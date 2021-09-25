 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   Chicago hunts serial egger   (boingboing.net) divider line
10
    More: Strange, Detective fiction, Affiliate marketing, Boing uses cookies, Hardboiled, Egg, Egg white, Egging, Crime fiction  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2021 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well. The yoke's on them...
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a distinctive mark of graffiti at the scene of each egg crime, which makes the situation even weirder.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You going to show us or not?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eggs-cellent!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police want to question this man:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a crime that only a chicken would commit.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: This is a crime that only a chicken would commit.


Gives them something to crow about...
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's right, I'm the Egg Man, driving around
King of the town
Always got my windows rolled down
Ready to throw
You know, I'm the Egg Man
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Local authorities suspect fowl play.
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Chicago Egg Hunters, a dedicated online group of over 700 people."

Because there's nothing more trustworthy and accurate than an mob of internet brain trusts looking for a scapegoat.
 
Vern
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Yeah, that's right, I'm the Egg Man, driving around
King of the town
Always got my windows rolled down
Ready to throw
You know, I'm the Egg Man


Damn it, you beat me to it. But...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Could this be some kind of sick revenge yolk? Maybe their brains were just scrambled dealing with the death of Yauch. Maybe they were just bedeviled by his passing, and they just became hardboiled. I'm certain they didn't take it so overly easily, and they must've felt scrambled emotionally. Maybe they even, at some point, felt like he was the Benedict Arnold of the group for leaving when there was so much left to do. I really hope they see the sunny side, if only they look up. Hopefully, the eggthorities will be lenient, and these two yolkers will be free range soon, instead of creme brulee.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.