 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Na-Na-Na-Na-Na-Na-Na-Na Na-Na-Na-Na-Na-Na-Na-Na-BAT, man   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
8
    More: Scary, Pennsylvania, Baseball, Alyssa Frontz, metal bat police, Left-wing politics, assault charges, French Revolution, Right-wing politics  
•       •       •

449 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 5:35 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA-Alyssa Frontz, 33, became angry after she got a Facebook message from her boyfriend about their relationship. Her boyfriend told her to just ignore and forget the message, but instead, she grabbed a metal little league baseball bat...

I'm trying hard to visualize what happened, but nothing makes sense.  He's in the same house and sends a FB message breaking up?  He sent it earlier in the day and then stupidly goes to her house like nothing happened?  He messages her that he wants to add her sister to the mix?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-Alyssa Frontz, 33, became angry after she got a Facebook message from her boyfriend about their relationship. Her boyfriend told her to just ignore and forget the message, but instead, she grabbed a metal little league baseball bat...

I'm trying hard to visualize what happened, but nothing makes sense.  He's in the same house and sends a FB message breaking up?  He sent it earlier in the day and then stupidly goes to her house like nothing happened?  He messages her that he wants to add her sister to the mix?


PAIGE NO!
 
omg bbq
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: FTFA-Alyssa Frontz, 33, became angry after she got a Facebook message from her boyfriend about their relationship. Her boyfriend told her to just ignore and forget the message, but instead, she grabbed a metal little league baseball bat...

I'm trying hard to visualize what happened, but nothing makes sense.  He's in the same house and sends a FB message breaking up?  He sent it earlier in the day and then stupidly goes to her house like nothing happened?  He messages her that he wants to add her sister to the mix?


Whatever it was it was not worth going to work on him with a bat.
 
August11
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My wife once wanted to hit me with a baseball bat. But the only thing in reach was a spatula. I grabbed a chair. We're still married.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
her name is Mud
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Salty
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Alyssa Frontz, 33, became angry after she got a Facebook message from her boyfriend about their relationship.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, is anyone keeping count of the number of violent incidents, suicides and murders that Zuckerborg is ultimately responsible for?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.