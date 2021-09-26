 Skip to content
 
(KnoxNews)   Knox County, TN schools closed Monday because parents are idiots   (amp.knoxnews.com) divider line
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is where I live and work. These idiots have even talked about protesting armed outside of the schools. They're farking nuts.

Meanwhile, we're running out of space to put dead people in a four county radius
 
LesterB
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a bunch of knoxheads.

/got less than nothing
//stay safe out there
///3
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: This is where I live and work. These idiots have even talked about protesting armed outside of the schools. They're farking nuts.

Meanwhile, we're running out of space to put dead people in a four county radius


Having lived in Knox county while I went to UT, I'm sorry our state is braindead.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Though in all fairness I live in Moore county, where we aren't doing anything to even acknowledge Covid exists.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Went to elementary, junior high, and high school in Sullivan County (Kingsport). Can attest: those people would be unvaccinated and anti-mask.

/could we maybe start a little Eastern-TN Fark sub-group or something?
//only good thing about ET is Pal's sudden service.
///shall always be three
 
