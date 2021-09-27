 Skip to content
 
(Chicago Sun-Times)   After taking multiple bullets to her legs, Chicago policewoman radios, "I just want to say thank you to everybody that responded, and I'll be back soon. Have a good night, y'all be safe." Subby hopes the rest of the movie is John Wick-style revenge   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
10
    More: Hero, Police, Chicago police officer, 30-year-old officer, Police brutality, Constable, initial shooting Friday night, 18-year-old man, wounded officer  
•       •       •

Kriggerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In before the ACAB types...
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Right? Because warrior-cop revenge fantasies are cool IRL.

Seriously, this was an awful thing.  But Subby's sick fantasies would just make things worse.
 
The Official Fark Cajun [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: In before the ACAB types...


They ARE...doesn't mean people want them to be killed though.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Chicago PD?  Oh no, she's going to miss her shift at the torture site.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: In before the ACAB types...


Gotta be fast to tongue the boot before all the polish is locked off
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: In before the ACAB types...


Agree.
But she didn't do anything beyond get shot, either. Got out car, got shot, got back in.
Sucks, hope she does return to work.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So they're filming Chicago 99 now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: In before the ACAB types...


"How can you want police reform and accountability for abuses of police power AND not want to see cops killed, its impossible."
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Right? Because warrior-cop revenge fantasies are cool IRL.

Seriously, this was an awful thing.  But Subby's sick fantasies would just make things worse.


Oh, there was probably revenge alright. Just probably against the wrong person(s). That seems to be the polices MO.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

