on finger. Forgetting my badge means at being a half hour late to my desk while they issue a temp badge.

I've had access issues before as well and after close to an hour was escorted to my desk by security while they figured out the badge issue. You need to be escorted because you can't access the buildings/areas without a badge. I then needed a coworker to escort me back to security to get my new badge.

This sounds like regular stupidity being mistaken for malice.


No! There are never weird badge issues that are bound to happen when you have over 100k employees. Google doesn't have the same security measures as every other big tech company. The person at the receiving end of an issue never omits details or oversimplifies. The only possible reason for this racism and there should be no further investigation or thought. This is Fark!
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

6M: Attention: incident at google reported by yahoo.


Not exactly familiar with corporate news media?

Here's a hint, the news owned by corporations never report bad things about those corporations. It's why so many failing newspapers and news media outlets got scooped up by corporations when the internet got big. Corporations wanted a voice that influenced people and voters and protect themselves from criticism and investigation.

When was the last time the Washington Post ran a hit piece on Amazon busting unionization attempts? Or the last time CBS reported how GE actually gets billions in tax refunds from the government instead of actually paying out taxes?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
