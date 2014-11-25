 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Cincinnati Enquirer)   Ohio covidiots plan to protest mask and vaccine mandates by blockading interstate highways with shiatty driving during Monday rush hour. Still unclear if anyone will notice any difference   (cincinnati.com) divider line
11
    More: Asinine, Protest, Joe Deters, city of Cincinnati, Hamilton County, Ohio, Vaccination, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Civil disobedience  
•       •       •

192 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 2:30 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you go all the way back to Neanderthals blocking the trail to the river to protest the invention of fire, you will not find a single instance, not one, where anyone has been persuaded to support a cause because assholes blocked their commute. It's been a non-starter since upright posture.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So the same sort of people who say they'd run over protestors are going to block a highway?

Lemme get some popcorn.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, if BLM can be stupid enough to block interstates, I guess they can too. I blame all the idiots setting the precedent that blocking traffic was fanfarkingtastic idea from the beginning.

Maybe the law legalizing running over idiots in the street was in fact a good idea?

media.cleveland.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Someone will get shot.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Hey, if BLM can be stupid enough to block interstates, I guess they can too. I blame all the idiots setting the precedent that blocking traffic was fanfarkingtastic idea from the beginning.

Maybe the law legalizing running over idiots in the street was in fact a good idea?

[media.cleveland.com image 850x570]


Nah. Not ever. I hate traffic protests and sincerely hope those protesting would not hinder any emergency vehicles, but sitting in traffic or finding an alternate route isn't really more than a temporary/minor inconvenience. Just like wearing a farking mask.
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In other news....


MWELP
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cincinnati traffic is bad enough already.  If they end up setting up their blockade across the approaches to either of the 71/75 or 471 bridges, people are gonna get straight-up carmageddon'd.
 
Flerkenpie070
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Maybe the law legalizing running over idiots in the street was in fact a good idea?


Nah dude, as much as we're popcorn grabbin over this rather hilarious It's OK When Us GQP Covidiots Do It, seriously, nah.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Hey, if BLM can be stupid enough to block interstates, I guess they can too. I blame all the idiots setting the precedent that blocking traffic was fanfarkingtastic idea from the beginning.

Maybe the law legalizing running over idiots in the street was in fact a good idea?

[media.cleveland.com image 850x570]


Agreed.  Who thinks this is a good idea?  Even if I am sympathetic to your cause, I want to run you over for being idiotic to think stopping me from getting home aids your cause.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nothing gets people on board with your ideology than farking up their day.
Bunch of braindead morons.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.